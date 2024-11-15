Power Lines

1

Powerful non-repainting tool for intraday or swing tading, part of the Power Lines Trading System, used in real trading on a daily basis with proven solid trading signals. The Power Lines indicator is pretty straightforward and easy to set up and can be used perfectly on every timeframe and with every currency pair or other financial instrument. For intraday trading the using of M5, M15 or M30 timeframes and for swing trading H1, H4 or D are recommended. Avoid M1 and be careful with M5 timeframe, providing not the best signals. The higher timeframe is used, the stronger accuracy and longer movements are achieved.

  • Peferred input settings on the Gold /XAUUSD/ - best to trade:
    • Period - 25<->30 /27 recommended/;
    • Smooth - 20<->25 /22 recommended/;  

  • Peferred input settings on other pairs:
    • Period - 27<->35 /30 recommended/;
    • Smooth - 20<->25 /22 recommended/;   

The indicator provides quality alert signals, mails and push notifications at crossing of all important levels: -5, 0 and 5, where the most useful strategies work.

The best strategies are ranked by quality results as follows:

  • Strategy 1  - Crossing of -5 level from below - LONG and 5 level from above - SHORT - perfect entry;
  • Strategy 2  - Crossing of 0 level from above - SHORT and 0 level from below - LONG - late entry;
  • Strategy 3  - Crossing of -5 level from above - SHORT and 5 level from below - LONG - very late entry or direction continuation;


IMPORTANT: Due to specifics in the calculation and representation cycles, a few bars after the signal bar at crossing of important level, the graphics of the indicator will displace from right to left, thus providing visual impression of a late entry point /see screenshot #1/. This aspect do not affect the real entry point, which is on the right bar, and the quality of trading, but is important when you track visually the hystorical performance of the indicator and make your settings. Hystorically, the entry point is very near after the gold dot on the 0 level /see screenshot #1/.


Demo version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126823?source=Site+Market+Product+Page


Additional useful features are on the way!


Happy trading!











































Prodotti consigliati
Target Geometry
Chantal Sala
4 (4)
Indicatori
Target Geometry è un indicatore che utilizza la natura geometrica dei mercati per fornire alti livelli di probabilità statistica (Fibonacci). Questo indicatore crea una mappa molto utile sul grafico che ottimizza i punti di ingresso e definisce in modo ottimale la gestione del denaro. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato sia in modalità statica quindi sullo storico che in modalità dinamica sul periodo attuale. Funzionante su qualsiasi strumento finanziario. L'uso in modalità multi timeframe su più
Twenty Days MT4
ROMAN KIVERIN
Indicatori
The indicator is the main part of Michael Huddleston's ICT (Inner Circle Trader) trading strategy. His legendary trading strategy is based on the concept of "Smart Money". To analyze the medium -term trend , the  ICT offers an analysis based on  twenty -day levels . The indicator builds levels , while showing the turning points with arrows . An important feature of the indicator is the automatic display of levels for different periods . You do not have to change the indicator settings when chang
Action Points
Ivan Simonika
Indicatori
This indicator gives signals about a trend change, shows successful signals. High probability of a successful trend, it can be used with an optimal risk to profit ratio. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag, it can be used both for pipsing in small periods and for long-term trading. The indicator algorithm works using open prices, and you can work with a zero bar. It works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
Candlestick Patterns Scanner MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
KT Candlestick Patterns Scanner is a Multi-Symbol and Multi-Timeframe scanner that fetches and shows various candlestick patterns on 28 currency pairs and 9 time-frames concurrently . The scanner finds the candlestick patterns by loading the KT Candlestick Patterns indicator as a resource in the background. Features The scanner can find the candlestick patterns on 252* combinations of symbols and time-frames from a single chart. Open the signal's chart loaded with a predefined template with a s
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicatori
Il Market Structure Break Out (MSB) è uno strumento avanzato progettato per MT4 e MT5 che aiuta i trader a osservare i movimenti del mercato come strutture ordinate. L’indicatore fornisce segnali di trading tramite frecce e avvisi , sia nella direzione del trend che in quella inversa. Una delle caratteristiche più importanti di questo prodotto è il disegno di zone di offerta e domanda che non vengono rimosse . Inoltre, la funzionalità di backtest in tempo reale permette ai trader di valutare le
Volume Spread Pattern Indicator MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
Indicatori
Introduction This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. T
Fundamental Signals Indicator MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Indicatori
Fundamental Signals Indicator is a Non-Repaint Indicator with a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 3000 pips (30000 points). The indicator does not analyze the market fundamentally, it is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk. Also Indicator can alert on market trend changes. Using Indicator : The Indicator is very simple and without complicated input parameters. (No need to optimize anything.)T
Market Structure Oscillator MT4
Mykola Khandus
Indicatori
Market Structure Oscillator Overview The Market Structure Oscillator is a technical indicator designed for MetaTrader platforms to analyze market trends across multiple timeframes. It provides a clear visualization of short-term, intermediate-term, and long-term market structures through an oscillator and histogram display in a separate window. The indicator also supports optional chart objects to highlight key market structure points. Features Displays a composite oscillator combining short-ter
Abiroid Sharkfin Scanner
Abir Pathak
Indicatori
Features: Sharkfin Alerts Multi-timeframe Multi-currency SM TDI: To show TDI lines with sharkfin levels Zigzag MTF: To see Higher Timeframe trend Detailed blog post and extras: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759138 Arrows works on a single timeframe and single currency. But it’s visually helps see that sharkfins. You can also get the simple arrows from mql5 site product: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42405 About Scanner: It is an easy to use simplified scanner. It will show when
Strong Pairs
Angelico Jurado
5 (1)
Indicatori
This indicator calculates the strength of the major currencies (EUR, USD, CAD, GBP, CHF, NZD, USD, JPY) and shows the top 4 strongest currency pairs that are currently in a high probability trend for the day or for the week. Usage The indicator displays 8 currency pairs with a trend direction (e.g. "EURUSD-DOWN") and ranked according to strength, with 1 being ths strongest. There will be 4 pairs for intraday and 4 pairs for intraweek If a currency pair is present in the top 4 intraday, it is in
Binary Smart Eye
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicatori
L'indicatore MT4 "Binary Smart Eye" è progettato per fornire segnali di trading sia per opzioni binarie che per mercati forex, operando su un'ampia gamma di timeframe da M1 a W1. Impiega una strategia proprietaria che combina livelli di trend, una media mobile intelligente e periodi di trading ottimizzati per identificare potenziali punti di ingresso. Ecco una ripartizione delle sue caratteristiche principali: Analisi multi-timeframe: La versatilità dell'indicatore consente ai trader di utilizza
Pip Professional
Yaroslav Varankin
Experts
Pip Professional: A Reliable Advisor Pip Professional is a reliable advisor that operates on a new algorithm featuring three filters and uses moving averages (MA) to determine the trend. Recommendations: Max Spread: Trades will not be opened once the set spread value is reached. Slippage: Deviation from the price at the moment of order opening. Take Profit: 40 pips. Stop Loss: 35 pips. Lots: Trade size of 0.1. Timeframe: From M1 to D1. Currency Pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, and others. You can test th
Beautiful
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicatori
The Beautiful indicator shows potential market reversal points. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator detects the trend well, filters out market noise and generates input signals and exit levels. Uses just one parameter for settings. Simple, visual and efficient trend detection. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. You can set up message alerts as sound or email. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. Ready-made trading system.
Macro
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicatori
A simple indicator algorithm with the highest accuracy generates input signals by intersecting lines. Strategy for trading by trend, filtering and all the necessary functions built into one tool! The principle of the indicator is to automatically determine the current state of the market when it is placed on a chart, analyze historical data, based on historical data and display instructions to the trader for further actions. The system itself shows in the form of intersection of lines when to bu
R Signals
Rwy Ksyby
Indicatori
Questo indicatore utilizza più indicatori per generare scambi di segnali vincenti L'indicatore R Signals è un sistema di trading FX completo che stampa accurate frecce di acquisto e vendita sul grafico. L'indicatore appare nella finestra principale del grafico MT4 come frecce colorate di verde e rosso. L'utilizzo di segnali generati da un singolo indicatore può essere rischioso durante il trading. Questo perché l'utilizzo di un solo indicatore per fare trading può dare più falsi segnali. Pert
Ultimate Price Action
Indra Lukmana
Indicatori
Ultimate solution on price action trade system Built Inside One Tool! Our smart algorithm tool will detect the price action pattern and alert upon potential with entry signals and exit levels including stoploss and takeprofit levels based on the time setting on each market session. This tool will also filters out market currency strength to ensure our entry are in a good currency conditions based on it's trend. Benefit You Get Easy, visual and effective price action detection. Gives you the a
The Burst MT4
Mhd Amran Bin Lop
Indicatori
The Burst MT4 Hurry and Buy Before Price Doubles Tomorrow! *Non-Repainting Indicator "The Burst" is an indicator that shows precise Buy and Sell Trades. A great arsenal to add to any chart. It's Best to Use The D1,H4 or H1 chart "The Burst" is designed to alert BUY and SELLS. So Of course, For the best take The Arrows In a Uptrend or Downtrend Only For Confirmation *Non-Repainting *For Desktop MT4 Only *Great For Scalping *Great For Intraday *Great For Swing Trading *Arrow Appears at  The "Close
XFlow4
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicatori
XFlow shows an expanding price channel that helps determine the trend and the moments of its reversal. It is also used when accompanying transactions to set take profit/stop loss and averages. It has practically no parameters and is very easy to use - just specify an important moment in the history for you and the indicator will calculate the price channel. DISPLAYED LINES ROTATE - a thick solid line. The center of the general price rotation. The price makes wide cyclical movements around the
Engulfing Candle Alert MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Indicatori
This is a simple arrow system based on Engulfing Candlestick Pattern. It gives you alerts on your smartphone when there is an engulfing candlestick pattern happens. Which type of alerts available? 1. It paints on chart Up/Down Arrows. 2. Popup message and sound alert in trading terminal window. 3. Push notification or Alert on your Android and IOS mobile phones (requires MT4 or MT5 app installed!) *Note: Use it on higher timeframes like H4 (4 hours), D1 (1 Day) then find trade opportunities on s
PTW Non Repaint System
Elvis Kanyama
Indicatori
PTW NON REPAINT TRADING SYSTEM + HISTOGRAM Non-Repainting ,   Non-Redrawing   and   Non-Lagging  Trading System. Does the following: - Gives Accurate Entry and Exit Points - Scalping, Day and Swing Trading  - 95% Accuracy  - Targets, where to take profits. - Shows Trends, Support and resistance levels - Works on All Brokers - Works on All Currencies, CFDs and Stocks - It does not place trades for you, it only shows you what trades to place. - It works on All Timeframes - It is for Trend or ran
The 4 headed dragon MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Indicatori
The 4 headed dragon is an indicator that has two functions. 1) Set the background trend. 2) Mark the predominant trend. By combining these two indicator signals, we will be able to trade for or against the trend, adapting the signals to your reading of the market. You can download the demo and test it yourself. 1) Set the background trend.   Define four possibilities of trend that are the four heads of the dragon, marked by colors on the indicator, marking a) Powerful buying trend. b) Weak
Market Profile
Artem Titarenko
5 (1)
Indicatori
The "Market Profile" indicator displays the profiles and volumes of periods – weekly, daily, session (8-hour), 4-hour, hour, summary. The VAH/VAL price area is automatically highlighted by a dotted line for each profile (except for the summary). The indicator includes chroma Delta, which colors the profile areas. The areas of prevailing Buys is colored in green, that of Sells - in red. The intensity histogram features blue/red respectively. In the filter mode, the indicator displays the volume a
Trend and Lines
Oliver Hinrichs
Indicatori
This indicator draws lines at the open, close, high and low price of the last chart candle from the set timeframe. In addition, a label shows whether it was an up or down candle. The standard settings follow the original idea of ​​getting the price data from the daily timeframe for day trading/scalping, but since this indicator is fully customizable, you can also set a different timeframe. Based on the drawn price lines, you can then also display Fibonacci levels. This function can also be
Smart Channels
Ivan Simonika
Indicatori
Smart Channel is a non-redrawing channel indicator based on moving averages. The indicator is used to identify trends in financial markets and indicates the direction of price movement. Smart Channel, in fact, is a miniature trading strategy, since, regardless of the construction methods, it uses the tactics of rebounding from the boundaries of the built channel, and the boundaries themselves are used as guidelines for the correct placement of stop loss and take profit orders. The key differe
Superb Scalper MT4
Anshaal Rehman
Indicatori
Super Scalp Indicator MT4    is a unique  trend reversal  100% non-repainting  multi-algo indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .    Super Scalp Indicator MT4    will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard algos When indicator give a valid buy or sell signal, a corresponding arrow will be printed on the chart, open trade at start of the next candle/bar
Channels Plus SR
Elvira Akhsanova
Indicatori
Channels + S & R Indicator (CSRI) Indicator draws 3 channels (Large, Medium, Small) within bars’ range of current timeframe and pair / instrument. It can identify Support and Resistance levels within any chosen channel. Additionally Fibonacci levels can be drawn for Large Channel. All lines and levels can be customized by color and width. Identify Support and Resistance Levels for any Channel: IdentifySupportAndResistanceLevels - Identify Support and Resistance Levels IdentifySRforChannel – Ide
ComplexPulse
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicatori
ComplexPulse - pulse indicator or signal. Sensitive and responsive to price movements. The indicator shows the interdependence of various currency pairs, namely: USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY. Currencies are measured in relative units, so in each unit of time the sum of all currencies will be equal to zero. Hence, one of the main elements of cluster indicators is the zero line, or the balance line (zero line). If a currency is below the balance line, then it is said that the currency is oversold rela
Sinus cycle
Guner Koca
Indicatori
sinus cycle indicator is a non repaint indicator for mt4 terminal. it works all timeframes and all pairs. suitable for experienced traders and beginners. it gives sinus wawes .when the intensive waves appear , it is trend change points. level 1 or -1 is trend reversal . cnt numbers is the bars numbers on the chart.it can be increase ore decrease. minimum cnt value is 500. wave is default 500 value.and can not change if prices on top, cycle level 1 oe -1 means trend will down. if prices down ,c
Intellectual Price Action
Igor Kryuchkov
Indicatori
The basis of the indicator is based on my trading strategy, according to which I trade daily. I automated my system so that it would learn on the market independently. The indicator will not show transactions on the history of the chart, since all calculations of the trading system are in real time. Differences from other indicators: Real time calculations Dynamic Take Profits Dynamic Signals Trend Signals Ideal for beginners Any Currency Pair Any TimeFrame Suitable for scalping To enter
Easy forex M1
Andrey Kozak
Indicatori
Forex arrow indicator is an indispensable tool for successful scalping in the currency market. With it, traders can easily determine when it is worth opening a buy or sell position, and thus make a profit without wasting time analyzing charts. The red and blue arrows of the indicator, a kind of traffic light, are visual tools that make it easy to determine the direction of the trend. The red arrow indicates the possibility of opening a short position, i.e. selling the currency pair, while the b
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicatori
Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
L'indicatore EZT Trend ti mostrerà la tendenza, il pullback e le opportunità di ingresso. Sono disponibili filtri opzionali e tutti i tipi di avvisi. Vengono aggiunti avvisi tramite posta elettronica e notifiche push. Stiamo anche sviluppando un EA basato su questo indicatore, che sarà presto disponibile. È un indicatore multifunzionale composto da due istogrammi di colore e una linea. È una rappresentazione visiva della direzione e della forza di un trend, inoltre troverai divergenze molte vo
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicatori
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (656)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 26% La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di caratteristiche proprietarie e una nuova formula. Con un solo grafico è possibile leggere la forza delle valute per 28 coppie Forex! Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro trading perché sarete in grado di individuare l'esatto punto di innesco di una nuova tendenza o di un'opportunità
Trading System Double Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicatori
Trading System Double Trend - sistema di trading indipendente composto da diversi indicatori. Determina la direzione della tendenza generale e fornisce segnali nella direzione del movimento dei prezzi. Può essere utilizzato per lo scalping, il trading intraday o intraweek. Possibilità Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e strumento di trading (Forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici). Semplice lettura visiva delle informazioni senza caricare un grafico L'indicatore non ridisegna e
Gold Venamax MT4
Sergei Linskii
5 (1)
Indicatori
Gold Venamax : questo è il miglior indicatore tecnico azionario. L'algoritmo dell'indicatore analizza il movimento dei prezzi di un asset e riflette la volatilità e le potenziali zone di ingresso. Caratteristiche dell'indicatore: Questo è un super indicatore con Magic e due blocchi di frecce di tendenza per un trading comodo e redditizio. Sul grafico viene visualizzato il pulsante rosso per cambiare blocco. Magic è impostato nelle impostazioni dell'indicatore, in modo da poter installare l'indi
Blahtech Supply Demand
Blahtech Limited
4.58 (36)
Indicatori
Was: $299  Now: $149   Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
High low levels
Guner Koca
Indicatori
on demo mode, use date for testing. for people purchase thise indicator, there is bonus price chanell indicator. high low levels indicator is non repaint trend reversal indicator.and works all pairs and all timeframes. there is a histogram move up and down. and there is a level red and blue. when histogram reach the up red level that is top.and reversal is possible. when histogram down and reach blue level that is prices oversold and possible reversal up. this indicator suitable for beginners an
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (6)
Indicatori
The price is indicated only for the first   30 copies  ( only     5 copies left ).                                             The next price will be increased to    $150 . The final price will be    $250. Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers
Quantum Currency Strength Indicator
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicatori
Your success as a forex trader depends on being able to identify when a currency or currency pair is oversold or overbought. If it is strong or weak. It is this concept which lies at the heart of forex trading. Without the Quantum Currency Strength indicator, it is almost impossible. There are simply too many currencies and too many pairs to do this quickly and easily yourself. You need help! The Quantum Currency Strength indicator has been designed with one simple objective in mind. To give you
Ultimate Trader Dashboard MT4
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
5 (1)
Indicatori
Dashboard del Trader Definitivo — Negozia quello che si muove Negozia quello che si muove, con chiarezza Questo strumento si ripaga nel primo giorno di utilizzo. In quasi ogni momento della giornata, un simbolo è in tendenza. Tutto ciò che ti serve è consapevolezza. Il Dashboard del Trader Definitivo (UTD) ti tiene istantaneamente consapevole di cosa si sta muovendo e in quale direzione — così puoi seguire il flusso invece di combatterlo. Alimentato dal nostro algoritmo CSM proprietario, UTD co
Smart Price Action Concepts
Issam Kassas
4.73 (11)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto, vale la pena sottolineare che questo Strumento di Trading è un Indicatore Non-Ridipingente, Non-Ridisegnante e Non-Laggante, il che lo rende ideale per il trading professionale. Corso online, manuale utente e demo. L'Indicatore Smart Price Action Concepts è uno strumento molto potente sia per i nuovi che per i trader esperti. Racchiude più di 20 utili indicatori in uno solo, combinando idee di trading avanzate come l'Analisi del Trader del Circolo Interno e le Strategie di Trading
Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Indicatori
Questa è una strategia semplice basata sui livelli BREAKOUT e FIBONACCI. Dopo uno scoppio, in ogni caso, il mercato continua il movimento direttamente ai livelli 161, 261 e 423 oppure, ritorna al livello del 50% (chiamato anche correzione) e successivamente molto probabilmente continua il movimento nella direzione iniziale verso i livelli 161, 261 e 423. La chiave del sistema è il rilevamento della breakout bar indicata con un oggetto rettangolare verde (UP TREND) o rosso (DOWN TREND). Al
MENA Trend Indicator
Issam Kassas
1 (1)
Indicatori
MENA Trend Scanner Dashboard Scanner di mercato avanzato multi–timeframe e indicatore di ingresso in trend Innanzitutto, è importante sottolineare che questo sistema di trading è 100% senza repaint, senza redrawing e senza ritardi , il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello algoritmico. Include corso online, manuale utente e preset scaricabili. Indicatore Trend Scanner Dashboard: Un pannello professionale tutto–in–uno che analizza più coppie e più timeframe (M1–MN1) mostr
ZigZag on Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " ZigZag on Trend " è un assistente nel determinare la direzione del movimento dei prezzi, nonché un calcolatore di barre e pip. È costituito da un indicatore di trend che monitora la direzione del prezzo con una linea di trend presentata sotto forma di zigzag e da un contatore che calcola il numero di barre passate nella direzione del trend e il numero di punti su una scala verticale. (I calcoli vengono effettuati dall'apertura della barra) L'indicatore non viene ridisegnato. Per c
AMD Adaptive MA MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
5 (1)
Indicatori
Media Mobile Adattiva AMD (AAMA) AAMA è un indicatore di media mobile adattiva per MetaTrader 4 che regola automaticamente la sua reattività in base alle condizioni di mercato. Caratteristiche principali: Media mobile adattiva basata sul Rapporto di Efficienza di Kaufman – reagisce rapidamente durante i trend e filtra il rumore nelle fasi laterali Rilevamento automatico delle 4 fasi di mercato AMD: Accumulazione, Markup (rialzo), Distribuzione, Markdown (ribasso) Adattamento alla volatilità tra
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicatori
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicatori
Presentazione       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , l'innovativo indicatore MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui identifichi e scambi le inversioni di tendenza! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con un'esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni,       Indicatore Quantum Trend Sniper       è progettato per spingere il tuo viaggio di trading verso nuove vette con il suo modo innovativo di identificare le inversioni di tendenza con una precisione estremamente elevata. *** Acquista Quantum
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicatori
Volatility Trend System - un sistema di trading che fornisce segnali per le voci. Il sistema di volatilità fornisce segnali lineari e puntuali nella direzione del trend, nonché segnali per uscirne, senza ridisegnare e ritardi. L'indicatore di tendenza monitora la direzione della tendenza a medio termine, mostra la direzione e il suo cambiamento. L'indicatore di segnale si basa sui cambiamenti della volatilità e mostra gli ingressi nel mercato. L'indicatore è dotato di diversi tipi di avvisi. Pu
Altri dall’autore
Power Lines DM
Lubomir Stamenov
3.25 (4)
Indicatori
Powerful non-repainting tool for intraday or swing tading, part of the Power Lines Trading System, used in real trading on a daily basis with proven solid trading signals. The Power Lines indicator is pretty straightforward and easy to set up and can be used perfectly on every timeframe and with every currency pair or other financial instrument. For intraday trading the using of M5, M15 or M30 timeframes and for swing trading H1, H4 or D are recommended. Avoid M1 and be careful with M5 timeframe
FREE
Chart Refresher
Lubomir Stamenov
Utilità
Chart Refresher EA is a simple yet powerful tool for many traders struggling with repainting EAs and indicators. These tools often recalculate and change their visualized graphics upon chart refresh or timeframe switching, leading to misleading trading signals. The Chart Refresher EA is designed to periodically switch between chart timeframes in the blink of an eye, ensuring that all attached indicators and EA graphics remain currently fresh and recalculated. This allows the trading tools to fu
Filtro:
odissey_76
125
odissey_76 2025.01.13 08:38 
 

Если использовать на 5-15 минут,то очень много ложных сигналов и нужно либо в ручном режиме перезагружать ,либо через утилиту,потому,что индикатор перерисовывает,на 30 минутах особенно на золоте можно попасть в очень хорошую просадку,да и на валютных парах после сигнала дает большие просадки.

Rispondi alla recensione