Index Pioneer EA

The INDEX Pioneer logic is simple yet incredibly effective!



The EA observes price breaks.



It checks the previous candle pattern and price, and if the current price breaks that value, it places an order in the same direction.



The EA operates in the US30 (Index market) with default settings.



The default parameters are recommended, and the optimal timeframe is H4.

For safety EA close an order when a next new bar is formed. (At the beginning of a new candle)

Bye the way, this EA has very good when you make Daily Target profit smaller.

0.01 lot size & Daily target is $1

