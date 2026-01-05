Strength Oscillator Pro is a professional-grade momentum oscillator designed to measure directional price pressure using percentage-based strength analysis over a configurable lookback window. Rather than relying on traditional bounded oscillators, it evaluates true relative price change, making it highly effective for identifying momentum shifts, trend strength, and continuation zones across all markets and timeframes.

The indicator operates in a separate window and is composed of three synchronized components. The color histogram represents raw strength: green bars indicate positive bullish pressure, while red bars indicate negative bearish pressure. This histogram reacts quickly to price movement and is ideal for detecting early momentum expansion or contraction. The smoothed line applies EMA filtering to the raw strength data, reducing noise and revealing the dominant directional bias. The signal line, an additional EMA of the smoothed line, provides timing confirmation and crossover-based signals.

A central zero level acts as the equilibrium point between bullish and bearish conditions. Strength above zero reflects upside dominance, while strength below zero reflects downside dominance. Built-in spike protection prevents abnormal price jumps from distorting the oscillator, ensuring stable and reliable output even during volatile conditions. The MaxBars limiter allows controlled historical calculations for performance optimization, especially on lower timeframes or when running multiple indicators.

How to Use

Trend Bias : Trade in the direction of strength relative to the zero line.

Momentum Confirmation : Expanding histogram bars confirm increasing pressure.

Signal Crossovers : Smoothed line crossing above the signal line favors buys; crossing below favors sells.

Entry Timing : Best combined with price action, structure, or higher-timeframe direction.

EA Filtering: Ideal as a momentum or trend filter in automated systems.

Strength Oscillator Pro delivers a clean, non-repainting view of market strength with professional-level clarity, stability, and control.