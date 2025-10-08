KDJ Indicator
- Indicatori
- Sachin Gautam
- Versione: 1.20
KDJ Indicator for MT5
The KDJ Indicator for MT5 is a professional-grade momentum and trend analysis tool designed to help traders identify trend reversals, overbought/oversold conditions, and entry or exit opportunities with high accuracy.
Originally developed as an enhancement of the Stochastic Oscillator, the KDJ adds a powerful J-line that reacts faster to price movement, giving traders earlier warnings of potential reversals.
Key Features
-
Three-Line System (K, D, J):
The K and D lines represent smoothed stochastic values, while the J line amplifies momentum and pinpoints turning points before traditional oscillators.
-
Early Reversal Detection:
The J line extends beyond the 0–100 range to signal strong overbought or oversold conditions, helping traders catch market reversals early.
-
Multi-Timeframe Compatibility:
Works seamlessly across all timeframes from M1 to MN1. Suitable for scalping, intraday, and swing trading.
-
Clear Visual Presentation:
Customizable colors, line thickness, and smoothing settings to match any chart style.
-
Lightweight and Non-Repainting:
Optimized MQL5 code ensures smooth performance without lag or repainting signals.
How to Use
-
Buy Signal: When the J line crosses K and D upward from oversold levels.
-
Sell Signal: When the J line crosses K and D downward from overbought levels.
-
Combine with trend filters, moving averages, or support/resistance for best confirmation.
Input Parameters
-
K Period
-
D Period
-
Adaptive Period
-
ATR Period for Adaptive Smoothing
Why Choose the Free Version
-
100% Free – no hidden limitations or time restrictions.
-
Ideal for learning, strategy testing, and manual signal confirmation.
The Free KDJ Indicator for MT5 offers a reliable way to study market momentum and reversals without repainting or lag. Perfect for traders who want a professional-grade technical tool at no cost.