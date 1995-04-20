🔔 Auto Buy/Sell with MA Cross for MT4 – Your Smart Trade Assistant!

Take the guesswork out of trading with this powerful Moving Average crossover indicator for MetaTrader 4.

It automatically identifies Buy and Sell opportunities using fast and slow MA crossovers – and shows clear visual signals on your chart.

Whether you're a beginner or pro, this tool brings precision, clarity, and confidence to your trading strategy.

🚀 Key Features:

✅ Auto Buy/Sell Signals based on MA crossover

✅ Up & Down Arrows show exact entry points

✅ Instant Alerts : Sound, Popup, and Mobile push notifications

✅ Fully Customizable : MA types, periods, price source, arrow style

✅ Works on All Symbols & Timeframes

✅ No Repainting – Signals are reliable and fixed

✅ Compatible with EAs for advanced automation

✅ Testable in MT4 Strategy Tester for visual backtesting

🔧 Inputs You Can Adjust:

Fast MA Period

Slow MA Period

MA Method: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA

Applied Price: Close, Open, High, Low, Median, etc.

Alert Types: Sound / Popup / Mobile

Arrow color, size, and signal labels

📈 Signal Logic:

Buy Signal = Fast MA crosses above Slow MA

Sell Signal = Fast MA crosses below Slow MA

Arrows and alerts are triggered instantly at the crossover

📌 Why Traders Love It:

🔹 Easy to use – plug-and-play for any chart

🔹 Ideal for trend trading, scalping, and swing strategies

🔹 Works great with other indicators and systems

🔹 Boosts decision-making speed with real-time signals

💼 Who Is This For?

New traders learning MA cross strategy

Manual traders needing clear entries

Algorithmic traders integrating MA logic into EAs

Anyone who wants clean chart signals without clutter

🎯 Ready to Trade Smarter?

Download the Auto Buy/Sell with MA Cross for MT4 and start trading with clarity and confidence today.

📥 Click “Download” to get started instantly.



