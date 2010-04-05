ABOUT THE EA

Sun Expert is a automated robot trading designed to work on the most traded currency any pair. The strategy is based on using several MT4 indicators, each entry point is calculated using an advanced input filter based on the analysis of the movement of the price chart. Each order is secured by a fixed stop-loss while, no martingale, no grid, or hedge.





INPUTS:

· CustomOrderComment - Adds your own comment to the comment field of each trade.

• Magic Order - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders

• Take Profit - take profit, in pips.

• Stoplos - stop loss, in pips from the first order.

• Trail Start - activation of a trailing stop.

• Trail Stop - distance from the price when activating a trailing stop.

• Maximum Lot - for use maximum lot.

• Maximum spread - the maximum spread for the adviser.

• Slip Page – For use setting maximum Spread

· Use Money Management - This parameter is only used if "MoneyManagement" is set to "true".

· Risk % per Trade - Is the real risk per trade in percent.



If a trade hits its stop loss, this is the percent amount you´ll have lost from your account balance.

· Hour/Minute to Open a Trade- For use setting Start Trading

· Hour/Minute to Stop a Trade - For use setting Stop Trading





RECOMMENDATIONS:

• Minimum deposit 100 $ (per trading pair)

• Use Good Broker,Low Spread, Low Stoplevel and broker with minimal slippage.

• ECN - accounts

• Minimum spread from 0 pips

• Leverage 1: 500





