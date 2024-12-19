DCA Smart

DCA Smart EA - Advanced Multi-Function Algorithm

Overview
DCA Smart EA is a versatile automated and semi-automated trading robot. It is expertly designed to implement sophisticated Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA), Hedging, and inter-account trade copying strategies. The EA operates independently to eliminate emotional trading and optimize position averaging in volatile markets. Through its intuitive dashboard, you can configure automatic hedging or execute manual hedging commands with a single click, as well as seamlessly copy DCA trades between accounts.

Key Features

  • Combined DCA & Hedging Strategy: Automatically calculates optimal entry points, increases volume at pre-defined price levels to lower the average cost, and simultaneously establishes hedging orders for maximum risk protection.

  • Smart Trade Copier: Effortlessly copy DCA trades from a master account (small account) to multiple slave accounts (large accounts). You can set precise rules to define which trades to copy (e.g., copy only after the 3rd or 4th order is opened in the master account).

  • Advanced Money Management (MM): Features flexible, user-defined lot size calculation to help preserve capital and control risk in all market conditions.

  • Flexible & Robust Settings: Easily customize all critical parameters including order distance, lot multiplier, Take Profit, and Overall Stop Loss.

  • Interactive Control Dashboard: The integrated panel provides one-click buttons to: initiate trades, close all Buy/Sell/All orders, and execute Hedge All/Unhedge All commands to manage risk and continue your DCA sequence.

  • Compatibility: Developed exclusively for MetaTrader 5.

Main Benefits

  • Disciplined Trading: Full or semi-automation of the strategy removes all emotion-driven trading mistakes.

  • Proactive Risk Management: The integrated Hedging and Overall Stop Loss mechanisms protect your capital from unexpected market volatility.

  • Performance & Flexibility: The multi-strategy design allows you to capitalize on market pullbacks and efficiently manage multiple accounts from a single terminal.

Recommended Settings

  • Pairs: Low-spread, high-liquidity pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, BTCUSD)

  • Timeframe: Compatible with M5, M15, H1, H4, or D1 timeframes depending on your configuration.

  • Account: An ECN/Raw account with low spreads is highly recommended.

*Important Note: Trading with leverage carries a high risk of loss. You must thoroughly backtest the EA on historical data and run it on a demo account before using real capital. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results._

Support
For any questions and technical support, please use the built-in MQL5 Ticket system. We are ready to assist you.


Plus de l'auteur
Local Trade Copiier MT5
Hoai Phuong Tran
Utilitaires
Local Trade Copiier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copiier MT5 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone l
Breakeven Line V2
Hoai Phuong Tran
Indicateurs
Breakeven Line v2 Indicator   is a MetaTrader indicator that calculates breakeven level based on all open positions and displays it on your chart as a horizontal line. Additionally, it will calculate the total number trades, the total number of lots, and the distance to the breakeven line in points and profit/loss. The indicator is available for MetaTrader 5 . Why use Breakeven Line Indicator? When you have multiple trades opened on a single symbol, it can be difficult to tell where your averag
DCA Hedging
Hoai Phuong Tran
Experts
DCA Hedge EA - Advanced Money Management Algorithm Overview DCA Hedge EA is a sophisticated automated trading robot, designed to effectively implement Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) and risk management strategies. The EA operates completely independently, eliminating subjective emotions and optimizing position averaging in volatile markets. Key Features DCA Strategy:   Calculates optimal entry points and increases volume at pre-defined price levels to lower the average cost, while simultaneously
DCA Limit Auto TP
Hoai Phuong Tran
Utilitaires
Hi Traders, Have you ever traded using the DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) method with limit orders and wanted to set up Take Profit automatically? This   DCA Limit Auto TP Panel   is the perfect tool to support your strategy. Key Features: Lot Size:   Configure the lot size for your pending orders. Martingale:   Automatically increase the lot size for subsequent pending orders. Take Profit:   Set your profit target in points and activate automatic Take Profit. Stop Loss:   Define your risk managem
Multi Time frame
Hoai Phuong Tran
Indicateurs
Multi TimeFrame Candle Indicator Description: Tired of switching between charts to analyze multiple timeframes? The Multi TimeFrame Candle Indicator solves this problem by displaying candlestick data from any higher time frame directly on your current chart. Gain a broader market context and make more informed trading decisions without the clutter. Key Features: View Any Timeframe: Easily display candles from any larger time period (e.g., see H1 candles on your M15 chart). Customizable Appeara
Buy Sell Multiple
Hoai Phuong Tran
Utilitaires
Buy Sell Multiple Panel - Execute Bulk Orders in a Single Click! Description: Save time and seize market opportunities instantly. This powerful panel allows you to place multiple buy or sell orders simultaneously, each with custom lot sizes, take-profit, and stop-loss levels. Perfect for sophisticated entry strategies and managing complex trades efficiently. Key Features: Bulk Order Execution: Open multiple market orders at once with just one click. Flexible Lot Sizing: Set individual lot size
SmartLevel Panel
Hoai Phuong Tran
Utilitaires
MQL5 SmartLevel Panel with Auto-Update Level Lines Description This SmartLevel Panel is a powerful and intuitive trading tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders place orders with precision and efficiency. The panel features intelligent Level Lines that automatically update with price movements and are automatically removed if not confirmed within 1 minutes, preventing forgotten pending orders. Key Features Smart Level Line Management Auto-Update Functionality : The BuyLevelLine and Sell
