Range bkt EA

Range-Bkt uses the Range Breakout strategy to generate potential returns by analyzing breakouts based on chart-based support and resistance levels along with candlestick and price analysis to identify a market entry signal. This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, Range-Bkt is for you. Range-Bkt does not use AI, martingale or Grid, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample, therefore much more reliable, Furthermore, it includes all the essential and proven features, such as take profit, stop loss, position management, as well as advanced security and risk control settings. This makes it a versatile and powerful tool for traders focused on the forex market.

SOME RANGE-BKT FEATURES

  • Operates on a Small Account (Standard / Cent / Micro)
  • Dynamic / Monetary Lots
  • Dashboard with Operation Information
  • Customized Method for Strategy Optimization
  • Dynamic TakeProfit / StopLoss in Points or Monetary (USD)
  • TrailingStop in Percentage
  • Linear Regression Trend Filter
  • News Filter
  • Lateralization Filter
  • Validated Strategy to Maximize Your Profits
  • Separate Buying and Selling
  • Market Analysis Structure Filter

Information:

  • Timeframe: M5/H1
  • Minimum lots: 0.01
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Minimum deposit: 300
  • Leverage: 1:10 up to 1:1000
  • Type of account: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN
  • Pairs: XauUsd, EurUsd, GbpUsd, UsdJpy, EurChf, EurGbp, GbpChf and more...

How to properly test Range-Bkt in the MetaTrader 5 tester? Select a deposit of 1000 or any other amount, a custom date, select "Every tick," "Lots of 0.01 or more," and choose a leverage of 1:100 or higher. Then, click the "Start" button in the MetaTrader 5 tester. If you set a lower leverage, the result will be slightly worse, while if you use a higher leverage, the result will be better.

How to get started: After purchasing the EA, go to the "Discussion" tab and download the EA Presets. Activate Algo Trading on your platform, add the EA to the chart corresponding to the Preset you want to use, and you're done. Range-Bkt can be used with any Forex broker and on any account. We recommend running the robot on a VPS so it stays connected for 24 hours and testing it on a demo account before adding it to a live account.

Risk warning:

  • Before purchasing Range-Bkt, please be aware of the risks involved.
  • Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (the EA may also show losses).
  • The backtests shown (e.g., in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters, but therefore, the results cannot be transferred to live trading.
  • This strategy will always use a stop loss, but the execution of the SL still depends on your broker.

Feel free to test it for free in the backtest, create your own setups and Make the most of this incredible Expert Advisor.

