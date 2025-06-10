Double MA With Fibonacci and Fan

Indicator Description

"Double Moving Averages with Fibonacci Fan" is a powerful MetaTrader 4 (MT4) tool designed to enhance trend analysis by combining:

  • Two customizable Moving Averages (MA1 & MA2) for dynamic crossover signals.

  • Fibonacci Retracement Levels to identify key support/resistance zones.

  • Fibonacci Fan for projecting trend direction and potential reversal angles.

Key Features:

Dual MA System – Track short-term vs. long-term trends (e.g., EMA 9 + SMA 21).
Smart Alerts – Popup, email, and sound notifications for MA crossovers.
Auto-Updated Fibonacci Tools – Retracement levels and fan adjust to recent swings.
Fully Customizable – Adjust colors, line styles, and lookback periods.

Ideal for swing traders and trend followers, this indicator helps:

  • Spot trend reversals (MA crossovers).

  • Confirm entry/exit points (Fibonacci confluence).

  • Visualize price momentum (Fan angles).

Compatibility: MT4


Prodotti consigliati
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Altri dall'autore
