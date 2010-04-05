Gold Vertex EA is a reliable and stable option for those looking to automate their trading in the gold market. With a robust system based on one of the most effective indicators and a solid trend-following strategy, Gold Vertex EA is a powerful tool for traders who want precise, worry-free trading.

Requirements Platform : MetaTrader 4

Supported Instruments : Specifically developed and configured for Gold (XAUUSD)

Recommended Account Type : ECN or low spread

Minimum Deposit Recommended : $100

Timeframe: M5

A Trend Strategy with a Secure Ratio

Gold Vertex EA stands out as a trend-following EA, with a unique configuration of Stop Loss (1000 pips) and Take Profit (1500 pips), providing a balanced ratio to maximize market opportunities without taking excessive risks. This approach is designed to capture larger market moves, making it suitable for traders seeking stability and consistent long-term results. The EA performs approximately 20-30 trades per month and does not use risky strategies like martingale or grid trading. Importantly, it will only open one trade at a time.

We recommend downloading the demo version to verify its operational stability, even with a minimum deposit of $100.

Parameter Settings Lots : Initial lot size. Default value: 0.01 (can be adjusted based on available capital).

SL (Stop Loss) : Stop loss level in pips. Default value: 1000 pips.

TP (Take Profit) : Take profit level in pips. Default value: 1500 pips.

Start : Trading start time. Default value: 2 (server time).

End : Trading end time. Default value: 22 (server time).

ChartBackgroundColor: Chart background color. Default: Indigo, can be changed as desired.

Gold Vertex EA features a solid, steady strategy, allowing you to enjoy 100% automated trading without the typical fears. It won't make sudden moves or open more than one position at a time, as it avoids any risky strategies. Download the demo version to see how Gold Vertex EA can provide stability and confidence in every trade!



