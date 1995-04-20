MACD Color for GOLD

MACD Color for GOLD 

Use for looking moving-way of graph and checking will be buy or sell 

Easy for looking by see the color of trand. Red is down / Blue is up. 

Can to use it with every time-frame by

1. Long Trade : Use it with time-frame H1 /  H4 /  Daily 

2.Short Trade : Use it with  time-frame  M5 / M15  / M 30 /  H1

and you can see when you will open or close the orders by see this indicator by well by see signal line cut with color line again in opposite.

and you can use this indicator for anorter forex too buy change value in the condition. (Defult value is for GOLD) 

## Sinal: Dark Green is up-trand  / Light green is sideway up  / Dark Red is down / Light Red is sideway down ##

