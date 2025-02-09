Quantum Trader X

4

The EA will only remain 49$ for a short time.
After that the price will change to -> 99$

Quantum Trader X
Quantum Trader X is a scalping and hedging algorithm designed for traders who want to improve their trading strategies.
It uses a variety of indicators to find the best market entry points. If the market moves against your position,
Quantum Trader X uses smart algorithms to open hedging positions, helping to recover trades and close them positively.
This approach reduces risks and aims to maximize profits.
Quantum Trader X also has a good algorithm for capturing the highest profit from trades.
It is a reliable tool whether you are looking to scalp or hedge effectively.

Good Performance in Forex Markets
Quantum Trader X works well in Forex markets. Its algorithms and market entry strategies are effective in the fast-moving Forex environment,
helping you make the most of each trade. Especially in GBPUSD.

Customizable Settings
The default settings of Quantum Trader X are optimized for larger accounts, but they can be adjusted to suit any trader and account size.
You can customize the settings to match your trading style and risk tolerance.

You can also opt for different take profit methods to fully customize the algorithm.

Important Note

If you want to get the full funktion of the EA you have to enable the Pro mode in the EA Settings.

Also if you are running the EA in TP_variable mode and decide to change the lot size, please remember to adjust the following settings accordingly to ensure optimal performance:

  • Take Profit (TP)
  • ClosureThreshold
  • Profit_CloseAll
Try Quantum Nexus Pro and enhance your trading experience.


All the settings are external, allowing each user to configure the robot according to their preferences.

For any other questions or support regarding this EA, feel free to contact me.

Recensioni 3
pnazarew
81
pnazarew 2025.05.06 19:43 
 

Good job.

Filtro:
im6yafd
146
im6yafd 2025.06.04 16:44 
 

Hello, I have tested dozens of robots for 3 years, some with very complex settings. Here there are 12 lines and it does not take any lines. I do not see where I can make a mistake. Please send me the proposed settings. For now, I give it 3 stars... when it goes well, I will give it 5...

pnazarew
81
pnazarew 2025.05.06 19:43 
 

Good job.

Torsten Manthey
133
Torsten Manthey 2025.03.27 16:57 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

