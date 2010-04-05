MA Trend Pro MT4 MA Rsi Adx

SPECIAL INTRODUCTORY PRICE!!

MA Trend Pro is a professional, fully-customisable Expert Advisor that looks for trade setups using MA crosses with RSI and ADX confirmation. It’s easy to run in the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester so you can backtest, optimise, and find parameters that suit any symbol and timeframe.

Packed with features

  • ATR-based SL & TP – Adapts to volatility; no more one-size-fits-all levels.
  • Currency or % risk – Set a fixed cash amount or a percent; lots auto-calculated from the ATR stop.
  • Fixed or trailing SL – Keep a fixed stop or use an ATR trailing stop that never widens initial risk.
  • Account protections – Daily drawdown (cash or %) with a custom reset hour, optional daily & total profit targets, and a max-spread filter so the EA skips poor conditions.
  • Fully optimisable indicators – Toggle HMA/WMA, set MA lengths, and tune RSI/ADX.
  • User-defined hours & days – Control sessions and an optional daily “close all” time (handy around news).
  • Advanced trade management – Set max open trades and cooldown; hedging toggle; close only or close & reverse on opposite signal. (If your broker/account type doesn’t allow hedging, keep it off.)

Inputs overview (plain English)

Trend & filters

  • UseHullMA – Choose the trend MA: HMA (true) or WMA/LWMA (false).
  • FastMAPeriod / SlowMAPeriod – Fast/slow MA lengths that define the trend.
  • RSI_Period, RSIOversold, RSIOverbought – RSI confirmation (e.g., 14 / 30 / 70).
  • ADXPeriod, ADXMin – Trades only when ADX meets or exceeds this strength.

Risk & exits

  • UsePercentageRisk, RiskValue – Risk as % of balance or fixed currency; lot size auto-calculated from the ATR stop.
  • ATRPeriod, SlMultiplier – ATR-based stop-loss.
  • UseTrailingSL, TrailMultiplier – Optional ATR trailing stop (never widens initial risk).
  • TpMultiplier – Take-profit as a multiple of the ATR-based SL.

Trading window & flow

  • StartHour, EndHour – Hours the EA may open trades.
  • EnableTimedClose, CloseHour, CloseMinute – Optional daily “close all” time.
  • MaxOpenTrades – Maximum simultaneous positions (per symbol/magic).
  • CooldownMinutes – Minimum time between new entries.

Protections

  • UseDrawdownLimit, DrawdownLimitIsPercent, MaxDailyDrawdown, DrawdownResetHour – Daily drawdown guard (cash or %), with a reset hour to match your broker.
  • UseMinEquityGuard, MinAccountEquity – Stops trading when account equity gets too low.
  • UseProfitTarget, DailyProfitTarget, TotalProfitTarget – Optional daily and overall profit targets (based on equity).
  • MaxAllowedSpreadPoints – Blocks new trades if spread (in points) exceeds this value.

Position behaviour

  • AllowHedging – Allow both directions at once (true) or block the opposite side (false).
  • ActOnOppositeSignal – If an opposite signal appears while in a trade, take action.
  • OppositeSignalCloseAndReverse – With the above on, choose close only (false) or close & open the opposite (true).

Misc

  • MagicNumber – Unique ID for this EA’s trades.
  • TradeMonday…TradeFriday – Pick which weekdays to trade.

Optimisation (MT4 Strategy Tester) EA must be optimised before adding to chart.

1) Open the Tester & pick the basics
View → Strategy Tester
Expert: MA Trend Pro (MT4)
Symbol & Period: choose what you trade (strategies won’t work on every pair/TF—try a few)
Use history: last 6 months (good starting point)

2) Modelling & speed/accuracy

  • Open prices only = fast (great for optimisation, especially on MA/RSI/ADX).
  • Every tick = highest realism (use it to re-test your best candidates).
  • Spread: set a typical fixed spread for the symbol or use Current.
  • Check optimisation box.
  • Note: Hull Moving Average is not native to MT4 and because of this MA Trend Pro will take longer than other EAs to optimise.

3) Expert Properties

  • Testing deposit: enter the balance you plan to use.
  • Optimisation criterion: Balance (good default).
  • Genetic algorithm: on for speed (you can turn it off later for a thorough pass).

4) How input ranges work
In the Inputs tab:

  • Unchecked box → the fixed Value is used.
  • Checked box → the EA sweeps Start → Stop in Step increments.
    Example: MA Start=100, Step=25, Stop=300 tests 100, 125, 150 … 300.

Recommended optimisation ranges

Risk

  • UsePercentageRisk – choose % or fixed cash.
  • RiskValueUnchecked: A practical range is 0.1%–1% of account (e.g., $100–$1,000 on $100k).

Stops/Targets

  • SlMultiplierChecked: Start 1.0, Step 0.1, Stop 2.0
  • ATRPeriod – 14, Unchecked
  • UseTrailingSLChecked: Start false, Stop true
  • TrailMultiplierChecked: Start 1.0, Step 0.1, Stop 2.0
  • TpMultiplierChecked: Start 2.0, Step 1.0, Stop 10.0

Trend & filters

  • FastMAPeriodChecked: Start 40, Step 20, Stop 100
  • SlowMAPeriodChecked: Start 100, Step 25, Stop 300
  • UseHullMAChecked: Start false, Stop true (let the optimiser pick HMA vs WMA)
  • RSI_Period – 14, Unchecked
  • RSIOversoldChecked: Start 20, Step 5, Stop 35
  • RSIOverboughtChecked: Start 65, Step 5, Stop 80
  • ADXPeriod – 14, Unchecked
  • ADXMinChecked:
    • M1/M5: Start 15, Step 5, Stop 30
    • Higher TFs: Start 0, Step 5, Stop 30

Session & timing (broker server time)

  • StartHour / EndHour / CloseHourChecked, Step 1 hour
    • Sydney: Start 2→3, End 4→7, Close 7→9
    • London: Start 9→11, End 11→12, Close 12→14
      (Times are broker server time—often EET/EEST ≈ GMT+2/3.)

Position controls

  • MaxOpenTradesUnchecked at 1 (recommended).
    • If you want stacking: Checked: Start 1, Step 1, Stop 5
  • CooldownMinutesChecked: Start 0, Step 15, Stop 60
  • MagicNumberUnchecked (just the EA’s ID; keep it unique)

Days

  • TradeTuesday / TradeWednesday / TradeThursday – true, Unchecked
  • TradeMondayChecked: Start false, Stop true
  • TradeFridayChecked: Start false, Stop true

Protections

  • UseDrawdownLimit / UseMinEquityGuard / UseProfitTarget  – Set to your prop-firm rules or personal guardrails (usually Unchecked during optimisation; enable with fixed values for live).
  • MaxAllowedSpreadPointsUnchecked: MT4 doesn’t optimise spread so set it above currency spread value or it won’t enter trades in the strategy tester.

Hedging & reverse logic (pick one approach)

  • Approach 1 (simple Hedging):
    AllowHedging=true;

ActOnOppositeSignal=false;

OppositeSignalCloseAndReverse=false

  • Approach 2 (flip on signal):
    AllowHedging = false
    ActOnOppositeSignal = Checked: Start false, Stop true
    OppositeSignalCloseAndReverse = Checked: Start false, Stop true
    (If your account type is netting or your broker disallows hedging, use Approach 2.)

Interpreting results (plain English)

1) Optimisation Results
Select start and when the optimiser has finished an optimisation results tab should appear. Open the Optimisation Results tab and sort by Profit, Profit Factor, or Drawdown to find a strategy you want to look into further.

2) Detailed check
Right-click a row → Set input parameters to load those values and turn optimisation off.

Click Start (single test) to generate a full report (win rate, consecutive losses, drawdown, equity curve). If it wasn’t just one lucky mega-trade, keep it.

3) Save your set & use it live
In Inputs, Save to a .set (include symbol/TF/date).
Attach the EA to a chart → Inputs → Load your set.
Re-optimise for other symbols/timeframes and save a new .set for each.


Altri dall’autore
Bollinger Reversal Pro MT4
Adam Benjamin Kildare
Experts
SPECIAL INTRODUCTORY PRICE!! Bollinger Reversal Pro (MT4) is a professional, fully-customisable Expert Advisor that targets reversal setups at the outer Bollinger Bands , filtered by RSI and ADX to avoid weak, choppy signals. It’s simple to run in the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester, so you can backtest, optimise, and find parameters that suit any symbol and timeframe. Packed with features ATR-based SL & TP – Adapts to volatility; no more one-size-fits-all levels. Currency or % risk – Set a fixed c
MACD Momentum Pro MT4 Hma Wma Trend ADX
Adam Benjamin Kildare
Experts
SPECIAL INTRODUCTORY PRICE!! MACD Momentum Pro is a professional, fully-customisable Expert Advisor that uses closed-bar MACD crossovers, confirms trend with HMA/WMA, and filters with ADX . It’s simple to run in the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester, so you can backtest, optimise, and find parameters that suit any symbol and timeframe. Packed with features ATR-based SL & TP – Adapts to volatility; no more one-size-fits-all levels. Currency or % risk – Set a fixed cash amount or a percent; lots auto-c
Bollinger Reversal Pro MT5
Adam Benjamin Kildare
Experts
SPECIAL INTRODUCTORY PRICE!! Bollinger Reversal Pro (MT5) is a professional, fully-customisable Expert Advisor that targets reversal setups at the outer Bollinger Bands , filtered by RSI and ADX to avoid weak, choppy signals. It’s simple to run in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester, so you can backtest, optimise, and find parameters that suit any symbol and timeframe. Packed with features ATR-based SL & TP – Adapts to volatility; no more one-size-fits-all levels. Currency or % risk – Set a fixed c
MACD Momentum Pro MT5 MA Trend ADX
Adam Benjamin Kildare
Experts
MACD Momentum Pro EA MT5 – Pre-Optimised & Fully Customisable MACD Momentum Pro is a professional Expert Advisor designed to deliver the best of both worlds: • Pre-optimised defaults for EURUSD M15 ($100K prop firm account at 1:100 leverage. Just load and run. • Fully customisable inputs for advanced traders who want to optimise for different pairs, timeframes, or broker conditions using the MT5 Strategy Tester. (See the bottom of this listing for full instructions on how to optimise in Strateg
MA Trend Pro MT5 Hma Wma RSI ADX
Adam Benjamin Kildare
Experts
MA Trend Pro EA MT5 – Pre-Optimised & Fully Customisable MA Trend Pro is a professional Expert Advisor designed to deliver the best of both worlds: Pre-optimised defaults for AUDUSD M5 ($100K prop firm account at 1:30 or 1:100 leverage). Just load and run. Fully customisable inputs for advanced traders who want to optimise for different pairs, timeframes, or broker conditions using the MT5 Strategy Tester. (See the bottom of this listing for full instructions on how to optimise in Strategy Test
