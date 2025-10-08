KDJ Indicator for MT5

The KDJ Indicator for MT5 is a professional-grade momentum and trend analysis tool designed to help traders identify trend reversals, overbought/oversold conditions, and entry or exit opportunities with high accuracy.

Originally developed as an enhancement of the Stochastic Oscillator, the KDJ adds a powerful J-line that reacts faster to price movement, giving traders earlier warnings of potential reversals.

Key Features

Three-Line System (K, D, J):

The K and D lines represent smoothed stochastic values, while the J line amplifies momentum and pinpoints turning points before traditional oscillators.

Early Reversal Detection:

The J line extends beyond the 0–100 range to signal strong overbought or oversold conditions, helping traders catch market reversals early.

Multi-Timeframe Compatibility:

Works seamlessly across all timeframes from M1 to MN1. Suitable for scalping, intraday, and swing trading.

Clear Visual Presentation:

Customizable colors, line thickness, and smoothing settings to match any chart style.

Lightweight and Non-Repainting:

Optimized MQL5 code ensures smooth performance without lag or repainting signals.

How to Use

Buy Signal: When the J line crosses K and D upward from oversold levels.

Sell Signal: When the J line crosses K and D downward from overbought levels.

Combine with trend filters, moving averages, or support/resistance for best confirmation.

Input Parameters

K Period

D Period

Adaptive Period

ATR Period for Adaptive Smoothing

Why Choose the Free Version

100% Free – no hidden limitations or time restrictions.

Ideal for learning, strategy testing, and manual signal confirmation.

The Free KDJ Indicator for MT5 offers a reliable way to study market momentum and reversals without repainting or lag. Perfect for traders who want a professional-grade technical tool at no cost.