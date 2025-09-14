All in one Chart Patterns Professional Level
- Indicatori
- Domantas Juodenis
- Versione: 2.11
- Aggiornato: 14 settembre 2025
- Attivazioni: 20
All-in-One Chart Patterns Professional Level: The Ultimate 36-Pattern Trading System
All-in-One Chart Patterns Professional Level is a comprehensive 36-pattern indicator well known by retail traders, but significantly enhanced with superior accuracy through integrated news impact analysis and proper market profile positioning. This professional-grade trading tool transforms traditional pattern recognition by combining advanced algorithmic detection with real-time market intelligence.
CORE FEATURES & CAPABILITIES
Advanced Pattern Recognition Engine:
- 36 Professional Chart Patterns including candlestick formations, reversal patterns, and continuation structures
- Multi-timeframe Analysis with optimized detection algorithms for maximum accuracy
- Intelligent Signal Filtering reduces false signals by 80% through advanced validation techniques
- Real-time Pattern Detection with customizable alert system and visual confirmation
Revolutionary Market Profile Integration:
- Authentic Volume Profile Display positioned at chart edge with horizontal colored bars extending toward price action
- Point of Control (POC) identification in distinctive red highlighting for immediate recognition
- Value Area High/Low (VAH/VAL) with dynamic yellow dashed lines for key support/resistance levels
- Real-time Volume Distribution analysis using last 100 bars with 50-level precision mapping
Professional News Impact System:
- Dynamic News Event Recognition covering major economic releases (NFP, FOMC, ECB, CPI, GDP)
- Impact Classification with HIGH/MEDIUM/LOW ratings based on market volatility expectations
- Session-aware Analysis recognizing Asian, European, and US trading session impacts
- Real-time News Monitoring with automatic impact level updates throughout trading sessions
Smart Trading Intelligence:
- Market Session Recognition with color-coded display (Sydney/Tokyo/London/New York/Overlap)
- Market Sentiment Analysis based on multi-timeframe price momentum calculations
- Account Management Dashboard displaying equity, balance, margin utilization, and risk metrics
- Professional Dark Theme with gold accent interface for optimal chart visibility
Customizable Trading Experience:
- Pattern-Specific Detection allowing focus on individual pattern types (Ascending Triangle default)
- Adjustable Alert System with on/off toggle for notifications and pattern labels
- Clean Signal Management with reduced frequency settings to eliminate chart clutter
- Professional Display Options for dashboard, market profile, and session information
Technical Excellence:
- Optimized Performance with efficient calculation cycles and memory management
- MQL5 Native Architecture ensuring compatibility with MetaTrader 5 platform standards
- Error-free Compilation with thoroughly tested codebase and proper error handling
- Automatic Cleanup system preventing memory leaks and object conflicts
Pattern Detection Accuracy: Unlike standard pattern indicators that generate excessive false signals, this professional system employs sophisticated validation techniques including volume confirmation, trend context analysis, and statistical probability filtering. The result is a significant reduction in noise while maintaining sensitivity to genuine trading opportunities.
Market Profile Authenticity: The integrated market profile displays authentic volume distribution data exactly as professional traders expect - with horizontal colored bars extending from the right chart edge toward price action. This isn't a simplified approximation but a genuine market profile implementation using actual volume data and proper VAH/POC/VAL calculations.
News Impact Intelligence: Traditional indicators ignore fundamental market drivers. This system actively monitors and displays news impact levels, helping traders understand when technical patterns are more or less reliable based on pending economic events and current market session dynamics.
Professional-Grade Interface: The comprehensive dashboard provides instant access to critical trading information without cluttering the price chart. Account metrics, market sessions, sentiment analysis, and profile data are elegantly organized in a professional layout that enhances rather than distracts from trading decisions.
Default Configuration:
- Pattern Focus: Ascending Triangle (highly reliable breakout pattern)
- Alerts: Disabled (clean trading environment)
- Pattern Labels: Hidden (uncluttered charts)
- Market Profile: Active (essential volume analysis)
- Dashboard: Active (complete market intelligence)
This professional-level indicator represents the evolution of pattern recognition trading, combining traditional technical analysis with modern market structure understanding and fundamental awareness. It's designed for serious traders who demand accuracy, reliability, and comprehensive market intelligence in a single, integrated solution.