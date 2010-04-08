Wealth gained hastily will dwindle, but whoever gathers little by little will increase it.







This Expert is using DCA and Hedging Strategy.

Live Account with startlot 0.04 : Hedge DCA Master HighRisk x4

Live Account with Middle Risk and recovery from loss other EA : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2289704

www.myfxbook. com/portfolio/hedge-dca-master/11230507

The Key point:

Use my custom free indicator, you can download here and place it under folder mql4/Indicators

Use provided setting for: G old M15, EURAUD M15, GBPUSD M15, USDCAD M15, USDCHF M15 , XPTUSD M15 (Platinum)

5 Entry Strategy

7 Exit Strategy

Dynamic TP

Pruning each side( buy or sell side) ( pruning = close strategy with most profit and least profit )

Pruning Hedge ( buy and sell) to reduce drawdown, activated when order above the preset numbers



Use money management and balance from this data, after version 1.5 work in Gold M15(MaxDD=2145USD), EURAUD M15(MaxDD=627USD), GBPUSD M15(MaxDD=588USD), USDCHF M15(MaxDD=968USD), BTCUSD M15(MaxDD=735USD), XPTUSD M15 (Platinum)(MaxDD=1421USD) MaxDD data backtested 2019-2025 with icmarket real account data. Disclaimer: Past performance is no guarantee of future results

