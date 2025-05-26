TeleCopy for MT4

Copy signals from Telegram channel to MT4/MT5

(Telegram bot must be added as an Admin in the channel)

 Input

* Telegram bot token: Get your bot token by chatting with @BotFather

* Multi- order for multi-tp signals

* Signals filter by "not included text"

* Option to Modify/Close by Reply message

* Range Entry Mode: No open order if the price is out of range 

Setup on your MT4/MT5:

- MT4/MT5 => Tools => Options => Expert Advisors => Tick on Allow Algo Trading & Allow WebRequest, add  API Telegram to WebRequest  

Use Cases
* Provide signals
* Copy signals from another channel (with a forwarding telegram bot)
* Receive signals from TradingView (using Webhook)

Join https://t.me/fxassistant_vn for a trial version.

AK CAP Hotkey Tool
AK Capital Markets Limited
Utilitaires
Special offer for the next 10 copies Are you tired of manually navigating through menus and inputting data every time you want to execute a trade or open an order on Meta Trader? Our hotkey tool is here to make your life easier and boost your trading efficiency. Our tool is natively coded for lightning-fast performance and comes loaded with all the features you could possibly want. From pending orders and OCO orders to trailing and multiple buckets, it has everything a scalper could need. An
Bulls CD LBT
Igor Semyonov
Utilitaires
Description Bulls CD LBT (Bulls Convergence/Divergence Low Bottom Top) is a universal analytical bulls convergence/divergence indicator between a financial instrument and any of the twenty two standard indicators included in МT4 package. The indicator is the first out of the two possible versions (LBT and LTB) of the bullish convergence/divergence origins. Due to its multiple use feature, the indicator allows you to find convergences/divergences between the price and various standard indicators
CorrelatePairs
Vitaly Muzichenko
2 (2)
Utilitaires
Advantage The analyzer provides an opportunity to examine correlation in history, for example, for the previous month excluding the current one, thus allowing you to evaluate symbol movement in history. It can be conveniently used in conjunction with LineSyncMirrorChart analyzer. Charts are synchronized by a market type: Forex, CFD, Futures, and Indices. The analyzer calculates the distance covered by the price on a specified period in points. The tool fits pairs and portfolio traders. Descript
Auto Symbol Switcher MT4
The Hung Ngo
Utilitaires
Auto Symbol Switcher for MT4 — Smart Market Watch Cycler & Chart Navigator Auto Symbol Switcher (MT4) is a lightweight, GUI-based utility that automatically rotates your chart across a curated list of symbols. It’s built for discretionary traders, scalpers, and analysts who want a clean workflow to scan markets quickly without juggling watchlists. No trading operations are performed—this tool focuses purely on chart navigation and symbol management . Full User Guide    –  Need MT5?   Click here
Bulls CD LTB
Igor Semyonov
Utilitaires
Description Bulls CD LTB (Bulls Convergence/Divergence Low Top Bottom) is a universal analytical bulls convergence/divergence indicator between a financial instrument and any of the twenty two standard indicators included in МT4 package. The indicator is the second out of the two possible versions (LBT and LTB) of the bullish convergence/divergence origins. Due to its multiple use feature, the indicator allows you to find convergences/divergences between the price and various standard indicators
HPS Trading Assistant
Xiongan Xu
Utilitaires
红盘手交易助手，该EA不会自动交易，属于辅助工具，参考4小时图表波动率参数，自动给订单设置止损和止盈，以及追踪止损。策略带有风控标准，如下<1K为50 >1K<1W为100, >1W<5W为500, >5W<10W为1000, >10<20为2000。最大的特色是资金管理和风控功能。显示信号为5日平滑均线方向，布林线中轨平仓功能，开仓警报提醒功能，手数资金恢复功能，该EA可以在历史数据测试时下单，所以它相当于复盘工具。注意EA会修改所不带止损和止盈品种的定单，并执行风控标准。EA参数经过实盘反复验证和优化，可以直接使用默认参数。        参数与功能: FixBuy_target 指定后统一修改当前品种所有多单的止盈价； FixSell_target 指定后统一修改当前品种所有空单的止盈价； 一比一恢复资金 默认不启用，启用盈利按固定亏损金额数字平仓； Boll_close_order 默认不启用，启用后价格遇到布林线（周期30）中轨平仓； Lots 设置固定手数，开启UseMM后无效； UseMM 默认启用资金管理； 风险系数 启用； ATR止损基数 默认按4小时
Multi Chart Synchronization MT4
Yu Zhang
5 (1)
Utilitaires
This product can be used to synchronize multiple Charts, and each Chart can be set to a different sync mode. With this product you can better view and manipulate charts: different time frames for a single Symbol, the same time frame for multiple Symbols... and more. PS: The link below is the FreeDemo product, you can use it on EURUSD/XUAUSD/USDCNH symbol: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38557 Feature: Chart settings  can be synchronized, including : background, indentation, size, etc. M
BreakevenBoost
Sergey Batudayev
Utilitaires
BreakevenBoost définit automatiquement les niveaux de Take Profit pour tous les ordres ouverts sur le symbole actuel au prix d'équilibre plus un offset spécifié en points. À chaque nouvel ordre ouvert, l'utilitaire recalcule et met à jour le Take Profit de toutes les positions en fonction de leur prix d'entrée pondéré combiné. Caractéristiques principales Prend en charge les ordres d'achat et/ou de vente Filtre les commandes par un nombre magique spécifié Recalcule et applique automatiquement le
Waddah Attar Easy Positions Risk Management
Ahmad Waddah Attar
Utilitaires
Waddah Attar Easy Positions Risk Management This EA gives you a full ability to close one position or close all positions . Close buy or sell trades in any position . Close profit or loss position . by clicking on a command button on the chart with confirmation message . Show you  a full information about your positions like : count - lots - average price - points - profit -  profit % - used margin for this position and the risk percent . and also the scrolled table of trades that position has
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex indicator - est un excellent outil auxiliaire dans le trading ! - L'indicateur calcule et place automatiquement sur le graphique les niveaux de Fibo et les lignes de tendance locales (couleur rouge). - Les niveaux de Fibonacci indiquent les zones clés où le prix peut s'inverser. - Les niveaux les plus importants sont 23,6 %, 38,2 %, 50 % et 61,8 %. - Vous pouvez l'utiliser pour le scalping inversé ou pour le trading en grille de zones. - Il existe également de nomb
TelegramAlerts4DrawdownAndTarget
Blessing Takura Chirewa
Utilitaires
This program sends alerts to telegram when a specified profit target or drawdown level is reached. The profit target and drawdown level are specified as percentages of the daily starting balance in the inputs. When you purchase feel free to contact me for any assistance required with the setup. I am open to adding custom functions limited to profit or drawdown alerts
Auto Break Even Utility MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilitaires
Auto Break-Even Utility MT4 Visualize Your Break-Even Levels Instantly! Auto Break-Even Utility MT4 is a powerful and straightforward tool designed for traders who want to monitor their break-even points with clarity. This utility does not move stop-loss levels or manage trades but instead provides a real-time visual representation of where your break-even levels lie for both buy and sell positions. Why Use Auto Break-Even Utility MT4? When trading multiple positions, it can be difficult to det
MT4 Alert Telegram Notifier Pro Version
Denis Adha
Utilitaires
MT4 Alert Telegram Notifier PRO VERSION   is a specialized toolsdesigned for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. One of its key features is its ability to operate concurrently with Expert Advisors (EAs) on a single MT4 chart, combining the power of automated analysis with communication convenience. Sending Order Notifications to Telegram Groups or Channels:   This indicator has the capability to send real-time order notifications directly to the Telegram group or channel of your choice using the B
Limit Order by Oggy Crakers
Yogi Kurnia Sandi
Utilitaires
Utilities This is an EA program to make it easier for traders to place open limit orders on the market. This program is equipped with: Set Lots Set BuyLimit, (this is the first price you must input to set up a BuyLimit order on the chart) Set SellLimit, (this is the first price you must input to set up a SellLimit order on the chart) SL and TP sets, Set Magic Number (I also matched it in the Order Comment) Set STEP By Point, Set Max Order, and Close all by Magic Number (you can close all order
Trade History Exporter
Stefan Ferreira
Utilitaires
Trade History Exporter automatically exports trade history to a CSV (comma separated values) file. Trade History Exporter: - automatically exports trade history every time a trade is closed - allows you to manually force an export by using the "W" key on your keyboard - can use Order Comments as Magic Numbers - useful for instance when using a Trade Copier - calculates the Net Profit per trade
Advanced Statements
Alfredo Antonetti
Utilitaires
General Description Advanced Statements is an innovative script for MetaTrader 4, designed to significantly enhance your portfolio analysis. This tool allows you to examine the complete MT4 history, generating detailed reports HTML for each MagicNumber. Through in-depth analysis, it identifies the best strategies to optimize your trading. Main Features Complete Statement Analysis Allows you to examine the entire statement generated by MetaTrader 4, providing a comprehensive view of portfolio pe
Advanced Info Displayer mt4
Massimiliano Pirola
Utilitaires
Would you like to have statistics about your trades displayed while you operate? Have you a solid understanding of the symbol you are trading? Do you really know everything you need to about your trading account? Do you need to keep an eye on the local times around the world? Advanced Info Displayer answers to all that. It is the ultimate tool to know all sort of useful information and hidden or hard to find data. It is important if you are serious about trading and you value statistics and mat
Fibo Trading Assistant MT4
Wei Bang Wu
Utilitaires
[Regarding Investment Issues]  Question 1:  When market opportunities arise, most investors tend to place orders frantically. However, when placing orders in such a frantic manner, you have no way of knowing whether you will be liquidated. The only reference is the margin ratio, but the margin ratio cannot accurately determine whether you will be liquidated.  If the order quantity is large or the product order quantity is even larger, you cannot calculate the loss and profit. If there is a t
FREE
RTSPattern
Tomas Belak
Indicateurs
The indicator provides a superior alternative to price action analysis. It enables the identification of normalized patterns, which are then transformed into a graphical representation to forecast future steps within a time series. In the top-left corner, you'll find information regarding the expected prediction accuracy, determined through a complex MSQE calculation. You have the flexibility to adjust the time window, making it easy to validate the indicator's performance. Additionally, you can
Script BEP Break Even Point Lock Pips
Raudhah Hayatun Nufus
Utilitaires
BEP (Break Even Point) for MT4 script   - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend, I have many other useful products.
Aide à la moyenne - Ce type d'instrument d'aide au trading vous aidera à faire la moyenne de vos positions auparavant non rentables en utilisant deux techniques : moyenne standard couverture avec ouverture ultérieure de positions en fonction de la tendance Cet utilitaire permet   de trier simultanément plusieurs positions ouvertes dans des directions différentes, à l'achat comme à la vente. Par exemple, vous avez ouvert une position à la vente et une autre à l'achat, mais elles sont toutes deux
