Overview

XAU PatternGrid Pro is an automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4,

designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) using a structured pattern-based entry

combined with a grid add-on system and basket-level risk control.


The EA opens an initial trade based on price pattern conditions,

then manages additional positions at fixed pip intervals when the market moves against the position.

All open trades are monitored as a basket, with unified take-profit and stop-loss logic based on account equity.


Key Features

Designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold)
Pattern-based first entry (no indicators required)
Exact pip-gap grid add-on system
Basket Take Profit & Basket Stop Loss by equity
No hedging logic (single direction per cycle)
Works on M15 time-frame

Fully automated (MT4)


Risk Management

Basket-level Stop Loss based on account equity
Maximum open 4 trades per cycle

User-defined lot size and grid spacing


Fund Size  Lot Size SL_Amount
 1000 0.01 200
 2000 0.02 400
 3000  0.03 600
 4000  0.04 800
 5000 0.05 1000

Remarks:

  • This EA does not guarantee profits.
  • Results may vary depending on broker conditions, spread, and market volatility.
  • Users are advised to test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account.
