Liquidity Zone Detector

The Liquidity Zone Detector is an advanced technical indicator designed to identify and highlight key liquidity zones in the market using the ZigZag indicator. This tool pinpoints price levels where significant liquidity is likely present by drawing trendlines at the highs and lows detected by the ZigZag. The Liquidity Zone Detector assists traders in spotting potential reversal or trend continuation areas based on liquidity accumulation or release.

Key Features:

  • Automatic Liquidity Zone Identification: Plots trendlines at the highs and lows identified by the ZigZag indicator.
  • Advanced Customization: Configurable settings for the color, thickness, and style of liquidity lines.
  • Dynamic Color Change: Option to change the color of lines when liquidity levels are breached.
  • Adjustable ZigZag Parameters: Fine-tune the ZigZag’s depth, deviation, and backstep for more precise detection.

The Liquidity Zone Detector is an essential tool for traders seeking to analyze market structure and identify critical zones where significant price movements may occur.


