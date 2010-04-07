TeleCopy for MT4
- Utilità
- Tuan Nghia Phan
- Versione: 1.7
- Aggiornato: 26 maggio 2025
- Attivazioni: 10
Copy signals from Telegram channel to MT4/MT5
(Telegram bot must be added as an Admin in the channel)
Input
* Telegram bot token: Get your bot token by chatting with @BotFather
* Multi- order for multi-tp signals
* Signals filter by "not included text"
* Option to Modify/Close by Reply message
* Range Entry Mode: No open order if the price is out of range
Setup on your MT4/MT5:
- MT4/MT5 => Tools => Options => Expert Advisors => Tick on Allow Algo Trading & Allow WebRequest, add API Telegram to WebRequest
Use Cases
* Provide signals
* Copy signals from another channel (with a forwarding telegram bot)
* Receive signals from TradingView (using Webhook)
Join https://t.me/fxassistant_vn for a trial version.