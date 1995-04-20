Visual Lions Roar Trend Strength Indicator MT4
- Indicatori
- AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
- Versione: 1.21
- Aggiornato: 14 febbraio 2025
- Attivazioni: 5
Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator
Are you ready to take control of your trading journey? The Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator is here to help you identify and harness powerful market trends with precision and confidence. Designed with traders in mind, this advanced tool is built on a robust strategy that combines trend direction with momentum validation using the Average True Range (ATR).
This indicator is not pre-optimized, giving YOU the freedom to tailor it to your unique trading style and preferences. Dive into its logic and fine-tune it for maximum performance!
How It Works
The Lion’s Roar strategy integrates trend-following principles with momentum confirmation to filter out weak signals and focus only on strong trends. Here’s a closer look at the logic behind it:
Bullish Entry Logic:
Trend Identification:
The tool detects a bullish trend when the 20-period EMA (Exponential Moving Average) crosses above the 50-period EMA.
Momentum Validation:
The ATR must be above its 20-period average and consistently increasing for at least 3 consecutive candles. This ensures the trend has strong momentum.
Price Confirmation:
The price must be making higher highs and higher lows, signaling a clear upward trajectory.
Trigger Point:
A long trade is initiated when the price closes above a recent resistance level.
Bearish Entry Logic:
Trend Identification:
A bearish trend is confirmed when the 20-period EMA crosses below the 50-period EMA.
Momentum Validation:
The ATR must be above its 20-period average and consistently increasing for at least 3 consecutive candles, ensuring the downtrend’s strength.
Price Confirmation:
The price should be making lower highs and lower lows, affirming the bearish movement.
Trigger Point:
A short trade is triggered when the price closes below a recent support level.
Why Choose Lion’s Roar?
Momentum Matters: Avoid flat markets by trading only when the ATR confirms strong trends.
Precision Entries: Combining trend, momentum, and price action ensures you enter at the optimal time.
Customizable: Tailor the settings to match your trading strategy and goals.
Robust Strategy: Backed by proven technical analysis principles.