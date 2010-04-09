Brent MACD Bollinger Breakout Strategy MT4

Brent MACD Bollinger Breakout (H1) is a fully automated MetaTrader strategy designed to capture clean breakout moves on Brent (Crude Oil) using a momentum-confirmed, rule-based execution model. The EA was tested on Brent on the H1 timeframe from December 8, 2017 to August 22, 2025. No parameter setup is required — the system is delivered with optimized and fine-tuned settings.





Recommended broker: RoboForex (EET timezone).





StrategyQuant source code is available here: https://quantmonitor.net/brent-macd-bollinger-breakout-strategy/





--------------------------------------------

MAIN SETTINGS

Symbol / Timeframe: Brent (Crude Oil) / H1





Trading options:

- Daily Exit: Disabled

- Friday Exit: Enabled (19:00)

- Max trades per day: No limit (duplicate trades disabled)

- Weekend trading: Not applicable

- Pending orders: Used (STOP orders)

- Pending order replacement: Allowed

- Pending order validity: 22 bars





Risk management:

- Stop Loss: 2.1 × ATR(25)

- Profit Target: 90 pips





--------------------------------------------

ENTRY LOGIC (MOMENTUM FILTER + PENDING STOP BREAKOUT)





This EA combines a MACD cross as a momentum filter with Bollinger Band breakout execution. It avoids guessing direction at market — instead, it places pending STOP orders at adaptive Bollinger Band levels and triggers only if the breakout actually happens.





Setup conditions (momentum + positioning):

- Long setup:

- MACD Main crosses ABOVE Signal (MACD 24/26/9)

- AND Open (previous bar) is BELOW the Upper Bollinger Band (Period 83, Deviation 2.1, PRICE_CLOSE)





- Short setup:

- MACD Main crosses BELOW Signal (MACD 24/26/9)

- AND Open (previous bar) is ABOVE the Lower Bollinger Band (Period 83, Deviation 2.1, PRICE_CLOSE)





Entry rules (pending STOP orders at breakout level):

A second Bollinger Band configuration defines the breakout trigger level:





- LONG: place a Buy Stop at the Upper Bollinger Band (Period 101, Deviation 2.66, PRICE_CLOSE)

- SHORT: place a Sell Stop at the Lower Bollinger Band (Period 101, Deviation 2.66, PRICE_CLOSE)





Pending orders:

- Validity: 22 bars

- Replacing existing pending orders: Allowed

- Duplicate trades: Disabled





--------------------------------------------

EXIT RULES





- Fixed Profit Target: 90 pips

- Volatility-based Stop Loss: 2.1 × ATR(25)

- Friday risk control: forced exit on Friday at 19:00 to reduce weekend gap exposure





--------------------------------------------

VALIDATION





After the initial build, the strategy was validated through multiple out-of-sample (OOS) checks and a dedicated TRUE OOS test to reduce overfitting risk and confirm that the logic remains stable beyond the development sample.





--------------------------------------------

RISK DISCLAIMER





Trading involves significant risk. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Always forward-test on a demo account before trading live and use appropriate risk management.