Trading robot “Dolphins” (Version #8)

Description:

Trading robot “Dolphins” is an automated assistant for trading that has successfully passed verification in the prop company FTMO.COM, using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and True Range (ATR) indicators to execute trades on the MetaTrader 4 platform. This version implements dynamic calculation of the lot size.

Functionality:

Strategy based on RSI and ATR:

The robot uses RSI and ATR to determine entry and exit points.

RSI periods can be adjusted depending on market conditions.

ATR is used to determine volatility and select Stop Loss and Take Profit levels

Dynamic lot size:

The robot can use dynamic lot size calculation based on the account balance.

A fixed lot size is also available if necessary.

User Guide:

This is a multi-currency robot and for safer trading, diversify your risks as shown in the screenshot.

Install “Dolphins” on the MetaTrader 4 platform.

Configure parameters such as Stop Loss, Take Profit, RSI periods and Magic number.

(leave default settings for trading on the D1 timeframe)

The robot will work 24/7 without the need for constant monitoring using the ForexVPS.net server.

Potential Profit and Risk Level:

Remember that trading results may vary depending on market conditions and risk management practices.

Support and Updates:

Technical support is available to all clients.

Updates are regularly released to improve the performance of “Dolphins”.

Pricing Policy:

The robot is available at a fixed price.

Responsible Trading:

When trading, always consider the risk and be responsible for your choices.