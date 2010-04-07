Super Assistant for MT4

* Super Assistant is an useful management tool that helps traders perform management tasks on MT4/MT5 account remotely via Telegram such as:

- Get info (account, details of positions, pending orders, floating PL, price, economic news, etc)

- Open trade (open instantly with preset parameters)

- Manage trade (set SLTP automatically, break-even mode, max risk, close time every day, etc)

- Close trade (close all, buy, sell, win positions by one click, set awaiting close by PL, time)

- Set up notifications to Telegram (opened, closed trades, price alert, PL alert, etc.) * Easy to set up & use! See User Manual & Try Demo version here, thank you! LIST OF COMMANDS: ==========GET INFO============ info_acc - Get account info info_pen - Get pending orders details info_pos - Get positions details info_pos_sum - Get positions summary price - Get symbol price news - Get economic news (only MT5) ============OPEN TRADE========== buy - Open a buy position sell - Open a sell position inst_set - Set up parameters inst_buy - Instant buy inst_sell - Instant sell inst_off - Cancel instant trade ============MANAGE TRADE======== modify - Modify a position sltp_m - Auto SLTP by money sltp_p - Auto SLTP by point be - Activate break-even mode maxrisk - Set max risk close_time - Set close time everyday mng_check - Check management settings mng_off - Cancel management setings ============CLOSE TRADE========== close_pen - Delete all pending orders close_pos_all - Close all positions close_pos_buy - Close all Buy positions close_pos_sell - Close all Sell positions close_pos_win - Close all Win positions close_pos_sym - Close all positions by symbol close_pos_tk - Close a position by ticket

close_min - Awaiting close in x minutes close_pl - Awaiting close by floating PL close_check - Check all awaiting close status close_off - Cancel all awaiting close ==========NOTIFICATION============= noti_price - Set price alert noti_news - Set news alert (only MT5) noti_pl - Set floating PL alert noti_equity - Set equity alert noti_margin - Set margin alert noti_open - Set noti for opened trades noti_close - Set noti for closed trades noti_status - Auto-check account indi_cross - Set indicator data alert (only MT5) noti_check - Check all notifications noti_off - Disable all notifications ******************************************************************************************** INPUTS: Telegram Bot Token Telegram User ID ********************************************************************************************* HOW TO SET UP? * Get inputs for EA: - Create a Telegram bot by @BotFather , and save your Bot Token. Find your bot by username & press "start". - Get your Telegram User ID by chatting with @userinfobot * Setup on your MT4/MT5: - MT4/MT5 => Tools => Options => Expert Advisors => Tick on Allow Algo Trading & Allow WebRequest, add API Telegram to WebRequest - Allow Algo Trading on EA * Create a command menu for your Telegram bot: - Chat with @BotFather => /mybots => Select your bot => Edit Bot => Edit Commands => Copy/Paste command list above (You can set all the commands or just some common commands like start, info_acc, info_pos, close_pos_all)



