Gold Trade Expert MT5

5

- Real price is 1000$ - Limited Discount (It is now 299$)

Welcome, Gold Trade Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed Stop loss.

No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam

Strategy Tester can't filter critical news.

Gold price is widely followed in financial markets around the world. Gold was the basis of economic capitalism for hundreds of years until the repeal of the Gold standard, which led to the expansion of a flat currency system in which paper money doesn't have an implied backing with any physical form of monetization. AU is the code for Gold on the Periodic table of elements, and the price above is Gold quoted in US Dollars, which is the common yardstick for measuring the value of XAUUSD across the world.

It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Gold market by trading the breakouts after price correction plus AI filtering to find excellent positions.

Gold Trade Expert controls risk, finding trends and breakouts levels across multiple timeframes to High profit opportunities powered by GPT-4 Open AI on the most powerful asset in the market.

Features:

  • Popular XAUUSD pair
  • A tested product developed by skilled programmers
  • Trading 5 days a week
  • Quick installation, only one parameter needs to be changed
  • Private group with dedicated support that will assist you at every step
  • All positions are protected by Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop and Break Even
  • Updates free
  • No grid, no martingale, no hedging.

Parameters:

  • Uses Fixed SL, Lot size and Take profit 
  • No more changes needed

Information:

  • Pair: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Minimum lots: 0.01
  • Minimum deposit: 100
  • Recommended account: Better using Raw or Zero but you can use Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN too



Recensioni 3
stewartfoo1975
110
stewartfoo1975 2025.07.04 06:48 
 

This EA works well and has been making profit for me. It’s simple and easy to use. I think it can be even better if some features are added, like the option to fix lot size or use money management, changeable stop loss and take profit, trailing stop loss, a news filter to avoid trading during big news, and a trend filter to follow the market direction. Looking forward to more updates!

bentil
111
bentil 2025.05.08 09:30 
 

This EA is very good and profitable. Just some few things that can be added to make it more profitable. News filter and trailing stop will do. But overall it works and you make need to close some of the trades yourself if it is not in line with you strategy.

