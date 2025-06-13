The BTC Winner MT5 EA, built on a very successful trading record, uses a breakthrough approach to profit, which is a very effective method, especially in dealing with high volatility trading products, I am sure it will make a lot of profit. The BTC Winner MT5 EA provides an MT5 version, which allows you to use high-precision real Tick data for various tests to find better personalized settings. I provide a group for questions, as well as personalized support at every step. If you have any questions, feel free to contact me through the question group or contact me through private messages. The BTC Winner MT5 EA is developed by experienced traders and provides very timely service responses to solve your problems at any time. EA does not use complex algorithmic methods (such as complex price behavior, ten personalized indicators) to analyze the market. Complexity usually means overfitting and inefficiency. We need an EA that runs efficiently. The simpler the core logic of the EA, the better. The simpler it is, the faster the EA runs and the faster it executes orders. The simpler it is, the less fitting it is, and the more effective it is in the long run. EA executes trades quickly in the M60 timeframe, looking for high volatility, fast and fierce breakouts to profit. It is not a Scalper EA, it will not be satisfied with making a little profit and leave. High profits allow you to use it on any broker, you don't need to search for low spread brokers everywhere. EA only opens one position at a time, and will not open any new orders until this position ends. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, no doubling, no need to worry about sudden account explosion. Bitcoin robot is also protected during important news releases. When major news is released, the robot will not open positions within 240 minutes before the news release and within 60 minutes after the news release. The New Fight function allows you to customize any news stop time.

The EA is very easy to set up. You don’t have to worry about the setup. You only need to set the Lot that suits you according to your account funds. All other parameters have been set up for you in advance. After downloading the EA, you only need to load it easily. It’s really that easy.

Real-time results are available on the website. After purchasing the robot, please send me a private message and I will give you access to the group where you can get support and be able to discuss the robot. You will get the password to the signal account and compare the results at any time.