GL Scalper EA uses Pure Price Action and Linear Gradient Strategy to identify a market entry signal. This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, GL Scalper EA is for you. GL Scalper EA does not use AI or martingale, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample, therefore much more reliable.

The GL Scalper EA has been subjected to a long period of more than ten years of Backtesting with Tick by Tick data, using the WFA (Walk Forward Analysis) methodology, which is a cross-validation technique that helps identify whether a trading strategy is actually performing well or if it is just adjusting to a specific period of data history (avoiding overfitting), thus confirming the robustness of the strategy behind the GL Scalper EA.





SOME GL SCALPER EA FEATURES





01 Small Account Trading (Standard / Cent / Micro)

02 Dynamic Lot

03 Panel with information on operations

04 Customized method for strategy optimization

05 Dynamic TakeProfit / StopLoss in Points or Monetary (USD)

06 TrailingStop Percent

07 BreakEven Points

08 Trend Filter

09 Validated strategy to help you maximize your profits

10 Buy and Sell Separately





Feel free to test it for free in the backtest, create your own setups and Make the most of this incredible Expert Advisor.