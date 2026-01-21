XAU PatternGrid Pro
- Experts
- Yeoh Kia Gee
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
XAU PatternGrid Pro
(XAUUSD, M15 Chart)
Overview
XAU PatternGrid Pro is an automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4,
designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) using a structured pattern-based entry
combined with a grid add-on system and basket-level risk control.
The EA opens an initial trade based on price pattern conditions,
then manages additional positions at fixed pip intervals when the market moves against the position.
All open trades are monitored as a basket, with unified take-profit and stop-loss logic based on account equity.
Key Features
•Fully automated (MT4)
Risk Management
•User-defined lot size and grid spacing
|Fund Size
|Lot Size
|SL_Amount
|1000
|0.01
|200
|2000
|0.02
|400
|3000
|0.03
|600
|4000
|0.04
|800
|5000
|0.05
|1000
Remarks:
- This EA does not guarantee profits.
- Results may vary depending on broker conditions, spread, and market volatility.
- Users are advised to test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account.