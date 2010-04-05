Mt4 Sendto Telegram

🔥 UNIQUE FEATURES FROM POWERFUL

✅ Automatically detect new orders (Buy/Sell/Limit/Stop) and send detailed notifications:





Order price, volume, SL/TP





Risk/Reward (RR) ratio





Maximum % error on account





✅ Notification when closing orders:





Profit (USD & %), number of pips achieved





Command time (hours/minutes/seconds)





Reason for closing (SL, TP or manual)





✅ Check information errors:





Automatically warn when volume rules are wrong (min/max lots/steps)





Calculate margin and prevent trading if insufficient funds





✅ High security: Direct connection to Telegram API, no third party.





💡 OUTSTANDING BENEFITS

⏱️ Save time: No need to sit at the computer, all notifications are sent directly to the phone.





📊 Optimal risk management: Track % drawdown, RR and balance right on Telegram.





🛡️ Absolute safety: Ensure orders follow SL/TP rules according to the characteristic symbol.





🚀 FOR WHOM?

Scalping and day trading need to react quickly to the market.





Private investors want to monitor remotely.





Signal providers need to have order transparency for learners.





P.S.: EA is compatible with all MT4 platforms, works stably on VPS. 🚀