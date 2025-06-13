The BTC Winner MT5

The BTC Winner MT5 EA, built on a very successful trading record, uses a breakthrough approach to profit, which is a very effective method, especially in dealing with high volatility trading products, I am sure it will make a lot of profit. The BTC Winner MT5 EA provides an MT5 version, which allows you to use high-precision real Tick data for various tests to find better personalized settings. I provide a group for questions, as well as personalized support at every step. If you have any questions, feel free to contact me through the question group or contact me through private messages. The BTC Winner MT5 EA is developed by experienced traders and provides very timely service responses to solve your problems at any time. EA does not use complex algorithmic methods (such as complex price behavior, ten personalized indicators) to analyze the market. Complexity usually means overfitting and inefficiency. We need an EA that runs efficiently. The simpler the core logic of the EA, the better. The simpler it is, the faster the EA runs and the faster it executes orders. The simpler it is, the less fitting it is, and the more effective it is in the long run. EA executes trades quickly in the M60 timeframe, looking for high volatility, fast and fierce breakouts to profit. It is not a Scalper EA, it will not be satisfied with making a little profit and leave. High profits allow you to use it on any broker, you don't need to search for low spread brokers everywhere. EA only opens one position at a time, and will not open any new orders until this position ends. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, no doubling, no need to worry about sudden account explosion. Bitcoin robot is also protected during important news releases. When major news is released, the robot will not open positions within 240 minutes before the news release and within 60 minutes after the news release. The New Fight function allows you to customize any news stop time.

The EA is very easy to set up. You don’t have to worry about the setup. You only need to set the Lot that suits you according to your account funds. All other parameters have been set up for you in advance. After downloading the EA, you only need to load it easily. It’s really that easy.

Real-time results are available on the website. After purchasing the robot, please send me a private message and I will give you access to the group where you can get support and be able to discuss the robot. You will get the password to the signal account and compare the results at any time.

Real time live signal display: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310576.

EA Features:

  1. All updates are free
  2. Popular BTCUSD pairs
  3. Trading 7 days a week, 2 days more than other currency pairs
  4. No grid, no doubling, no martingale, no hedging
  5. EA only opens one order at a time, and will open the next order after the order is closed.
  6. The installation is simple and quick, only the FixedLot parameter needs to be changed
  7. Provide dedicated service support to assist you in installing and setting up EA
  8. All orders are protected by Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop and Breakeven
  9. A tested product developed by experienced programmers, based on a successful trading record
  10. News filtering, allowing customizing the time before and after news release

Parameter settings:

  1. AutoRisK: Automatic percentage lot
  2. FixedLot: Fixed lot size
  3. Magic -: Can be changed to any number less than 11 digits
  4. News Filter: Activate the news filter to block new transactions
  5. Note -: You can change this to anything, this comment will be visible in the history
  6. SmartClose: Closed by default
  7. Take Profit: Default setting, no need to change
  8. Stop Loss: Default setting, no need to change
  9. Trailing Stop: Enabled by default, no need to change

How to get started:

  1. After purchasing the EA, please send me   Private Message   Attach a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. To do this: Go to the "Purchase" tab and take a screenshot. Once confirmed, I will add you to the group where I and other users will provide you with all the help you need and of course you can discuss this EA here.
  2. Turn on automated trading on your platform, add the EA on the M60 chart on BTCUSD, set the Lot that suits you based on your account funds, and call it a day.
  3. Bitcoin Robot can be used on any Forex broker and any account, but it is recommended to use a low spread account with a minimum deposit of $200 and a leverage of 1:30 to 1:1000.
  4. It is recommended to run the robot on a VPS, keep it connected 24 hours a day, and test it on a demo account before adding it to a real account.

Account Information:

  • Trading pair: BTCUSD, please check whether your account allows trading BTCUSD
  • Time range:M60, recommended time period 
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Minimum lot size: 0.01
  • Minimum deposit: 200, this is the minimum amount
  • Account Type: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN

Free Updates:
The current version of this robot is 1.0. We provide all the latest updates for free and the latest version is always available directly from the MT5 platform.

Selling price:
The robot costs $699 and can be used with any Forex broker that allows BTUUSD trading.

Backtesting Instructions

To get realistic testing results, use the "Every tick based on real data" mode for backtesting.

Group support:

Please send me a copy   Private Message   After purchasing the EA, I will give you access to a group where you can get support and discuss the robot. We will further develop the robot based on customer and our own suggestions. If you have any interesting ideas for additional features of this EA, please contact our team. Real-time results can be viewed on the website.


