Kombajn Signal

The indicator still has a few bugs but is ready for testing.





This is my first indicator that determines entry and exit points. The entry point is based on breaking the peaks determined by a channel indicating highs and lows (invisible channels).

TP1 is a probable target at which most positions can be closed.

The channel determining the opening and closing of positions is based on different assumptions.

The red stop loss line is determined based on lows and highs.

The stop loss can be adjusted along the red line when a candle closes on it or when the price touches it, meaning it functions as a trailing stop.

The trend is determined based on the crossover of two exponential moving averages (EMA).

Recomended DAX M1 and M5.



Download, check, and write what needs to be corrected in it.






