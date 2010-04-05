Algolution HK50

All users need to have a unique setting. Please contact us after purchase. Should you have any trouble, please contact use immediately.

Introducing the HK50 Strategy - a revolutionary trading system that blends together advanced indicators and sophisticated techniques for a comprehensive and high-performance trading experience. There is no Martingale added - just scalp in a controlled manner!





Risk management

We understand that risk management is crucial to trade successfully. To allow users manage trading profits and risks easily, you can input the lot size, stop loss mechanism and trailing mechanism in the command window. Below are a list of parameters you can control:

Lot size

Stop loss method (pips/%/ATR ratio)

Risk%, SL%, TP%, Trailing SL%, SL pips, Trailing pips

Maximum total loss, maximum loss per trade

For the details of the parameters, please contact us for the User Manual



Advice

This expert advisor is specifically designed for HK50 market - 30m only. The parameters are optimised to give you an edge over other ordinary traders out there. Whether you are a professional trader or just getting started, you are always recommended to use a demo account to try it out before putting real money to test. We are confident that you will be thrilled with the results! So, what are you waiting for? Don't forget to leave us a 5-star review if it worked for you. Happy trading!



