KingBoxGod Expert
- Experts
- Nguyen Cong Hoan
- Versione: 1.10
- Aggiornato: 2 marzo 2024
- Attivazioni: 5
- The expert advisor in the XAUUSD pair uses simple yet highly effective methods.
- If you are a trader who doesn't want to risk use it
- The EA uses only 3 unique orders with full stoploss and takeprofit
- Do not use nets or martingales.
- Only use the pair XAUUSD in H1 frame
- Use for any account type
- Sometimes it doesn't need to be too complicated. If there are improvements, I will update a few more functions
- I will leave it free for about a month before I sell it for a high price.
- I need your check and give me more opinions.
If you have any questions please contact me:
Email: Kingboxgold@gmail.com
Zalo: 0367152697
L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.