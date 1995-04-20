Support and Resistance Ultra


Confident trading with levels of support and resistance!

We present to you the indicator "Levels of support and resistance", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading.

The indicator automatically identifies key levels of support and resistance, on the basis of which you can:

  • Make Exact Deals: Entering the market at levels of support and resistance greatly increases the chances of successful trading.
  • Identify trend movements: A breakthrough or rebound from the levels signals a possible change in the trend direction.
  • Stop Orders: Support and Resistance levels provide excellent guidance for placing stop orders, limiting risks.
  • Use other trading strategies: The indicator combines perfectly with other technical tools, enhancing their effectiveness.
  • Alerts: Receive notifications in all possible ways, and configure them
Advantages of the indicator:
  • Ease of Use: Does not require special knowledge and skills.
  • Visualization: Support and resistance levels are visually displayed on the graph.
  • Accuracy: The indicator algorithm is based on proven methods of technical analysis.
  • Reliability: The indicator works on all trading instruments and timeframes.
  • Availability: Affordable price makes the indicator available to traders with any budget.
Download the indicator "Support and Resistance Levels" today and take your trade to the next level!


WARNING: Use this software at your own risk. The creator of this indicator cannot be held responsible for any damage or loss.


MTF Stochastic and RSI
Georgiy Gazaryan
5 (2)
Indicatori
A simple but effective helper that will allow you to track both global and local market trends. The indicator combines the work of two oscillators: Stochastic and RSI. Both indicators can be set to any timeframe. Advantages of Use Multitimeframe - you can adjust both indicators to the desired timeframes. To obtain the entry points, you can use the Elder's triple screen system. Highly customizable - you can configure not only the parameters of the indicators, but also their appearance (color and
FREE
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicatori
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
