Powerful non-repainting tool for intraday or swing tading, part of the Power Lines Trading System, used in real trading on a daily basis with proven solid trading signals. The Power Lines indicator is pretty straightforward and easy to set up and can be used perfectly on every timeframe and with every currency pair or other financial instrument. For intraday trading the using of M5, M15 or M30 timeframes and for swing trading H1, H4 or D are recommended. Avoid M1 and be careful with M5 timeframe, providing not the best signals. The higher timeframe is used, the stronger accuracy and longer movements are achieved.

  • Peferred input settings on the Gold /XAUUSD/ - best to trade:
    • Period - 25<->30 /27 recommended/;
    • Smooth - 20<->25 /22 recommended/;  

  • Peferred input settings on other pairs:
    • Period - 27<->35 /30 recommended/;
    • Smooth - 20<->25 /22 recommended/;   

The indicator provides quality alert signals, mails and push notifications at crossing of all important levels: -5, 0 and 5, where the most useful strategies work.

The best strategies are ranked by quality results as follows:

  • Strategy 1  - Crossing of -5 level from below - LONG and 5 level from above - SHORT - perfect entry;
  • Strategy 2  - Crossing of 0 level from above - SHORT and 0 level from below - LONG - late entry;
  • Strategy 3  - Crossing of -5 level from above - SHORT and 5 level from below - LONG - very late entry or direction continuation;


IMPORTANT: Due to specifics in the calculation and representation cycles, a few bars after the signal bar at crossing of important level, the graphics of the indicator will displace from right to left, thus providing visual impression of a late entry point /see screenshot #1/. This aspect do not affect the real entry point, which is on the right bar, and the quality of trading, but is important when you track visually the hystorical performance of the indicator and make your settings. Hystorically, the entry point is very near after the gold dot on the 0 level /see screenshot #1/.


Demo version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126823?source=Site+Market+Product+Page


Additional useful features are on the way!


Happy trading!











































odissey_76
125
odissey_76 2025.01.13 08:38 
 

Если использовать на 5-15 минут,то очень много ложных сигналов и нужно либо в ручном режиме перезагружать ,либо через утилиту,потому,что индикатор перерисовывает,на 30 минутах особенно на золоте можно попасть в очень хорошую просадку,да и на валютных парах после сигнала дает большие просадки.

