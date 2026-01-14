Renko Atr Envelope Pro PlusMT4

Renko + ATR Trend Envelope PRO+ (Non-Repainting)

Renko + ATR Trend Envelope PRO+ is a clean trend-filter indicator that combines a Renko-style step histogram with an ATR-based trend envelope. It highlights trend direction, volatility expansion/contraction and trend reversals with arrows and optional alerts.

This tool is ideal for:

Trend following strategies

Breakout confirmation

Filtering false entries during choppy markets

Visualizing volatility using ATR envelopes

Key Features

✅ Renko-Style Histogram (with gradient strength)

Step-based histogram reflects Renko direction.

Optional gradient coloring shows momentum strength (distance from Renko mid).

✅ ATR Trend Envelope (volatility adaptive)

Upper/Lower envelope is calculated using ATR * multiplier.

Helps identify trend phases and pullback zones.

✅ Trend Change Arrows

Arrow appears only when the trend state changes.

✅ Alerts (Optional)

Popup alert

Push notification (MT4 terminal must be configured)

Sound alert

✅ Non-Repainting

Trend change signals and alerts are confirmed on closed candles (no repaint / no shifting).

Inputs / Parameters

Renko brick size (InpSize) : step size in points (e.g., 20–50 on Forex, higher on Gold/Crypto)

ATR period (InpAtrPeriod) : ATR smoothing (14 is a good default)

ATR multiplier (InpDeviation) : envelope width (1.2–2.0 typical)

Gradient (InpGradientOn, InpGradPower) : enable/adjust histogram strength effect

Fill band (InpFillOn, InpFillAlpha) : background trend band and transparency

Alerts (InpAlertPopup, InpAlertPush, InpAlertSound, InpSoundFile): enable desired notifications

Recommended Settings

Forex (M15–H1)

InpSize: 20–40

InpAtrPeriod: 14

InpDeviation: 1.3–1.8

Gold / Indices

InpSize: 80–200 (depends on symbol digits and volatility)

InpAtrPeriod: 14–21

InpDeviation: 1.5–2.2

Crypto

InpSize: 100–500+

InpAtrPeriod: 14–21

InpDeviation: 1.6–2.5

Tip: If you see too many reversals, increase InpDeviation. If signals are too slow, decrease InpDeviation or reduce InpAtrPeriod.

Important Notes

Works on any symbol and timeframe.

Signals are generated on closed candles to avoid repainting.

Push notifications require MetaTrader 4 notifications to be enabled in terminal settings.

Disclaimer

This indicator is an analytical tool and does not provide financial advice. Trading involves risk. Always test on a demo account before using real funds.