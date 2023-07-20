Close Asistent

metatrader 4 close asisstent

install ea in any pair and run it..

Congratulations on using the ea close assistant


Button Function :

Close Open Order        = function to close all open orders

Close Sell                    = function to close all open sell orders

Close Buy                    = function to close all open buy orders

Close Profit                 = function to close all profitable orders

Close Pending Order    = function to close all  pending orders

Close Lose                   = function to close all losing orders

Close BS                      = function to close all buystop orders

Close SS                      = function to close all sellstop orders

Close BL                      = function to close all buylimit orders

Close SL                      = function to close all selllimit orders

Close Buy Profit           = function to close all profitable buy orders

Close Buy Lose             = function to close all losing buy orders

Close Sell Profit           = function to close all profitable sell orders

Close Sell Lose            = function to close all losing sell orders

CLOSE ALL                  = function to close all open orders and pending orders



