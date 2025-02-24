FluctuationUS30

This is an EA developed for the US30 index,Using traditional price action and trend analysis,Combined with machine learning, this Under a stable margin maintenance rate, allowing profits to increase with market fluctuations.


Why choose FluctuationUS30?

Seamless Integration: Works perfectly with FluctuationUS30 for powerful trend strategies.


Proven Risk Management: Comprehensive tools to limit losses and protect your capital.


Efficient Execution: Lightning-fast order processing to seize every market opportunity.


Customizable: Fully adjustable parameters to suit your unique trading style.

Information :

Currency pair: US30

Timeframe: M30

Minimum deposit: $400 

Account type: Any account type, but ECN and Raw spread  accounts will be better

Leverage  : Any

VPS（recommend）

The price will increase every 10 purchases.

Final price: 1999

Instructions:

1. Check the instructions and parameter configuration when purchasing https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761149




