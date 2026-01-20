Brent MACD Bollinger Breakout Strategy
- Experts
- Tomas Vanek
- Versione: 1.0
Brent MACD Bollinger Breakout (H1) is a fully automated MetaTrader strategy designed to capture clean breakout moves on Brent (Crude Oil) using a momentum-confirmed, rule-based execution model. The EA was tested on Brent on the H1 timeframe from December 8, 2017 to August 22, 2025. No parameter setup is required — the system is delivered with optimized and fine-tuned settings.
Recommended broker: RoboForex (EET timezone).
StrategyQuant source code is available here: https://quantmonitor.net/brent-macd-bollinger-breakout-strategy/
MAIN SETTINGS
Symbol / Timeframe: Brent (Crude Oil) / H1
Trading options:
- Daily Exit: Disabled
- Friday Exit: Enabled (19:00)
- Max trades per day: No limit (duplicate trades disabled)
- Weekend trading: Not applicable
- Pending orders: Used (STOP orders)
- Pending order replacement: Allowed
- Pending order validity: 22 bars
Risk management:
- Stop Loss: 2.1 × ATR(25)
- Profit Target: 90 pips
ENTRY LOGIC (MOMENTUM FILTER + PENDING STOP BREAKOUT)
This EA combines a MACD cross as a momentum filter with Bollinger Band breakout execution. It avoids guessing direction at market — instead, it places pending STOP orders at adaptive Bollinger Band levels and triggers only if the breakout actually happens.
Setup conditions (momentum + positioning):
- Long setup:
- MACD Main crosses ABOVE Signal (MACD 24/26/9)
- AND Open (previous bar) is BELOW the Upper Bollinger Band (Period 83, Deviation 2.1, PRICE_CLOSE)
- Short setup:
- MACD Main crosses BELOW Signal (MACD 24/26/9)
- AND Open (previous bar) is ABOVE the Lower Bollinger Band (Period 83, Deviation 2.1, PRICE_CLOSE)
Entry rules (pending STOP orders at breakout level):
A second Bollinger Band configuration defines the breakout trigger level:
- LONG: place a Buy Stop at the Upper Bollinger Band (Period 101, Deviation 2.66, PRICE_CLOSE)
- SHORT: place a Sell Stop at the Lower Bollinger Band (Period 101, Deviation 2.66, PRICE_CLOSE)
Pending orders:
- Validity: 22 bars
- Replacing existing pending orders: Allowed
- Duplicate trades: Disabled
EXIT RULES
- Fixed Profit Target: 90 pips
- Volatility-based Stop Loss: 2.1 × ATR(25)
- Friday risk control: forced exit on Friday at 19:00 to reduce weekend gap exposure
VALIDATION
After the initial build, the strategy was validated through multiple out-of-sample (OOS) checks and a dedicated TRUE OOS test to reduce overfitting risk and confirm that the logic remains stable beyond the development sample.
RISK DISCLAIMER
Trading involves significant risk. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Always forward-test on a demo account before trading live and use appropriate risk management.