Real Spread Monitor MT4

Real Spread Monitor





Real Spread Monitor is a professional MetaTrader indicator designed to record, visualize, and analyze the actual spread values received from a broker in real time. Instead of showing only the current spread, it collects every incoming tick and converts the data into historical spread candles.





The indicator helps traders study how spreads change over time, identify recurring spread expansions, compare trading conditions across brokers or account types, and evaluate whether an instrument is suitable for a particular strategy.





Two Operating Modes





Write Mode records spread data in real time.





On every incoming tick, the indicator reads the current spread and adds it to the active one-minute spread candle. Each completed minute is saved as a separate line containing:





* Trading symbol

* Date and time

* UTC and broker server time offset

* Number of ticks

* Sum of all recorded spreads

* Minimum spread

* Average spread

* Maximum spread





Read Mode loads previously recorded data from a file and displays it on the chart for analysis.





Recording and reading can run simultaneously. For example, one instance of the indicator can write new data while another instance reads and visualizes the same file in real time.





Spread Visualization





The indicator is displayed in a separate window as a three-color histogram:





* MAX — maximum spread

* AVG — average spread

* MIN — minimum spread





It can also display three moving-average lines:





* MA MAX — moving average of maximum spreads

* MA AVG — moving average of average spreads

* MA MIN — moving average of minimum spreads





Each moving average can be enabled or disabled separately. Its calculation period can be specified manually, or set to 0 to use all available data.





The information panel shows:





* Current operating mode

* Time of the latest recorded or loaded spread candle

* Latest MAX, AVG, and MIN spread values

* Current MA MAX, MA AVG, and MA MIN values

* Moving-average calculation period





Multi-Timeframe Analysis





All spread data is initially recorded in one-minute intervals. When the chart timeframe is changed, the indicator automatically aggregates the recorded M1 data and recalculates the histogram and moving averages for the selected timeframe.





This allows spread behavior to be analyzed across different time ranges without creating separate files for every timeframe.





File Storage





Files are stored in the shared MetaTrader folder:





`C:\Users\<UserName>\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files\Real Spread Monitor`





This shared location allows different MetaTrader terminals installed on the same computer or VPS to access the recorded files.





The File Name parameter works as follows:





* In Read Mode, the file name must be specified.

* In Write Mode, a custom file name can be entered.

* If the field is empty in Write Mode, the indicator creates a name automatically using the following format:





`BROKER SERVER - ACCOUNT NUMBER - TRADING SYMBOL`





Main Features





* Records spread changes on every incoming tick

* Creates historical one-minute spread candles

* Displays minimum, average, and maximum spreads

* Automatically aggregates data for higher timeframes

* Calculates moving averages for all three spread values

* Supports simultaneous recording and analysis

* Uses a shared folder accessible by different MetaTrader terminals

* Provides customizable histogram, line, and information-panel colors

* Allows historical trading conditions to be studied directly on the chart





Practical Applications





Real Spread Monitor can be used to:





* Compare spreads between brokers and account types

* Detect regular spread expansions and abnormal spikes

* Analyze spreads during different trading sessions

* Examine trading conditions around important market events

* Estimate typical and extreme transaction costs

* Select suitable instruments and trading hours

* Evaluate conditions for scalping and automated strategies

* Build historical spread datasets for further research





Important Notes





Spread data is recorded only while MetaTrader is running, connected to the broker, and receiving ticks for the selected symbol. The indicator records the spread available in the terminal; it does not measure slippage or guarantee the execution price of an order.





Real Spread Monitor is an analytical tool. It does not open trades or provide buy and sell signals.