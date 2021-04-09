Guardian Equity EA
- Utilità
- Henry Silva
- Versione: 1.1
- Attivazioni: 10
Guardian Equity EA for MetaTrader 5
Guardian Equity EA is an Expert Advisor designed to automatically manage the closure of all open positions when predefined profit or drawdown levels are reached. It operates in real-time and is compatible with any broker or trading instrument supported by MetaTrader 5.
Main Features
-
Continuous monitoring of account balance and equity.
-
Automatic closing of all trades if the maximum drawdown level is reached.
-
Automatic closing if the configured profit target is met.
-
Fully customizable parameters for various risk management strategies.
-
Compatible with trading on multiple symbols simultaneously.
Input Parameters
-
Time interval (in seconds) for checking balance and equity.
-
Maximum allowed drawdown percentage based on the initial account balance.
-
Profit target percentage based on the initial account balance.
-
Waiting period (in seconds) after all positions are closed.
-
Interface color for the display panel on the chart.
Recommended Use Cases
-
Traders who want to limit losses and secure accumulated profits automatically.
-
Automated systems that require additional risk control mechanisms.
-
Multi-symbol strategies where coordinated exposure management is necessary.
Additional Notes
-
This EA does not execute trades on its own. It only monitors and closes existing positions based on user-defined thresholds.
-
Support is provided via the MQL5 comment section and the internal messaging system.