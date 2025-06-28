Binary Gap

A gap is a space on the chart between two consecutive candlesticks where no trading occurred between the close of one candle and the open of the next. In the Forex market, gaps mainly appear at the weekly open, reflecting events or expectations from the weekend. Technically, a gap may indicate an imbalance between supply and demand. Strategies use gaps as signals of possible trend continuation or reversal, offering opportunities for technical analysis based on liquidity and momentum.


Multi Session Forex Indicator
Tsheko Kutumela
Utilità
Introduction Take your forex trading to the next level with our vibrant, color-coded session indicator! Designed for MT4/MT5, this tool visually separates the Asian (Purple) , London (Yellow) , and NYC (Pink) trading sessions for optimal trading strategy. Key Features Color-Coded Precision : Asian (Purple), London (Yellow), NYC (Pink) sessions marked directly on your chart. Perfect for Session Traders : Focus on the overlaps and high-volatility periods. Compatibility : Works seamlessly with MT4
TrueTrendStarM TTSm25
Ramthailu Alice
Indicatori
This is a mini One pair version of Advanced Detector of Trend Reversal and Continuance known as TrueTrendStarM(TTSm25). It is a sensitive and Predictive indicator of Price Trends for Professional traders.  ( ATTENTION BUYERS:-Now the indicator is available for UNLIMITED TIME ONE TIME buy of just $500 ). Avail the Opportunity.    It detects high odds changes in Price Trend direction long before other indicator detects it. I have been working on it since 2019.    This is possible due to fractal
RiveR Scope
Ruslan Losin
Indicatori
RiverScope automatically determines the nearest most important price levels and support and resistance zones in history, it also identifies a large number of price action patterns (30+). The support and resistance levels are determined based on an algorithm that calculates and filters the historical values of the price, its movement character, volumes, etc. It displays the current situation, therefore the nearest levels change in real time depending on the current price. Advantages flexible cus
Auto Open Close Magic RSI
Jurii Kuvshinov
Experts
Auto Open Close Magic RSI. Auto Open Close Magic RSI , это Робот открывающий и закрывающий ордера по значениям индикатора ( RSI Magic Kjuta ).   Рекомендуемый период для установок по умолчанию М15. С советником можно загрузить RSI Magic Kjuta или RSI Magic Kjuta trial . Не забыть сделать настройки такие же, как в советнике. Скриншот за прошедшие полгода. С 500$ до 16000$ 3200%. slip=3; Проскальзывание Lots=0.2; Объем step=120; Минимальное расстояние до открытия следующего ордера Magic=123456;
Date Time Indicator
Dominik Kaczorowski
Indicatori
A simple but very useful indicator that allows you to display the current date and time on the chart. Especially useful when you save your analysis or trades. Features: show local date and time show server date and time show remaining time to end the current timeframe interval customizable display parameters - show/hide date or time set display position set display size set display color works on every timeframe
Heiken Ashi Candle Color Change Alerts Serie MT4
Boris Armenteros
1 (1)
Indicatori
Be notified of every color change of Heiken Ashi (HA) candles. The indicator will trigger past and new signals every time that HA candles change their colors. Note : this tool is based on the code of Heiken Ashi indicator developed by MetaQuotes Software Corp. Features The signals are triggered at closing of last bar/opening of a new bar; Any kind of alerts can be enabled: Dialog Box, Email message, SMS notifications for smartphones and tablets, and Sound alerts; By default, up arrows are plott
Binary FX Ideal
Yaroslav Varankin
5 (1)
Indicatori
great tool for any trader for both Forex and binary options suitable for any trader no need to configure anything, everything has been perfected by time and experience The tool combines 5 indicators and 3 proprietary strategies works great during flats and trends It indicates a trend reversal at its very beginning, it works well with the trend Trading Recommendations The signal is formulated on the current candle You should enter the trade at the next Possible recount (rare)
New Bar Alarm Free
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Indicatori
This indicator alerts you when/before new 1 or 5 minute bar candle formed. In other words,this indicator alerts you every 1/5 minutes. This indicator is especially useful for traders who trade when new bars formed. *This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use this in live trading to check functionality. There is more powerful Pro version .In Pro version,you can choose more timeframe and so on. Input Parameters Alert_Or_Sound =Sound ----- Choose alert or sound or both to notify y
FREE
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è stato progettato per uno scalping aggressivo e per entrate rapide nelle opzioni binarie , generando segnali su ogni candela in modo da sapere esattamente cosa sta succedendo in ogni momento. Unisciti al canale Happy Scalping: MQL5 Non ripinta : il segnale della candela attuale viene generato in tempo reale , il che significa che può cambiare mentre la candela è ancora in formazione, a seconda che il prezzo salga o scenda rispetto alla chiusura della candela precedente. Tutt
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicatori
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Overlay Renko MT4
Pierce Vallieres
Indicatori
Overlay Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks overtop of the chart. You can select the brick size as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Typically Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, however unlike normal Renko bricks the only difference is this indicator allows you to see the price action going on within each Brick by overlaying the bricks on top of the standard chart. Renko bricks are extremely useful for trend trading and m
Chinetti pip collector XL
Andrey Kozak
Indicatori
Chinetti pip collector XL is a complete turnkey trading system. If a trader does not yet have his own trading system, he can apply Chinetti pip collector XL to trading. Trading with this indicator is very easy. Even a beginner in Forex can handle it. Trading rules: wait for the indicator to start drawing a blue line. This means that the price trend is starting now. Now we are waiting for the indicator to analyze the market and draw an up arrow on the chart. At this point, we open a buy order.
Candle Patterns
Paul Geirnaerdt
5 (2)
Indicatori
The Candle Patterns indicator shows popular candle patterns on the chart. The possible patterns are Inside Bar, Large Wick, Engulfing, Marubozu, Hammer, Shooting Star, Three White Soldiers and Three Black Crows. Candles are colored to easily identify the patterns. Also, a point and click function displays the pattern found. Settings Message box - when a candle is clicked, the pattern identified will be shown in a Message Box on the charts. All 'Message Box' settings pertain to the box. Show Ins
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicatori
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
Naomi Binary Options
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicatori
The indicator is designed for trading binary options on small timeframes up to 15 m Easy to use does not need additional settings and can be used without additional filters Recommendations for trading When a signal appears (blue arrows pointing up), you need to consider the buy direction When a signal appears (the red line indicates the bottom), you need to consider the direction to sell To conclude a deal is on the candle where the signal for one candle came, if the signal turned out to be unpr
TrendCompass
Artem Koliada
Indicatori
TrendCompass is a powerful indicator for trading in the currency and cryptocurrency markets on the MetaTrader 4 platform. This innovative tool is designed to simplify analysis and decision-making in trading. The indicator combines various technical indicators and algorithms to provide accurate and timely trading signals. Key Features: Multilevel Strategy: TrendCompass is based on a comprehensive strategy that includes analyzing major trends, support and resistance levels, and various technical
Trend Bilio
Ivan Simonika
Indicatori
Trend Bilio - an arrow indicator without redrawing shows potential market entry points in the form of arrows of the corresponding color: upward red arrows suggest opening a buy, green down arrows - selling. The entrance is supposed to be at the next bar after the pointer. The arrow indicator Trend Bilio visually "unloads" the price chart and saves time for analysis: no signal - no deal, if an opposite signal appears, then the current deal should be closed. It is Trend Bilio that is considered
Quantum Balance
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicatori
Quantum Balance is a modern arrow indicator that identifies key price reversal points in the market with high accuracy. It is based on a combination of WPR (Williams %R) and RSI (Relative Strength Index), which allows you to identify overbought/oversold moments and enter trades at points of maximum potential. The indicator analyzes price dynamics and market conditions, generating signals only when several confirming factors coincide. This reduces the number of false signals and increases tradin
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Indicatori
Se ti piace questo progetto, lascia una recensione a 5 stelle. Questo indicatore disegna i prezzi aperti, alti, bassi e di chiusura per i specificati periodo e può essere regolato per un determinato fuso orario. Questi sono livelli importanti guardati da molti istituzionali e professionali commercianti e può essere utile per voi per conoscere i luoghi dove potrebbero essere più attivo. I periodi disponibili sono: Giorno precedente. Settimana precedente. Mese precedente. Precedente trimestre. A
FREE
Stop Loss Take Profit Drawer
Roy Meshulam
Indicatori
Introduction It is common practice for professional trades to hide their stop loss / take profit from their brokers. Either from keeping their strategy to the themselves or from the fear that their broker works against them. Using this indicator, the stop loss / take profit points will be drawn on the product chart using the bid price. So, you can see exactly when the price is hit and close it manually.  Usage Once attached to the chart, the indicator scans the open orders to attach lines for t
Deep Insight Candles
Richard Bystricky
Indicatori
Deep Insight Candles is an indicator that brings an entirely new perspective to the price chart. It focuses on revealing hidden structures in market movements, uncovering buyer and seller pressure, thus helping traders to better identify key levels, dynamics, and potential reversals. The indicator conveys deeper market insights, allowing traders to make decisions based on a more accurate perception of market sentiment and pressure at specific price levels. This innovative approach transforms the
TMA AI Bands
Monique Ellen Miranda Dos Santos
Indicatori
L'indicatore TMA AI Bands si basa sulla Media Mobile Triangolare (TMA) con bande superiore e inferiore dinamiche e frecce chiare di acquisto/vendita tracciate direttamente sul grafico. Integra un'IA per l'ottimizzazione adattiva e garantisce l'assenza di ridisegno, fornendo segnali precisi di inversione quando il prezzo tocca le bande. * Coppie: funziona con tutte le coppie di valute * Timeframe consigliati: D1 / W1 / MN * Variabili esterne configurabili:   * TimeFrame – periodo di calcolo
MACD Color for GOLD
Chitipat Changsamrit
Indicatori
MACD Color for GOLD  Use for looking moving-way of graph and checking will be buy or sell  Easy for looking by see the color of trand. Red is down / Blue is up.  Can to use it with every time-frame by 1. Long Trade : Use it with time-frame H1 /  H4 /  Daily  2.Short Trade : Use it with  time-frame  M5 / M15  / M 30 /  H1 and you can see when you will open or close the orders by see this indicator by well by see signal line cut with color line again in opposite. and you can use this indicator for
Banks Binary Option For MT2Trading
Anirut Mankong
Indicatori
5 signal in 1  Product     TimeFrame   Recommend   1m-5m Banks Pro Binary Option is Indicator for binary option Can Use Manaul Trade or Robot on Platform  Mt2Trading  https://www.mt2trading.com/?ref=104    Time Trading   good work  EU US session    Recommend  Curency   EUR  GBP USD        careful   AUD JPY      Recommend  Martingale 2-5 Step   Recommend  set profit  1%-5%/Day Setting Brake  News Event High volatility   recommend  15-30 min Have Problem Contract Telegram @BinaryBanks  Email a
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
Binary Scalper 6
Roman Lomaev
Indicatori
Binary Scalper 6 – Potente indicatore per opzioni binarie su MT4 Binary Scalper 6 è uno strumento avanzato per l'analisi delle tendenze e il trading di opzioni binarie su MetaTrader 4 (MT4) . Ideale per trader di tutti i livelli, fornisce segnali chiari e statistiche dettagliate. Caratteristiche principali: Rilevamento delle tendenze : Identifica con precisione i mercati in tendenza. Compatibile con qualsiasi coppia di valute : Flessibilità per operare sui tuoi mercati preferiti. Funziona su qu
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicatori
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
CumulativeDeltaBars
Stanislav Korotky
Indicatori
This indicator is a conventional analytical tool for tick volumes changes. It calculates tick volumes for buys and sells separately, and their delta on every bar, and displays volumes by price clusters (cells) within a specified bar (usually the latest one). The algorithm used internally is the same as in the indicator VolumeDelta , but results are shown as cumulative volume delta bars (candlesticks). Analogous indicator for MetaTrader 5 exists - VolumeDeltaBars . This is a limited substitution
Market Structure Analysis Indicator MT4
Korabhat Phonwiang
Indicatori
Overview  Market Structure Analysis Indicator MT4 Structure Analysis Indicator   automatically identifies Market Structure based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It clearly displays Break of Structure (BoS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Higher Highs, Higher Lows, Lower Highs, and Lower Lows in real-time. Key Features Automatic Market Structure Detection   Break of Structure (BoS)   - Price breaks previous structure in trend direction   Change of Character (CHoCH)   - Trend reversal sig
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicatori
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (8)
Indicatori
ENIGMERA: Il cuore del mercato Importante: La demo di MQL5.com funziona nel Strategy Tester e potrebbe non riflettere completamente le funzionalità di Enigmera. Consulta la descrizione, gli screenshot e il video per maggiori dettagli. Non esitare a inviarmi un messaggio se hai domande! Il codice dell'indicatore è stato completamente riscritto. La versione 3.0 aggiunge nuove funzionalità e corregge i bug accumulati dall'inizio dell'indicatore. Introduzione Questo indicatore e sistema di trading
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicatori
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Predictive Levels
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Market predictive price levels are key technical analysis tools is my finest invention through mathematics to predict automatically next price is where to reach after break any levels. A unique name quality it automatically calculate price range its my own invention according price value to predict what's is next price came than after it not fixed levels like Fibonacci or pivots Its Naveen's Predictive Levels .used to forecast where an asset's price might find support (stop falling) or resistanc
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicatori
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal offre un approccio totalmente innovativo. È ideale per chi desidera valutare in anticipo come funziona il segnale con un TP-SL specifico e in quali COPPIE/TF dà le migliori prestazioni. La strategia Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal è uno strumento fondamentale per ogni tipo di trader e di trading poiché non solo emette segnali precisi senza repaint , indicando chiaramente quando operare e in quale direzione, ma tiene anch
Scalping Master M5
Andrey Kozak
Indicatori
This indicator is a multifunctional technical analysis tool based on the combination of an adaptive exponential moving average and volatility filters calculated through the Average True Range (ATR). It is designed to accurately identify the current price direction, highlight key trend reversal areas, and visualize potential turning zones. The algorithm is built upon the dynamic construction of a trend ribbon using two levels of volatility — outer and inner ranges. The outer boundaries serve as i
EasyWay Trade Panel Buy Sell Arrows RegrChannel ZZ
Borislav Shterev
Indicatori
#EasyWayTradePanel indicator for #MetaTrader4 , is trade assistants for manual trading in any #currency in #FOREX , #CRYPTOCURRENCY as #Bitcoin , #Ethereum , #Lightcoin and more. Also is EasyWay to use for #COMMODITY as #Gold , #Silver , #Oil , #Gas ...... and #CFDs . When installed on the chart in your chosen time frame and trading tool, the indicator automatically draws the following custom indicators used in the EasyWayTradePanel trading strategy. 1) Zigzag_Extreme_Indicator, 2) Regression_C
Dual Momentum
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicatori
Dual Momentum is a modern arrow indicator for MetaTrader 4, created specifically for the accurate detection of market reversals and strong impulse movements. The indicator is based on a combination of two powerful oscillators – Williams %R and RSI, which allows you to filter noise and generate more reliable signals. Thanks to this, Dual Momentum indicates only key entry points when the probability of a successful trade is highest. Key advantages: No redrawing – signals remain on the cha
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line Lines
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
Lineverse Trendlines
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
Indicatori
Automatic, live & interactive picture of all trendlines. Assign push, email and sound alerts to the lines of your choice and be informed about price rollback, breakout, rollback after breakout, number of rollbacks, line expiration by double breakout. Correct, drag or delete the lines and interactively tune the line system. https://youtu.be/EJUo9pYiHFA . Chart examples https: //www.mql5.com/en/users/efficientforex Price Interaction Events All events are effective immediately and only after one
FFx MACD Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx Stochastic Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx RSI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx CCI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx Williams Percent Range Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to Understand the Status: Green/Red square: histogram above/below 0 line Green square + Red bord
FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Stoch above/below 50 line Green square + Red border:
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
The indicator of a professional trader
Ramiz Mavludov
5 (1)
Indicatori
The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
THE GRAFF III
Antonin Skaryd
Indicatori
The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
Trend Signal All Time Frame
I Nyoman Suryasa
Indicatori
This indicator allows you to see the strength of the trend on all timeframes. It can be used for all currency pairs. The indicator can be displayed in the form of a column (from left to right): status buy / sell / strong buy / strong sell, strength of the trend in percentage, pips last candle, body candle now, remaining time, and the timeframe of M1 to MN. Information contained below (from left to right): total trend percent, sell percent, buy percent.
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
Value Chart Probability
Teresinha Moraes Correia
Indicatori
A MetaTrader 4 indicator is a tool used in the MT4 trading platform to help traders analyze price data. It uses mathematical formulas based on price, volume, or time to show patterns or trends on a chart. Indicators can help traders decide when to buy or sell by showing possible entry and exit points. There are many types, such as trend indicators, oscillators, and volume tools. Traders can also create custom indicators to suit their strategies and improve their trading decisions.
Trend Colored Average
Teresinha Moraes Correia
Indicatori
Using colors that reflect the prevailing market direction, the indicator is designed to show when the current trend is still dominant. This helps to filter out potential market noise and guides the trader to avoid false signals. By clearly visualizing trend strength and consistency, the tool assists in identifying higher-probability trade setups. It enhances precision by allowing traders to focus on movements that align with the broader market context. As a result, decision-making becomes more
Adx open calculed
Teresinha Moraes Correia
Indicatori
Custom ADX Indicator Based on Open Price Only The standard ADX indicator is usually calculated using the High, Low, and Close prices. This produces a smooth and visually appealing line that represents price action. However, ️ it lacks precision — as the candle moves, the ADX, +DI, and -DI values also change suddenly, potentially triggering false signals based on the candle’s initial plotting. A curious observation: even when the input is modified to use the Open price in the indicator se
Binary Options Probability v1
Teresinha Moraes Correia
Indicatori
Statistical Time-Based Indicator – Directional Candle This indicator analyzes all candles from the past month (30 days) on the current timeframe, identifying at which exact time (hour and minute) bullish or bearish candles occur most frequently. Based on this data, it emits real-time BUY (CALL) or SELL (PUT) signals whenever the behavioral repetition reaches the configured percentage. The statistical logic is based on exact hour and minute . For example, if at 14:15 over the last 30 day
Smc Momentum sr arrow
Teresinha Moraes Correia
Indicatori
` SMS MOMENTUM SR ARROW | Precision in Momentum and Support/Resistance` ` Overview: A Convergence of Momentum and Key Levels` The   SMS MOMENTUM SR ARROW   indicator is a specialized technical tool designed for traders who base their strategies on the critical interplay between momentum shifts and significant support/resistance (S/R) levels. This indicator operates on a clear, two-stage logic: first, it identifies a genuine momentum reversal using a refined oscillator-based calculation; se
Delta Profile Volume
Teresinha Moraes Correia
Indicatori
Technical Description of the Indicator – Delta Profile for MetaTrader 5 The Delta Profile is an indicator developed for MetaTrader 5 focused on detailed analysis of volume flow within a defined range of candles. It organizes and displays information about the imbalance of positive volumes (associated with upward movements) and negative volumes (associated with downward movements) at different price levels. The result is a clear view of the chart points where the highest concentration of trades o
Poc SR Volume
Teresinha Moraes Correia
Indicatori
L'indicatore SR POC VOLUME per MetaTrader 5 è progettato per identificare, raggruppare e visualizzare i Point of Control (POC) dai dati dei candelieri su un periodo di retrospettiva configurabile dall'utente. L'obiettivo di questo indicatore è consentire ai trader di riconoscere in modo strutturato le aree di supporto e resistenza basate sui volumi cumulati e sulla distribuzione del delta, permettendo una migliore comprensione delle zone di interesse significative sul mercato. Funzionalità princ
