Guardian Equity EA

Guardian Equity EA for MetaTrader 5

Guardian Equity EA is an Expert Advisor designed to automatically manage the closure of all open positions when predefined profit or drawdown levels are reached. It operates in real-time and is compatible with any broker or trading instrument supported by MetaTrader 5.

Main Features

  • Continuous monitoring of account balance and equity.

  • Automatic closing of all trades if the maximum drawdown level is reached.

  • Automatic closing if the configured profit target is met.

  • Fully customizable parameters for various risk management strategies.

  • Compatible with trading on multiple symbols simultaneously.

Input Parameters

  • Time interval (in seconds) for checking balance and equity.

  • Maximum allowed drawdown percentage based on the initial account balance.

  • Profit target percentage based on the initial account balance.

  • Waiting period (in seconds) after all positions are closed.

  • Interface color for the display panel on the chart.

Recommended Use Cases

  • Traders who want to limit losses and secure accumulated profits automatically.

  • Automated systems that require additional risk control mechanisms.

  • Multi-symbol strategies where coordinated exposure management is necessary.

Additional Notes

  • This EA does not execute trades on its own. It only monitors and closes existing positions based on user-defined thresholds.

  • Support is provided via the MQL5 comment section and the internal messaging system.

