XAU PatternGrid Pro

Overview

XAU PatternGrid Pro is an automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4,

designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) using a structured pattern-based entry

combined with a grid add-on system and basket-level risk control.





The EA opens an initial trade based on price pattern conditions,

then manages additional positions at fixed pip intervals when the market moves against the position.

All open trades are monitored as a basket, with unified take-profit and stop-loss logic based on account equity.





Key Features

• Designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold)

• Pattern-based first entry (no indicators required)

• Exact pip-gap grid add-on system

• Basket Take Profit & Basket Stop Loss by equity

• No hedging logic (single direction per cycle)

• Works on M15 time-frame

Risk Management

• Basket-level Stop Loss based on account equity

• Maximum open 4 trades per cycle

•User-defined lot size and grid spacing

Fund Size Lot Size SL_Amount 1000 0.01 200 2000 0.02 400 3000 0.03 600 4000 0.04 800 5000 0.05 1000

Remarks: