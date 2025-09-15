Golden Boy EA
- Experts
- Dragan Drenjanin
- Version: 1.8
- Mise à jour: 15 septembre 2025
- Activations: 5
Golden Boy EA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform to simplify and enhance your Forex trading experience. With its intuitive, user-friendly interface, Golden Boy ensures seamless navigation and setup, making it accessible to both novice and seasoned traders. Initially developed with a focus on trading XAUUSD (gold), the EA offers adaptability to various symbols through re-optimization and additional training. Whether targeting gold markets exclusively or exploring a broader range of currency pairs, Golden Boy delivers exceptional versatility, robust order management, and comprehensive risk controls.
How to Use Golden Boy EA
Deploying Golden Boy EA is straightforward with these steps:
- Installation:
- Open an MT5 chart for Gold (XAUUSD or Gold Futures).
- Drag and drop Golden Boy EA onto the chart from the MT5 Navigator panel.
- Configuration:
- Use default settings for simplicity (pre-optimized, no tweaks required).
- Adjust the RISK as needed to align with your risk tolerance, and the EA is ready for immediate use.
- Testing:
- Use MT5’s Strategy Tester to backtest Golden Boy EA across all Market Watch symbols, focusing on the H1 timeframe.
- Analyze results for profitability, drawdown, and trade consistency to identify top-performing pairs.
- Validation:
- Deploy Golden Boy EA on a demo account for 2–4 weeks to assess performance in simulated live market conditions.
- Monitor default settings.
- Confirm reliability and signal accuracy for XAUUSD/H1 or your chosen pair and strategy.
- Live Trading:
- Activate Golden Boy EA on a live MT5 hedge account, ideally with a Virtual Private Server (VPS) for continuous operation.
- Monitor performance periodically and refine risk if needed, though defaults are optimized for efficiency.
My Links:
Installation Guide
- For detailed instructions on purchasing and installing a trading robot from the MQL5 Market, please refer to the following article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498
- How to Test a Trading Robot Before Buying: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/586
WARNING: I sell all my products only via the MQL5 website. If you see it somewhere else, be aware of scams.