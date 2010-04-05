Mt4 Sendto Telegram

🔥 UNIQUE FEATURES FROM POWERFUL
✅ Automatically detect new orders (Buy/Sell/Limit/Stop) and send detailed notifications:

Order price, volume, SL/TP

Risk/Reward (RR) ratio

Maximum % error on account

✅ Notification when closing orders:

Profit (USD & %), number of pips achieved

Command time (hours/minutes/seconds)

Reason for closing (SL, TP or manual)

✅ Check information errors:

Automatically warn when volume rules are wrong (min/max lots/steps)

Calculate margin and prevent trading if insufficient funds

✅ High security: Direct connection to Telegram API, no third party.

💡 OUTSTANDING BENEFITS
⏱️ Save time: No need to sit at the computer, all notifications are sent directly to the phone.

📊 Optimal risk management: Track % drawdown, RR and balance right on Telegram.

🛡️ Absolute safety: Ensure orders follow SL/TP rules according to the characteristic symbol.

🚀 FOR WHOM?
Scalping and day trading need to react quickly to the market.

Private investors want to monitor remotely.

Signal providers need to have order transparency for learners.

#EAMT4toTelegram #ForexBot #AutoTrading #TelegramNotifications

P.S.: EA is compatible with all MT4 platforms, works stably on VPS. 🚀
