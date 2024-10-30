Real Spread Monitor MT4

Real Spread Monitor


Real Spread Monitor is a professional MetaTrader indicator designed to record, visualize, and analyze the actual spread values received from a broker in real time. Instead of showing only the current spread, it collects every incoming tick and converts the data into historical spread candles.

The indicator helps traders study how spreads change over time, identify recurring spread expansions, compare trading conditions across brokers or account types, and evaluate whether an instrument is suitable for a particular strategy.

Two Operating Modes


Write Mode records spread data in real time.

On every incoming tick, the indicator reads the current spread and adds it to the active one-minute spread candle. Each completed minute is saved as a separate line containing:

* Trading symbol
* Date and time
* UTC and broker server time offset
* Number of ticks
* Sum of all recorded spreads
* Minimum spread
* Average spread
* Maximum spread

Read Mode loads previously recorded data from a file and displays it on the chart for analysis.

Recording and reading can run simultaneously. For example, one instance of the indicator can write new data while another instance reads and visualizes the same file in real time.

Spread Visualization


The indicator is displayed in a separate window as a three-color histogram:

* MAX — maximum spread
* AVG — average spread
* MIN — minimum spread

It can also display three moving-average lines:

* MA MAX — moving average of maximum spreads
* MA AVG — moving average of average spreads
* MA MIN — moving average of minimum spreads

Each moving average can be enabled or disabled separately. Its calculation period can be specified manually, or set to 0 to use all available data.

The information panel shows:

* Current operating mode
* Time of the latest recorded or loaded spread candle
* Latest MAX, AVG, and MIN spread values
* Current MA MAX, MA AVG, and MA MIN values
* Moving-average calculation period

Multi-Timeframe Analysis


All spread data is initially recorded in one-minute intervals. When the chart timeframe is changed, the indicator automatically aggregates the recorded M1 data and recalculates the histogram and moving averages for the selected timeframe.

This allows spread behavior to be analyzed across different time ranges without creating separate files for every timeframe.

File Storage


Files are stored in the shared MetaTrader folder:

`C:\Users\<UserName>\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files\Real Spread Monitor`

This shared location allows different MetaTrader terminals installed on the same computer or VPS to access the recorded files.

The File Name parameter works as follows:

* In Read Mode, the file name must be specified.
* In Write Mode, a custom file name can be entered.
* If the field is empty in Write Mode, the indicator creates a name automatically using the following format:

`BROKER SERVER - ACCOUNT NUMBER - TRADING SYMBOL`

Main Features


* Records spread changes on every incoming tick
* Creates historical one-minute spread candles
* Displays minimum, average, and maximum spreads
* Automatically aggregates data for higher timeframes
* Calculates moving averages for all three spread values
* Supports simultaneous recording and analysis
* Uses a shared folder accessible by different MetaTrader terminals
* Provides customizable histogram, line, and information-panel colors
* Allows historical trading conditions to be studied directly on the chart

Practical Applications


Real Spread Monitor can be used to:

* Compare spreads between brokers and account types
* Detect regular spread expansions and abnormal spikes
* Analyze spreads during different trading sessions
* Examine trading conditions around important market events
* Estimate typical and extreme transaction costs
* Select suitable instruments and trading hours
* Evaluate conditions for scalping and automated strategies
* Build historical spread datasets for further research

Important Notes


Spread data is recorded only while MetaTrader is running, connected to the broker, and receiving ticks for the selected symbol. The indicator records the spread available in the terminal; it does not measure slippage or guarantee the execution price of an order.

Real Spread Monitor is an analytical tool. It does not open trades or provide buy and sell signals.
推荐产品
Trader Indicator
Matshelo Innocent Beesnaar
指标
The TraderProfit7TopDown is a sophisticated multi-confirmation technical indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed to generate high-probability trading signals by synthesizing data from price action, momentum, and market volume. Its core philosophy is to filter out market noise and false breakouts by requiring a confluence of four distinct analytical factors before presenting a signal, making it a robust tool for trend-following strategies. The indicator's logic is built upon a layered approach. F
Candle Timer Countdown Pro for MT4
Kun Ming Xie
指标
概述 Candle Timer Countdown Pro for MT4 是一款用于 MetaTrader 4 的K线收盘倒计时指标。它可以在图表上显示当前K线距离收盘还剩多少时间，并配合圆形进度弧，让交易者一眼就能判断当前K线所处的时间阶段。 相比普通倒计时指标只在新 tick 到来时刷新，本指标使用服务器时间锚定与本地时钟插值方式，在 tick 稀少时仍能保持稳定倒计时显示，减少冻结、跳动和时间漂移问题。 无论您是在 M1 图上进行短线交易，还是在 H1、H4、D1 图上观察趋势和K线形态，准确知道当前K线何时收盘，都有助于更好地把握入场时机、确认收盘形态，并避免过早做出交易判断。 为什么本计时器与众不同 很多 MT4 倒计时指标主要依赖 TimeCurrent() 。在 MetaTrader 4 中，服务器时间通常随市场报价更新；当市场波动较低、报价间隔变长，或者当前品种暂时没有新 tick 时，普通倒计时容易出现短暂停顿，然后突然跳动。 本指标通过在新 tick 到达时锚定服务器时间，并在两次 tick 之间使用本地时钟进行时间插值，使倒计时显示更加平滑、稳定。配合圆形进度弧
Impulses and Corrections 4
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
指标
"Impulses and Corrections 4" is created to help traders navigate the market situation. The indicator shows multi-time frame upward and downward "Impulses" of price movements. These impulses are the basis for determining the "Base" , which is composed of zones of corrections of price movements, as well as "Potential" zones for possible scenarios of price movement. Up and down impulses are determined based on a modified formula of Bill Williams' "Fractals" indicator. The last impulse is always "U
ADX Shark Scalper
Maxwell Ndzoyiya
指标
ADX Shark Scalper – The Ultimate Hybrid Indicator for Precision Scalping Dive into the markets with the ADX Shark Scalper , a powerful and versatile tool designed for traders who seek precision in every trade. This cutting-edge indicator seamlessly combines multiple advanced technical signals into one streamlined system, allowing you to spot good buy and sell opportunities with ease. At its core, the ADX Shark Scalper leverages the power of trend and momentum detection through the integration of
Quantum Currency Strength Indicator
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
指标
Your success as a forex trader depends on being able to identify when a currency or currency pair is oversold or overbought. If it is strong or weak. It is this concept which lies at the heart of forex trading. Without the Quantum Currency Strength indicator, it is almost impossible. There are simply too many currencies and too many pairs to do this quickly and easily yourself. You need help! The Quantum Currency Strength indicator has been designed with one simple objective in mind. To give you
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Trend IM
Yvan Musatov
指标
Tired of choosing indicator settings, losing precious time? Tired of uncertainty in their optimality? Scared by the unknown in their profitability? Then the Trend IM indicator is just for you. The indicator will save you a lot of time that can be spent on more useful activities, such as relaxing, but at the same time, the efficiency will increase many times over. It uses only one parameter for setting, which sets the number of bars for calculation. Trend IM is a reversal indicator and is part
Gold Phase
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
指标
Gold Phase is a precision timing oscillator built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 1-minute and 5-minute charts . It combines a dominant cycle line (Gold Center) with a responsive Phase Angle to reveal real-time shifts in market direction. The focus is not on extremes, but on clean crossover signals that reflect changes in momentum and control. ️ Important: This indicator is only suitable for Gold (XAUUSD) on M1 and M5 . Performance will degrade on other pairs or timeframes. How to Use The
Volume Profile Sniper
Vadim Verkhovtsev
指标
Volume Profile Sniper v11.1是一款全面的市场分析工具 专业的交易方法 Volume Profile Sniper v11.1在一个指标中结合了超过15个关键过滤器，根据对市场情况的全面评估提供清晰的信号。 主要特点 成交量不平衡分析-该算法计算每个蜡烛中买家和卖家的份额，表明其中一方的优势（可配置阈值从50％到90％）。 多级信号滤波-指标考虑到: 趋势指标(EMA9/21) Rsi不包括超买/超卖区域 蜡烛图案（针杆，吸收，锤子） 支持/阻力水平（自动检测） 音量峰值，以确定主要参与者的活动 经典和放大的RSI分歧 波动率评估的ATR 用于确定趋势强度的ADX 价格行动（内部和外部酒吧） 多时间帧确认 市场结构（高点/低点） 会话过滤器（亚洲，伦敦，纽约会话） 防止新闻排放 灵活的配置系统-MinFiltersRequired参数允许您设置生成信号所需的最小数量的滤波器。 这使得可以使指标适应任何交易策略，从激进到保守。 可视化设置-您可以通过将指示器集成到图形样式中来更改箭头的大小和颜色（ArrowSize，BuyArr
Reversal zones x2
Andrii Malakhov
指标
The indicator looks for buying and selling zones, where a deal can be opened with a minimal stop loss and a better Risk Reward Ratio. The indicator is based on qualitative search of the Double top/Double bottom pattern. Indicator operation principle Looks for local tops/bottoms which can potentially become a Reversal zone It waits for an impulse movement that would exceed the Reversal zone and draws a red/blue wide rectangle Within the Reversal zone, it looks for the strongest area of the zone
PipFinite Trend PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.88 (2251)
指标
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
ScalpGuard Pro Arrows
Obaida Kusibi
指标
This indicator is designed for scalping on low timeframes (M1-M15) in volatile markets like major forex pairs (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD). It generates non-repainting buy (green up arrow) and sell (red down arrow) signals based on EMA crossover confirmed by RSI momentum and MACD crossovers, minimizing false signals in ranging markets. How to Use: Attach the indicator to your MT4 chart. Look for arrows on the chart: Buy on green up arrow, Sell on red down arrow. Signals appear at the open of the new
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
指标
Alpha Trend sign Alpha Trend sign 是我么长期以来非常受欢迎的交易工具，它可以验证我们的交易系统，并且明确的提示交易信号，并且信号不会漂移。 主要功能： •  根据市场显示活跃区域，根据指标可以很直观的判断当前行情是属于趋势行情，还是震荡行情。    并根据指标的指示箭头切入市场，绿色箭头提示买入，红色箭头提示卖出。 •  建议使用5分钟以上的时间周期进行交易，避免因为小周期波动出现频繁的交易信号。 •  您也可以开启信号提示，以免错过最佳的交易时机。 •  本指标不但可以很好的预测趋势行情，也可以在宽幅震荡行情中获利。 •  本指标本着大道至简的原则，适合不同阶段的交易者使用。 注意事项： •  Alpha Trend sign 有明确的进出场信号，不建议逆势操作，以免造成损失。 •  Alpha Trend sign 是特别成熟的指标，我们团队人手一个，使用它可以实现稳定盈利。     
Chart Patterns Analyser
Sami Chebbi
5 (4)
指标
Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
指标
这是一个预测蜡烛收盘价的指标。 该指标主要用于 D1 图表。 该指标适用于传统外汇交易和二元期权交易。 该指标可以用作独立的交易系统，也可以作为您现有交易系统的补充。 该指标分析当前蜡烛，计算蜡烛本身内部的某些强度因素，以及前一根蜡烛的参数。 因此，该指标预测市场走势的进一步方向和当前蜡烛的收盘价。 由于这种方法，该指标既适用于短期盘中交易，也适用于中长期交易。 该指标允许您设置指标在分析市场情况期间将产生的潜在信号的数量。 在指标设置中有一个特殊的参数。 此外，该指标可以通过图表上的消息、电子邮件以及推送通知的形式通知新信号。感谢您的关注！交易愉快！ 购买后一定要写信给我！ 我会给你我的交易指标的建议！ 还可以获得奖金！
Popanda
Andrey Kozak
指标
General Information This indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a tool designed to generate buy and sell signals based on a combination of a stochastic oscillator and a moving average. Signals are displayed on the chart as arrows: green for buy signals and red for sell signals. It is built to provide a higher number of trading opportunities while considering market conditions. How It Works The indicator processes market data using two components: the stochastic oscillator assesses the current market st
Trend Correction Histogram m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
Crypto_Forex 指标适用于 MT4 的“趋势修正直方图”。 - 趋势修正直方图有两种颜色：红色表示看跌趋势，蓝色表示看涨趋势。 - 7 个连续的相同颜色直方图柱表示新趋势的开始。 - 趋势修正直方图指标的设计主要目的是最小化损失并最大化利润。 - 它具有参数“周期”，负责指标的灵敏度。 - 内置移动和 PC 警报。 - 趋势修正直方图可以用作简单但有利可图的交易系统，见下文： 如何使用指标： 1) 检查至少 7 个连续的相同颜色直方图柱，这意味着新趋势的开始。例如，下图中有超过 7 个蓝色柱。 2) 等待 1（一个）相反颜色的柱，在我们的例子中是红色，紧接着又变为蓝色。这意味着这是趋势修正。 3) 当出现蓝色柱状图时，开多头交易，在此之前只有一个红色柱状图。这意味着订单在修正后按照主要趋势方向开仓。 4) 安排止损（见图）和获利点。获利点应至少比止损大 3 倍。在这种情况下，即使您只赢了 30%，您也会获利。 5) 卖出（空头）交易反之亦然（见图）。 点击这里查看高质量的交易机器人和指标！ 这是仅在此 MQL5 网站上提供的原创产品。
Pound sterling M5 scalping
Andrey Kozak
专家
M5 时间框架的机器人黄牛。交易 GBPUSD 货币对。该机器人是由一家专业交易商公司专门开发的，用于英镑交易。机器人每天大约打开 5 到 15 笔交易。最好与英镑兑美元点差低至 10 点的经纪商进行交易。建议的最低存款为 500 美元或更多。 优点： 不使用鞅。 不是网。 每笔交易都有止损。 专门针对 GBPUSD 对的专业机器人。 机器人黄牛，在 M5 时段进行盘中交易。 这个机器人如何交易？ 为了分析市场，机器人使用两个指标的价格模型和战略市场模式：抛物线止损和反转系统以及布林带。机器人首先使用价格内插统计分析市场的价格变动。接下来，机器人读取这些指标并比较它们现在和过去的运动趋势。如果存在表明市场反转或回滚的模式巧合，那么机器人将进行交易。机器人将根据余额大小按比例计算每笔交易的手数。交易者可以使用“Percentage_of_lots”参数调整该比例。机器人开始交易后，它开始通过修改追踪止损来伴随它。此外，每笔交易都有自己的止损，设置为限制可能的损失。 机器人规格： 时间范围（期间） M5 货币对 GBPUSD 存款 500 美元起 建议点差高达 10 点。 建议：
Line Magnit
Aleksey Trenin
指标
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
指标
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
Power Trade Indicator MT4
Joel Malebana
5 (1)
指标
Introducing the POWER TRADE Indicator Created by a small group of experienced traders with years of profitable experience in the financial markets, the Power Trade Indicator is a plug-and-play trading tool designed to help traders spot high-quality setups with ease and confidence. What It Does: It provides powerful entry signals, profit-taking zones, and rebound areas — giving you a complete view of where price action is most likely to move next. The indicator reacts in real time, al
VR Grid
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (3)
指标
VR 网格指示器 设计 用于创建具有用户定义设置的图形网格。与 标准网格 不同，VR 网格用于构建 圆形关卡 。根据用户的选择，轮次级别之间的步长可以是任意的。此外，与其他指标和实用程序不同，即使时间段发生变化或终端重新启动，VR Grid 也能保持网格的位置 。 设置、设置文件、演示版本、说明、问题解决，可以从以下位置获取 [博客] 您可以在以下位置阅读或撰写评论 [关联] 版本为 [MetaTrader 5] 垂直级别 基于实际时间间隔并 忽略缺失 或不存在的周期。因此，级别之间的步长严格对应于用户选择的值。 使用 VR 网格指标时，交易者 可以更改任何级别的垂直线和水平线的样式 、颜色和粗细。这使您可以控制金融工具的 回合水平 。 整数位是 以两个或多个零结尾 的价格（例如：1.23500、5.65900、1923.200）。人们相信，这样的水平 经常充当 作为支撑或阻力的强点。 Horizontal line settings Horizontal line step Horizontal line color Horizontal line style Horizonta
FREE
Night ghost
Dmitriy Kashevich
指标
Night Ghost - Arrow indicator for binary options. This is a reliable assistant to you in the future! - No redrawing on the chart -Works great on EUR/USD currency pairs! -Indicator accuracy up to 90% (Especially at night) -No long setup required (Perfectly set up for Binary Options) - Not late signals - The appearance of a signal on the current candle -Perfect for M1 period (No More!) - Eye-friendly candle color (Red and Blue) -Installed Alert Working with it: - Blue arrow shows signa
Perspective Trend
Ivan Simonika
指标
The Perspective Trend indicator tracks the market trend with very high reliability. All intersection points will be ideal points at which the direction of the trend changes. Sharp price fluctuations, as well as noise around averaged prices, are ignored. Signal points, places where color changes, can be used as points of potential market reversal. The indiuctor algorithm implements a kind of technical analysis based on the idea that the market is cyclical in nature. This development can be used b
Advanced Trend Regime
Shellard Securities (Pty) Ltd
指标
The indicator has been designed to function on any time-frame and any pair.   This regime filter will help the trader better evaluate whether the current market is trending, and in which direction. It quickly reacts to changes in market dynamics using a series of advanced calculations. The user is able to select whether the calculation remains standard, or if a further filter constraint is added to the calculation.   A Yellow moving average of the signal has been included for the trader to smoot
DMAX pro
Danny Teoh Kok Keong
指标
DMAX SIGNAL IS VERY POWERFUL TOOL TO HELP YOU ENTRY,ITS CAN DETECT OVERSOLD AND OVERBOUGHT IN FOREX MARKET. ITS CAN TRADE 24 FOREX PAIR IN MARKET, 80% ACCURATE RESULT. MANY TRADER FAIL BECAUSE OF ENTRY POINT AND EXIT POINT , SIGNAL OF DMAX WILL GIVE VERY GOOD SIGNAL TO LET YOU KNOW WHERE TO ENTRY AND EXIT.  RISK MANAGEMENT IS VERY IMPORTANT IN TRADING FOREX, PLEASE DONT RISK OVER 5% PER TRADE IS FORE MARKET
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
指标
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
指标
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. Ins
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
“Auto FIBO Pro” Crypto_Forex 指标 - 是交易中的绝佳辅助工具！ - 指标自动计算并放置在图表斐波那契水平和局部趋势线（红色）上。 - 斐波那契水平指示价格可能反转的关键区域。 - 最重要的水平是 23.6%、38.2%、50% 和 61.8%。 - 您可以将其用于反转剥头皮或区域网格交易。 - 还有很多机会可以使用 Auto FIBO Pro 指标来改进您当前的系统。 - 它具有信息价差掉期显示 - 它显示所连接的外汇对的当前价差和掉期。 - 显示屏还显示账户余额、净值和保证金。 - 可以将信息价差掉期显示定位在图表的任何角落 . 点击这里查看高质量的交易机器人和指标！ 这是仅在此 MQL5 网站上提供的原创产品。 ...............................................
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
指标
这个指标是为 激进的 scalping 和 快速进入二元期权 设计的 ，它会在 每根蜡烛图 上生成信号，帮助你随时了解市场的动向。 加入 Happy Scalping 频道： MQL5 不重绘 ：当前蜡烛的信号在 实时 生成，这意味着它可以在蜡烛形成过程中发生变化，具体取决于价格是上涨还是下跌，与前一根蜡烛的收盘价相比。 但是，一旦蜡烛 关闭 ，信号的颜色就会 完全固定 。它不会变化、消失或移动。 你看到的就是最终的信号。 为什么这样设计？ 因为许多 scalper 重视即时获得信号，特别是在 价格突破或剧烈波动 时，他们可以在价格波动的同一秒钟内抓住这些快速的点数。 另一方面，也有一些交易者更喜欢等待 蜡烛收盘后的确认 ，他们也可以完美使用这个指标。 这两种方法都是有效的 ，该系统可以适应这两种风格。 重要提示： 查看视频，了解如何在实时市场中操作， 如何入场交易，何时交易，何时最好避免交易 。 该指标非常强大 ，但和任何工具一样， 理解其逻辑非常重要 ，才能最大化利用它。 如果有任何疑问，请随时联系我。我会帮你解答。
该产品的买家也购买
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
指标
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 專業級無重繪 / 無延遲趨勢信號系統，擁有卓越勝率 | 適用於 MT4 / MT5 在較低的時間週期上效果最佳，例如 1 分鐘、5 分鐘與 15 分鐘圖表。 核心特色： Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 是一套專為趨勢交易設計的智能信號系統。 其採用多重濾波邏輯，僅篩選出具有明確方向性、動能強勁且波動結構健康的走勢進場點。 本系統 不預測高點或低點 ，只有在同時滿足以下三項條件時才會觸發交易信號： 趨勢方向明確 動能持續增強 波動率結構穩定 此外，系統還結合市場流動性分析，以進一步提升信號的準確性與觸發時機。 信號特性： 所有箭頭信號皆為 100% 無重繪，無延遲 信號一旦出現即固定於圖表，不會閃爍或消失 提供圖表箭頭、資訊面板、彈出通知、聲音提示及推播訊息 支援 EA 呼叫（Buffer 輸出），可整合至自動化交易或信號跟單系統 提供預設參數模板，免調整即可使用，適合新手快速上手 總結： Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 是一款邏輯清晰、穩定高效的專業趨勢型
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
指标
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
Linear Trend Predictor — 结合切入点和方向支撑线的趋势指标。按照突破高/低价通道的原理运作。该指标算法过滤市场噪音，考虑波动性和市场动态。 指示器功能  使用平滑方法，显示市场趋势和开立买入或卖出订单的切入点。  适合通过分析任何时间范围内的图表来确定短期和长期的市场走势。  输入参数可适应任何市场和时间范围，允许交易者独立定制指标。  设定的指示信号不会消失，也不会重新绘制——它是在蜡烛收盘时确定的。  几种类型的通知以箭头组合。  该指标既可以作为独立的交易系统使用，也可以作为其他交易系统的补充。  可供任何经验水平的交易者使用。 主要参数 Volatility Smoothing Level - 指标的主要参数，允许您配置指标以实现舒适的操作。 它的数字范围是 1 到 100，从而增加了您可以获得更长趋势运动的平滑度。 通过少量的数字，您可以获得短期走势并快速退出交易。 使用指标进行交易的时刻：  红线和箭头表示下降趋势和卖出开盘信号。止损应根据前一个上分形来设置。  黄线和箭头表示上升趋势和买入开盘信号。止损应根据前一个下分形来设置。
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
指标
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
指标
Miraculous 指标 – 100% 不重绘的外汇和二元期权工具，基于江恩九方图 这个视频介绍的 Miraculous 指标 是一款专为外汇和二元期权交易者开发的高精度、强大交易工具。该指标的独特之处在于它建立在传奇的 江恩九方图 和 江恩振动法则 之上，使其成为现代交易中可用的最精确预测工具之一。 Miraculous 指标 完全不重绘 ，这意味着它的信号在 K 线收盘后不会改变或消失——你看到的就是你得到的。这为交易者提供了可靠且一致的基础，让他们能够自信地进出场交易。 主要特点： 基于江恩九方图和江恩理论构建 100% 不重绘的信号系统 适用于所有时间周期（M1、M5、H1、H4、日线、周线） 适用于外汇和二元期权交易 清晰的买卖信号，准确率高 可用于剥头皮、日内交易或波段交易 兼容大多数 MT4 平台 这款工具旨在帮助初学者和专业交易者做出更好、更明智的决策。无论您是交易货币、指数还是二元期权，Miraculous 指标都将为您在市场中提供所需的优势。
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
指标
GoldRush 趨勢箭頭信號 GoldRush 趨勢箭頭信號 指標為 XAU/USD 中的高速、短期短線交易者提供精確、實時的趨勢分析。 專為1分鐘時間框架設計，此工具顯示方向箭頭以明確顯示入場點，使短線交易者能在波動市場中自信操作。 該指標包含主要和次要警示箭頭。主要信號為白色和黑色方向箭頭，用於指示趨勢方向的轉變；次要信號為藍色和紅色箭頭，用於確認主要箭頭指示的方向並提示潛在交易入場點。 注意：當趨勢方向發生變化後僅出現一個主要警報箭頭時，請注意可能會出現多個次要藍/紅箭頭。次要信號將在滿足信號標準的任何蠟燭圖後出現，因此在長期趨勢移動中，螢幕上將顯示大量次要箭頭（如附帶的截圖所示）。您可在設置中開啟或關閉任一箭頭類型。 以下是我使用此指標進行交易的方式： - 對於買入入場，我會耐心等待白箭頭在蠟燭收盤時出現，並在下一根可用蠟燭收盤時出現藍箭頭時進行買入交易。 - 對於賣出入場，我會耐心等待黑箭頭在蠟燭收盤時出現，並在下一根可用蠟燭收盤時出現紅箭頭時進行賣出交易。 - 獲利了結/止損設置由使用者自行負責，但我個人使用最低R：R為1:2，並發現這在倫敦/紐約開盤等
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (9)
指标
ENIGMERA: 市场的核心 重要提示：MQL5.com 演示版本在策略测试器中运行，可能无法完全反映 Enigmera 的功能。请查看描述、截图和视频了解详细信息。如有任何问题，请随时联系我！ 该指标的代码已完全重写。版本 3.0 增加了新功能并修复了自指标发布以来积累的错误。 简介 这个指标和交易系统是金融市场的一种独特方法。ENIGMERA 使用分形周期来精确计算支撑和阻力水平。它展示了真实的积累阶段，并提供了方向和目标。无论是在趋势中还是在修正中，这个系统都能工作。 它是如何工作的 指标的大部分功能通过图表左侧的按钮控制，使得能够快速响应不同的市场情况。 按钮 ON/OFF – 显示或隐藏整个指标。 Channel – 激活支撑通道，显示可接受的偏差范围。 Dev1 (第一偏差) – 指示价格在支撑偏差内的波动，信号表示市场正在整合或积累力量。 Dev2 (第二偏差) – 显示价格在偏差之间的波动，表示趋势形成和方向。 Dev3 (第三偏差) – 表示趋势的显著加速和高波动性。 45deg (45度) – 显示市场的节奏和相对于 45 度线的运动稳定性。 Tgt1/2
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
指标
做市商工具。 Meravith 将： 分析所有时间周期并显示当前正在运行的趋势。 标注流动性区域（成交量均衡区），即多头与空头成交量相等的位置。 在您的图表上直接显示来自不同时间周期的所有流动性水平。 生成并展示基于文本的市场分析供您参考。 根据当前趋势计算目标位、支撑位和止损位。 计算交易的风险回报比。 根据您的账户余额计算仓位大小，并估算潜在利润。 在市场出现重大变化时，Meravith 还会发出警告。 指标的主要线条： 多头/空头成交量衰竭线 —— 作为目标位使用。 趋势线 —— 指示市场趋势方向。根据市场是多头还是空头而改变颜色，并作为趋势支撑。其颜色主要反映市场情绪。 成交量均衡线（Eq）—— Eq（Volume Equilibrium）是系统的核心。它表示买卖双方成交量的平衡点，即市场流动性所在位置。向上突破 Eq 表示多头倾向，向下突破 Eq 表示空头倾向。突破后，应等待回调——当价格回到相反趋势的偏离线或衰竭线附近时。 使用方法：只需将其添加到图表中。 Meravith 可以分析一切——趋势和回调。 趋势线与某条成交量衰竭线之间的距离越大，说明该方向的成交量越高。 趋
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
指标
大多数箭头指标只给你一个信号，然后把剩下的判断全部留给你自己。KT Alpha Hunter Arrows 给你的，是一套完整的交易计划。 每一个信号箭头出现时，图表上都会同时绘制完整计划：入场线、止损位、四个止盈目标，以及实时 Edge 结论，告诉你当前品种和时间周期是否值得交易。套装中还包含 Trade Manager EA，在你手动入场后负责后续执行，让你在市场波动和情绪干扰下依然保持纪律。非重绘。只在K线收盘后给出信号。适用于 Forex、黄金、指数，以及你交易的其他任何品种。 核心功能 非重绘买入和卖出箭头，只在K线收盘后出现。 每个信号都带有入场线、结构性止损和四个止盈目标。 Edge Dashboard 会分别评估当前图表上的买入和卖出机会。 结论系统：No Edge、Marginal、Tradeable、Good 或 Strong。 一键 Auto Optimize 按钮，可根据当前品种和时间周期自动调整设置。 完整套装包含 Trade Manager EA，并内置五种专为本指标设计的交易管理方案。 Prop Firm Risk Panel 可在图表上实时追踪日内回撤
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (2)
指标
“ Dynamic Scalper System ”指标专为在趋势波内进行剥头皮交易而设计。 已在主要货币对和黄金上进行测试，并可与其他交易工具兼容。 提供顺势短线建仓信号，并提供额外的价格变动支持。 指标原理： 大箭头决定趋势方向。 在趋势波内，我们采用一种生成小箭头形式的剥头皮交易信号的算法。 红色箭头代表看涨方向，蓝色箭头代表看跌方向。 敏感的价格变动线会沿着趋势方向绘制，并与小箭头信号协同作用。 信号运作方式如下：当线在适当时刻出现时，将形成入场信号；在出现线时，持仓；线完成后，平仓。 建议的操作时间范围为M1 - H4。 箭头在当前K线上方形成，如果下一根K线已开仓，则不会重新绘制上一根K线上方的箭头。 输入参数 Trend Wave Period - 趋势方向（大箭头）的周期，改变趋势波的时间间隔。值 1 表示趋势方向的最长持续时间，参数值越大，持续时间越短。 Scalper Arrows Period - 信号箭头（小箭头）的计算周期，改变入场信号的生成频率。值 3 表示最频繁的生成频率，参数值越大，箭头频率越低，准确度越高。 这些参数可以根据不同的时间范
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.65 (107)
指标
RelicusRoad Pro: 量化市场操作系统 终身访问限时 70% 折扣 - 加入 2,000+ 交易员社区 为什么大多数交易者即使拥有“完美”指标也会失败？ 因为他们在真空中交易 单一概念 。没有背景的信号是赌博。要持续获胜，您需要 共振 (CONFLUENCE) 。 RelicusRoad Pro 不是一个简单的箭头指标。它是一个完整的 量化市场生态系统 。它描绘价格运行的“公允价值之路”，区分市场噪音和真实的结构性突破。 停止猜测。开始用机构级“路”逻辑进行交易。 核心引擎：“Road” (路) 算法 系统的核心是 Road Algo ，一个实时适应市场条件的动态波动率通道。它投射出 安全线 (平衡) 和价格可能反转的 扩展水平 。 Simple Road: 典型市场的标准结构映射。 Smooth Road: 针对震荡盘整的降噪计算。 Breakout Road: 专为识别波动率扩张和爆发性走势而调整。 1. 算法动量与确认 我们的“剥头皮箭头”不只是简单的交叉。它们利用 高阶多项式逻辑 过滤噪音，确保信号与主周期一致。我们检测动量、价格行为和 Road 结构汇聚的精确入场
Peak Formation Dashboard Pro MT4
Sarika G Talekar
指标
The Propfolio Master Suite is the ultimate all-in-one analytical workstation for professional traders. Combining the power of the Beat The Market Maker (BTMM) methodology, Smart Money Concepts (SND/Liquidity), and Advanced Volume Profile, this suite replaces multiple different indicators with one optimized engine. Monitor up to 14 pairs simultaneously from a single chart, instantly identify market cycles, and seamlessly map institutional footprints with the click of a button. The Command Center
KuKl
IGOR KIRIANEN
指标
The indicator is built on a non-standard Zig Zag, it draws accumulations after which if the price leaves this zone and a test of this zone occurs, then a sound signal is given and an arrow appears - after the test candle closes.The indicator does not redraw its signals, it is very easy to use, there are only three settings 1- this is the zig zag parameter 2- this is the minimum price exit from the zone 3- this is the maximum price exit from the zone. The lower the parameter for Zig Zag, the more
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
指标
OrderFlow Absorption – 專業級MT4買賣差與吸收訊號指標 釋放真正訂單流分析的力量，OrderFlow Absorption 是MetaTrader 4上最強大的買賣差（Delta）直方圖與吸收訊號指標。專為想看清每一個價格波動背後真相的交易者設計，這個工具揭示了隱藏的買賣壓力與推動市場的吸收事件。 功能特色 買賣差直方圖視覺化：   以清晰的色彩直方圖即時顯示買方與賣方壓力。 吸收訊號偵測：   先進邏輯自動辨識多空吸收事件，及早預警潛在反轉。 圖表標記：   吸收訊號直接標示於主圖表，方便視覺辨識。 彈出式警報：   新吸收訊號出現時即時通知。 自訂門檻：   過濾弱訊號，專注高勝率機會。 資源管理：   高效運算，適用於大型圖表也能流暢運行。 全品種兼容：   適用於任何商品與週期，包括外匯、指數、商品等。 簡易整合：   參數簡單，快速上手與調整。 OrderFlow Absorption 的邏輯說明 OrderFlow Absorption 採用專利演算法，能在沒有完整Tick數據的情況下，估算每根K棒的買賣壓力（Delta）。它分析成交量、價格行為、K
TrendMaestro
Stefano Frisetti
4 (4)
指标
Attention: beware of SCAMS, TRENDMAESTRO is only ditributed throught MQL5.com market place. note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes a
NAM Divergences
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
5 (1)
指标
MT4多時限發散和超買/超賣檢測指標。 特徵 -在圖表控制面板上完全可自定義，提供完整的交互。 -隨時隨地隱藏和顯示控制面板。 -有關非大寫差異的實時信息。 -有關超買/超賣情況的實時信息。 -有關規則差異的實時信息。 -有關隱藏分歧的實時信息。 -可用於發散檢測的振盪器：AO，RSI，CCI，MACD，STOCH，RMI，TDI，RSIOMA。 -通知服務（屏幕警報|推送通知）。 概括 使用差異交易有助於發現趨勢減弱或勢頭逆轉。有時，您甚至可以將其用作趨勢持續的信號。我們的工具在一個非常舒適和直觀的控制面板中同時提供所有時間範圍的差異檢測，並具有顯示和隱藏的可能性，以使您的圖表盡可能保持清潔。 您會在選擇的歷史時期實時看到超買和超賣情況，定期背離，隱藏背離和無資本背離。 對於沒有大寫字母的差異，我們會在屏幕上顯示MT4通知，並將通知推送到您的手機！
Volatility Ratio Histogram MTF
Damien Camille Leriche
指标
There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : •           values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) •           values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)
Route Lines Prices
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
Route Lines Prices -  是一款用于寻找价格方向的指标。其简洁的界面包含多种价格行为和未来方向计算算法。这些算法包括基于所用时间周期的波动率计算和价格平滑。 该指标只有一个参数，用于更改“ Calculating price values ”。默认值 1 提供均衡的自动计算， 无需手动配置即可使用。 通过手动更改 2 到 500 之间的值，您可以根据自己的交易系统自定义指标。 建议在 M1 到 H4 的时间周期内使用此指标。适用于任何交易品种。 信号箭头在蜡烛图收盘时生成；不会重绘历史数据。 主图表上提供重复箭头。 提供多种类型的警报。内置的线轨迹计数器基于收盘价工作。这意味着，当出现相反信号时，会确定价格轨迹的数值，并在信号结束后的下一根蜡烛图上显示这些数值。 总计数器将获得的值相加，以便在相应的图表上方便地调整参数。
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
指标
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. Welcome to  the new and updated  IQ Star Lines , the ultimate fusion of ancient planetary harmonic cycles and modern quantitative trading. published for the   first time on Metatrader. This is an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades trading while studying Vedic
Breakout Arrows Mt4
Michael Oko Oboh
5 (1)
指标
Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator The Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator is a momentum-based signal tool designed to identify potential bullish and bearish breakout opportunities. It displays clear arrow signals directly on the price chart, helping traders quickly recognize possible trend changes and continuation setups. Up Arrow (Buy Signal) A magenta up arrow appears below a candle when bullish momentum begins to strengthen. This signal indicates that buying pressure may be overtaking selling press
Smart Order Block Indicator
Aditya Jayswal
5 (7)
指标
Smart4x Institutional Order Blocks v6.0 Advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Indicator with Quality Scoring, Fibonacci Confluence & Multi-Timeframe Analysis The Ultimate Smart Money Trading Tool for Forex, Crypto, Indices, and Commodities Brand:   Smart4x Version:   6.0 Type:   MT4 Indicator Overview Smart4x Institutional Order Blocks v6.0   is a next-generation Smart Money Concepts indicator designed to scout, score, and filter institutional-grade order blocks with unparalleled precision. Bui
Binary Booster
Yaroslav Varankin
5 (1)
指标
Binary Options Trading Indicator: A Reliable Tool for Your Trades This indicator is specifically designed for binary options trading and has proven its high quality, reliability, and adequate accuracy, depending on the dynamics of the chart. Key Points: Signal Interpretation: When a blue cross signal appears, it indicates a potential entry into a trade, though it is considered a weak signal on its own. However, if the blue cross is accompanied by an arrow, it is considered a more reliable buy s
Keypad support resistance logic 1
Olaniyi Ayeku
指标
TRADING STRATEGY GUIDE DELIVERY The full Trading Strategy Guide will be sent directly to you after purchase. Just message me on MQL5 and ask for it — you'll receive it instantly, along with priority support and setup help. Powered Market Scanner for Smart Trading Decisions keypad support resistance logic 1  is a next-generation MT4 trading system built for serious traders who demand precision, reliability, and clarity. It combines advanced smart filters with real-time price structure logic to
CountSig
Yin Zhou Luo
指标
一款信号统计指标(MT4)——实现基于当前图表周期下的单线MA转向和双线MA金叉/死叉统计 . 转向定义：前一K向下或走平，当前K向上，视为转向向上；反之，转向向下。 金死叉定义：前一K快线在慢线下方，当前K快线在慢线上方，为金叉；反之，死叉。 参数及使用说明： 1、可指定统计K线数。 2、可指定4个不同的日内时间段，格式如"03:00-07:59"，4个时间段可交叉任意输入。 3、可配置ABC三个浮盈区间段点值。如：分界区间统计小点值设为500，即当某转向信 号出现后到下一反向信号止浮盈<=此点值，计入A区间； 若大于此点值<大分界点值时，计入B区间；若大于“大分界点值”计入C区间。 4、最大/最小浮盈统计。显示所有统计区间内的最大浮盈点值和最小浮盈点值(亏损点值)。 5、输出完整信号，按信号出现顺序排列，如“ACCBCA”之类。 6、综合预测。使用概率、周期、趋势、马尔可夫链等综合概算输出预测该信号出现的归类概率值。 7、加载指定MA线。在当前图表自动载入相应设置的MA线。 8、自适应列宽。以完整显示统计信号数。 9、用法:点击相应统计按钮即输出相应的统计表格.
Trend Signal Advanced System
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
Trend Signal Advanced System - 款交易系统，可为短期和中期交易提供趋势跟踪入场信号。信号箭头绘制在当前K线图上，在图表顶部和底部生成信号。趋势基于“标准差”指标，并具有灵活可定制的参数，以适应任何交易品种的波动性。 该交易系统包含止盈止损位规划器，允许您选择合适的交易结果水平并进行回测。 潜在交易信号轨迹线 从信号箭头到止损和止盈位的信号计数器基于K线的开盘价计算。 适用于从M1到H4的各种时间框架，适合超短线交易和日内交易。 提供信号箭头、“买入”和“卖出”警报。 大多数信号无需重绘即可正常工作，但在某些情况下，箭头可能会在当前K线图上闪烁。 统计监视器允许您在选定的交易品种和时间框架上为您的交易系统选择最佳输入参数。 信号搜索算法基于快慢移动平均线，并采用一般平均和平滑处理。 主要输入参数 "Standard Deviation Trend Length" ,"Trend Deviation Width Multiplier" 是趋势参数，用于改变趋势方向通道的长度和宽度。 "Fast MA Line" , "Slow MA Line"
Binary Options Channels Signals
Majeed Odubela
指标
SYSTEM INTRODUCTION:   The Binary Options Channels System Is Specifically Designed For Binary Options Trading. Unlike Other Systems And Indicators That Were Adopted From Other Trading Environments For Binary Options. Little Wonder Why Many Of Such Systems Fail To Make Money . Many End Up Loosing Money For Their Users.  A Very Important Fact That Must Be Noted Is The Fact That Application Of Martingale Is not Required. Thus Making It Safer For Traders Usage And Profitability. A Trader Can Use Fi
Fxland Price Reversal Zones
Afshin Dehghanpour
指标
Fxland Price Reversal Zones (MT4) FXLAND Smart Reversal Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify potential price reversal zones and key market turning points with clarity and precision. The best reversal indicator and price return by choosing only one ceiling or floor in each time frame A masterpiece of combining mathematics and Gann, fractal matrix, Fibonacci, movement angle and time. Completely intelligent Key Features Detects potential pr
Quantum Momentum Guard
Ashraful Alam
指标
Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) Advanced Breakout & Momentum Indicator for MetaTrader 4 Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) is a next-generation MetaTrader 4 trading indicator designed to identify high-probability breakout opportunities using a powerful combination of advanced momentum analysis and high-level mathematical calculations . Unlike ordinary indicators that generate signals based on a single condition, QMG confirms every breakout with momentum strength and mathematical validation , ensuring
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
指标
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
作者的更多信息
Imbalance Volume Trend MT4
Denys Babiak
指标
Imbalance Volume Trend is a professional indicator for MetaTrader that combines Fair Value Gap (FVG) / Imbalance zones with volume imbalance analysis and a trend engine based on imbalances . The indicator automatically finds bullish and bearish Fair Value Gaps, paints them on the chart as colored rectangles and calculates the percentage of volume domination of buyers over sellers (or vice versa) inside the breakout candle that created the imbalance. On top of that, it builds a trend of imbalance
Range Detector
Denys Babiak
指标
Description Range Detector   is an indicator that identifies ranges in the market and displays their presence on the price chart. Recommendations You can use this indicator to determine the flet and, accordingly, to determine the direction of opening a position or closing an opposite position. Parameters Maximum History Bars   - maximum number of history bars for calculating the indicator. Average True Range Period   - ATR indicator period (used to calculate the difference between moving a
Impulse Angle
Denys Babiak
4 (3)
指标
Description Range Detector   is an indicator that identifies impulses in the market and displays their slope angles on the chart. Recommendations You can use this indicator to determine a trend and, accordingly, to determine the direction of opening a position or closing an opposite position. Parameters ===== _INDICATOR_SETTINGS_ =====   - indicator settings Maximum History Bars   - maximum number of history bars for calculating the indicator. Average True Range Period   - ATR indicator p
SuperCCI
Denys Babiak
指标
Description SuperCCI is an indicator based on the standard CCI indicator. It identifies and displays convergences/divergences in the market and forms the corresponding entry points. Also, using the trading channel index, it determines the direction of the trend and displays the levels of support and resistance . Features Not repaint. Shows entry points. Shows the direction of the current trend and support/resistance levels. Has notifications. Recommendations Use convergence/divergence to ide
Volume Magic
Denys Babiak
3.67 (3)
指标
Description Volume Magic is an indicator that shows the value of the relative volume in conjunction with the direction of the current trend. The ratio of the current volume relative to the average volume for a certain period is displayed in the lower window as an oscillator. The direction of the current trend is displayed as two-color trend lines. How to use? First, use two-color trend lines to determine the direction of the current trend. Then look for areas of low volume and open positions
Money Zones
Denys Babiak
指标
Description Money Zones is an indicator that determines accumulation/distribution zones in the market. Green zones make it possible to look for buy entry points or sell exit points. Red zones, on the contrary, define the opportunity for selling or closing buys. The indicator has the ability to define money zones for two timeframes simultaneously on the same chart. How to use? Use this indicator to identify market zones as support/resistance zones to determine the best conditions for market e
Bitcoin Manager MT4
Denys Babiak
指标
Description Bitcoin Manager is the best indicator for trading Bitcoin cryptocurrency. It is calculated based on the price deviation from the moving average line channel. Ascending and descending arrows indicate potential points and levels for opening buy and sell positions. How to use? We strongly recommend using this indicator on the H1 timeframe. An up arrow indicates a buy level. Down Arrow - Sell Level. Parameters Maximum History Bars - maximum count of history bars to calculate. _GRAP
Quantum Awesome Oscillator
Denys Babiak
指标
Description The Quantum Awesome Oscillator indicator is based on the standard Bill Williams Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator. It has two parts. The lower part is a colored histogram of the oscillator (divided into two sides - above zero and below zero and, accordingly, colored in two colors - blue for buying and red for selling) and a trend curve line (shows the direction of the global trend). The upper part - arrows showing market entry points, as well as dashed lines showing Stop-Loss and Ta
Quantum Awesome Oscillator Pro
Denys Babiak
指标
Description The Quantum Awesome Oscillator Pro indicator is based on the standard Bill Williams Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator. It has two parts. The lower part is a colored histogram of the oscillator (divided into two sides - above zero and below zero and, accordingly, colored in two colors - blue for buying and red for selling) and a trend curve line (shows the direction of the global trend). The upper part - arrows showing market entry points, as well as dashed lines showing Stop-Loss an
Trend Influencer
Denys Babiak
指标
Description Trend Influencer is an indicator that determines the potential dynamics of the influence of trend wave movements on the market. The indicator is based on the value of moving averages corrected by the standard deviation. The indicator is displayed as a main dash-dotted moving average and a signal solid moving average. The signal moving average is colored blue or red depending on what type of trend is currently observed in the market. The indicator also draws inhibition levels - blue a
Intelligent Moving MT4
Denys Babiak
指标
Let us introduce you to a new era of neural indicators for financial markets! Intelligent Moving is a unique indicator that trains its neural network in real time! You no longer need to look for the optimal indicator parameters for each specific situation. No more late signals. The artificial intelligence is able to adapt itself and predict any market movements. Visually, the indicator is drawn as a main solid moving average line, two dotted lines of standard deviations and signal arrows. For
Volume Horizon MT4
Denys Babiak
指标
Volume Horizon is a horizontal volume indicator that allows you to observe the density of market participants' volumes across various price and time intervals. Volume histograms can be constructed based on ascending or descending market waves, as well as individual bars. This tool enables more precise determination of entry or exit points, relying on levels of maximum volumes or volume-weighted average prices (VWAP). What makes Volume Horizon unique? 1. Segmentation into ascending and descendi
Fractal Bot Gold MT4
Denys Babiak
专家
Fractal Bot Gold is a trading bot that utilizes breakout and rebound strategies from fractal levels to determine effective entry points for positions, as well as to set safe stop-losses and take-profits. Combined with the Average True Range (ATR) indicator and precise adaptation to market conditions, it minimizes the impact of market noise and volatility, providing reliable risk management and optimizing profits. The bot’s parameters are carefully optimized and adapted for trading the Gold (XAU
One Good Trade MT4
Denys Babiak
专家
One Good Trade is a simple and effective Forex trading bot that implements the "time determines price" strategy. Its main feature is just one trade per day, executed at the optimal time and in the direction of the current trend. This straightforward approach allows you to take full advantage of favorable market conditions while minimizing risks. Additionally, the bot adjusts to market volatility, ensuring that stop-loss and take-profit levels are set appropriately for current market conditions.
Position Accelerator MT4
Denys Babiak
实用工具
Position Accelerator is an innovative solution for traders that helps maximize profits by capitalizing on trending market movements. The utility automatically increases the size of your trading positions once they reach a predefined profit level, significantly enhancing your profitability. This product is also available for MetaTrader 5 =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126702 How does Position Accelerator work? 1. Acceleration through additional positions: When your open position reac
ABC Indicator MT4
Denys Babiak
指标
The ABC Indicator analyzes the market through waves, impulses, and trends, helping identify key reversal and trend-change points. It automatically detects waves A, B, and C, along with stop-loss and take-profit levels. A reliable tool to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of your trading. This product is also available for MetaTrader 5 =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128178 Key Features of the Indicator: 1. Wave and Trend Identification:    - Automatic detection of waves based on mov
ZLMA Trend Candles MT4
Denys Babiak
指标
ZLMA Trend Candles indicator uses an enhanced Zero-Lag Moving Average to highlight key trend shifts, repainting candles in real time. It reacts faster than traditional moving averages, helping you spot potential market turns earlier. Gain clear entry and exit signals and filter out market noise with ease! This product is also available for MetaTrader 5 =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129278 1. What Is ZLMA Trend Candles? ZLMA Trend Candles is a MetaTrader 4/5 indicator based on the Z
Fibo Extrema Bands MT4
Denys Babiak
指标
Fibo Extrema Bands is a unique indicator that visually demonstrates when the market shifts into a trend and highlights key levels acting as support or resistance. It combines easy-to-read “stepped” extrema lines with Fibonacci levels (whose values can be adjusted in the indicator’s inputs), simplifying the search for entry and exit points. Install Fibo Extrema Bands to gain a powerful tool for trend analysis and for identifying critical price levels! This product is also available for MetaTrade
Trend Risk Analyzer MT4
Denys Babiak
指标
Trend Risk Analyzer intelligently identifies trends, impulses, and corrections, calculating optimal trade volumes and safe levels for stop-loss and take-profit. Increase your accuracy, reduce risks, and boost your trading profits! This product is also available for MetaTrader 5 =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/134799 The key feature of Trend Risk Analyzer is its capability to calculate the average range of each market element, enabling traders to set justified stop-loss and take-profi
Double Fractal Entry MT4
Denys Babiak
指标
Double Fractal Entry generates precise entry signals based on smart fractal breakouts or rebounds. It visualizes market structure with dynamic channels and plots clear SL/TP levels. A powerful tool for trend and reversal traders. This product is also available for MetaTrader 5 =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143601 The indicator generates entry points based on two configurable strategies: Fractal Breakout – when price breaks the last key fractal; Fractal Rebound – when price bounces
Double Fractal Entry Bot MT4
Denys Babiak
专家
Double Fractal Entry Bot trades automatically using fractal breakouts or rebounds. It detects precise entry points, places SL and TP based on market structure, and includes logic to manage risk and avoid false signals. Simple, smart, and powerful. This product is also available for MetaTrader 5 =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143608 Double Fractal Entry Bot is an intelligent trading robot based on the proven logic of the Double Fractal Entry indicator. It analyzes price using upper a
Intelligent Moving Bot MT4
Denys Babiak
专家
Intelligent Moving Bot — Adaptive EA with Neural Optimization Intelligent Moving Bot is a fully autonomous EA built on the Intelligent Moving indicator. It uses a dynamic MA, ATR-based deviation bands, and virtual trades with a perceptron to optimize parameters on the fly — with no repainting and no manual curve-fitting. This product is also available for MetaTrader 5 =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/148151 Intelligent Moving indicator is available here =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/
Order Block Trend Flow MT4
Denys Babiak
指标
Order Block Trend Flow is a professional trading indicator designed to identify high-quality order blocks and transform them into a complete analytical framework including entry signals, zone validation, and trend detection. Why Traders Use This Eliminates low-quality order blocks and highlights only meaningful zones Combines structure, volume, and volatility into one decision framework Provides clear entry points instead of leaving interpretation to the trader Helps understand why
Imbalance Volume Trend Bot MT4
Denys Babiak
专家
Imbalance Volume Trend Bot Imbalance Volume Trend Bot is an Expert Advisor based on the logic of Fair Value Gap imbalances, volume dominance and imbalance trend structure. The bot searches for bullish and bearish imbalance formations on the chart and can automatically open trades according to the selected trading logic. It is designed for traders who want to automate imbalance-based trading instead of manually analyzing every Fair Value Gap zone. The main idea of the EA is not only to detect
Range Detector MT5
Denys Babiak
指标
Description Range Detector   is an indicator that identifies ranges in the market and displays their presence on the price chart. Recommendations You can use this indicator to determine the flet and, accordingly, to determine the direction of opening a position or closing an opposite position. Parameters Maximum History Bars   - maximum number of history bars for calculating the indicator. Average True Range Period   - ATR indicator period (used to calculate the difference between moving a
Impulse Angle MT5
Denys Babiak
指标
Description Range Detector is an indicator that identifies impulses in the market and displays their slope angles on the chart. Recommendations You can use this indicator to determine a trend and, accordingly, to determine the direction of opening a position or closing an opposite position. Parameters ===== _INDICATOR_SETTINGS_ ===== - indicator settings Maximum History Bars - maximum number of history bars for calculating the indicator. Average True Range Period - ATR indicator period (us
SuperCCI MT5
Denys Babiak
指标
Description SuperCCI is an indicator based on the standard CCI indicator. It identifies and displays convergences/divergences in the market and forms the corresponding entry points. Also, using the trading channel index, it determines the direction of the trend and displays the levels of support and resistance . Features Not repaint. Shows entry points. Shows the direction of the current trend and support/resistance levels. Has notifications. Recommendations Use convergence/divergence to ide
Volume Magic MT5
Denys Babiak
指标
Description Volume Magic is an indicator that shows the value of the relative volume in conjunction with the direction of the current trend. The ratio of the current volume relative to the average volume for a certain period is displayed in the lower window as an oscillator. The direction of the current trend is displayed as two-color trend lines. How to use? First, use two-color trend lines to determine the direction of the current trend. Then look for areas of low volume and open positions
Money Zones MT5
Denys Babiak
指标
Description Money Zones is an indicator that determines accumulation/distribution zones in the market. Green zones make it possible to look for buy entry points or sell exit points. Red zones, on the contrary, define the opportunity for selling or closing buys. The indicator has the ability to define money zones for two timeframes simultaneously on the same chart. How to use? Use this indicator to identify market zones as support/resistance zones to determine the best conditions for market e
Bitcoin Manager MT5
Denys Babiak
指标
Description Bitcoin Manager is the best indicator for trading Bitcoin cryptocurrency. It is calculated based on the price deviation from the moving average line channel. Ascending and descending arrows indicate potential points and levels for opening buy and sell positions. How to use? We strongly recommend using this indicator on the H1 timeframe. An up arrow indicates a buy level. Down Arrow - Sell Level. Parameters Maximum History Bars - maximum count of history bars to calculate. _GRAP
筛选:
无评论
回复评论