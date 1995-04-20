Heiken Plus Indicator MT4

HEIKEN PLUS is the only indicator you really need to be a successful trader, without in depth knowledge of the forex trading or any tools. 

Also there is automatically trading MT5 EA available now: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89517? with superb SL/TP management! and sky high profit targets !  MT5 ONLY !

For Metatrader5 version visit: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/83761?source=Site


Very suitable tool for new traders or advanced traders too.

HEIKEN+ is a combination of 2 indicators : normal Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi smoothed.
It sends signal when these two meet with signals and confirm the same trend.

This is one of the best forex indicators I have used in 10 years of trading. 
It's very reliable,  smart and simple to use. Works on any currency and any timeframe, although I recommend 1 MIN/5 MIN or 4 HOUR/1HOUR
It can't get more simple than this:

  Green up arrow = you should open buy trade.

  Red down arrow = you should open sell trade.


-HEIKEN plus offers clear signals when to open trades without you needing to calculate with numbers or any levels, no strategy needed.

Just BUY and SELL when arrows appear, and close trade when opposite arrow shows up. And open the new trade based on last arrow. 

In input parameters you can de/activate alerts and push notifications , and optimize calculation methods for the signals ( I don't recommend changing settings)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Using stop loss and take profit may further increase your profits but it is not necessary. Sometimes its better to just wait for a trend to move with profitable way and close trade after some significant price retracement.
Example use of SL/TP : 

Take Profit - should be set to 2*the distance of last opposite signal from current price. Example: green arrow shows up, you open buy, drag your TP level to a point where last red arrow was, and then drag TP level up again, by the same distance
Stop Loss -   should be set to a same distance as a take profit.

-sometimes on low timeframes arrows are too close together so the last rule about TP/SL cannot really be used,

in that case you can use rule about biggest candle on chart. TP and SL level should be set to a distance equal to largest candle size that you see on your current chart.

I understand that new traders will have no idea how to use SL/TP most effectively because there is lot of different cases ( low tf/big tf / strong trend/ no trend/ big breakouts)
and in all those cases we should use different rules about setting SL/TP,

but again I must highlight that trading by arrow signals rules is more important than SL/TP levels

(-*screenshots are from MT5 version)



Prodotti consigliati
SFT Trendmeister
Artem Kuzmin
Indicatori
Signal trend indicator. Detects the direction of the trend and is coloured accordingly.  Has built in audible and visual alerts when trends change. Can send notifications to your phone or email. Allows Trend and Counter-Trend trading. Works on all timeframes, all currency pairs, metals, indices and cryptocurrencies. Can be used with binary options. Distinctive features No re-drawing; Simple and clear settings; Four types of alerts; Works on all timeframes and all trading tools; Suitable
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Indicatori
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Indicatori
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Indicatori
Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
PinBar Pattern mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex Pattern PINBAR per MT4, senza ridisegnare, senza ritardi. - L'indicatore "PINBAR Pattern" è un indicatore molto potente per il trading basato sull'azione dei prezzi. - L'indicatore rileva le PinBar sul grafico: - PinBar rialzista - Segnale a freccia blu sul grafico (vedi immagini). - PinBar ribassista - Segnale a freccia rossa sul grafico (vedi immagini). - Con avvisi su PC, dispositivi mobili ed e-mail. - L'indicatore "PINBAR Pattern" è eccellente da combinare con i li
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicatori
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
EZZ Zig Zag MT4
Paulo Rocha
5 (1)
Indicatori
EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
Basic Support and Resistance
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Indicatori
Il nostro indicatore Basic Support and Resistance è la soluzione necessaria per aumentare l'analisi tecnica.Questo indicatore consente di proiettare i livelli di supporto e resistenza sul grafico/ MT5 gratuita Funzionalità Integrazione dei livelli di Fibonacci: Con la possibilità di visualizzare i livelli di Fibonacci insieme a livelli di supporto e resistenza, il nostro indicatore ti dà una visione ancora più profonda del comportamento del mercato e delle possibili aree di inversione. Ottimi
Intraday Levels Advanced
Expert Lims S.L
Indicatori
Intraday Levels shows intraday levels grid for intraday trading Shows a grid for the day levels, gives you a guide to know the trend and to measure intraday trades (stop-loss and take-profit). Parameters are: Levels Mode: Basic mode: Shows highest, lowest and middle levels. Advanced mode: Shows highest, lowest, middle and intermediate levels. Fibonacci mode: Shows session Fibonacci retracements levels. Momentum mode: Shows delayed Advanced levels to identify momentum. Smooth Period (Momentum m
AIS Forest Fire Trend
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicatori
Una delle sequenze numeriche è chiamata "Sequenza di incendi boschivi". È stata riconosciuta come una delle nuove sequenze più belle. La sua caratteristica principale è che questa sequenza evita andamenti lineari, anche quelli più brevi. È questa proprietà che ha costituito la base di questo indicatore. Quando si analizza una serie temporale finanziaria, questo indicatore cerca di rifiutare tutte le possibili opzioni di tendenza. E solo se fallisce, riconosce la presenza di una tendenza e dà il
Stratos Pali
Michela Russo
5 (4)
Indicatori
Stratos Pali Indicator   is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost! Dow
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicatori
L'indicatore SMC Venom Model BPR è uno strumento professionale per i trader che operano nell'ambito del concetto di Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente due modelli chiave sul grafico dei prezzi: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) è una combinazione di tre candele, in cui c'è un gap tra la prima e la terza candela. Forma una zona tra livelli in cui non c'è supporto di volume, il che spesso porta a una correzione dei prezzi. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) è una combinazione di due modelli FVG che for
EasyWay FiboZZ Forex Trade Panel
Borislav Shterev
Indicatori
FiboZZ Trade Panel is trade assistants designed for manual trading and include account information panel with automatic drawing of ZigZag Extreme Arrows , Daily Fibonacci Extension with 3 levels for targets. You can use it with the following tow strategies or to use the indicators to create your own strategies. The information panel shows you: -Today and Yesterday Profits, -Balance, -Last Profit, -Last Open Lot Size, -All Open Buy/Sell Position and total lots , -Free Margin Level, -Equity, -24 h
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicatori
Daily Candle Predictor è un indicatore che prevede il prezzo di chiusura di una candela. L'indicatore è destinato principalmente all'uso sui grafici D1. Questo indicatore è adatto sia per il trading forex tradizionale che per il trading di opzioni binarie. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema di trading autonomo o può fungere da aggiunta al sistema di trading esistente. Questo indicatore analizza la candela corrente, calcolando alcuni fattori di forza all'interno del corpo della cande
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "Morning Star pattern" per MT4. - L'indicatore "Morning Star pattern" è un indicatore molto potente per il trading Price Action: nessuna rielaborazione, nessun ritardo. - L'indicatore rileva i pattern rialzisti Morning Star sul grafico: segnale freccia blu sul grafico (vedi immagini). - Con avvisi su PC, dispositivi mobili ed e-mail. - È disponibile anche il suo fratello, l'indicatore ribassista "Evening Star pattern" (segui il link qui sotto). - L'indicatore "Morning S
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto, vale la pena sottolineare che questo indicatore di trading non è repaint, non è ridisegno e non presenta ritardi, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Manuale utente: impostazioni, input e strategia. L'Analista Atomico è un indicatore di azione del prezzo PA che utilizza la forza e il momentum del prezzo per trovare un miglior vantaggio sul mercato. Dotato di filtri avanzati che aiutano a rimuovere rumori e segnali falsi, e aumentare il pote
The coated chart
Jin Wang
Indicatori
Heiken Ashi candle chart is an improved version of The Japanese candle chart, which can effectively filter the market "noise" of the Japanese candle chart. It is favored by many traders for its simplicity and intuition. For trend traders, the HA candle chart is a magic tool. Unlike the traditional Japanese candle chart, Heikenashi does not reflect the opening price, high price, low price and closing price of the market. Instead, Heikenashi calculates the value of a single K line in the dominant
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicatori
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Market Shaver
Remi Passanello
Indicatori
Rasoio da mercato   Scalper del mercato Questo indicatore fa parte dei sistemi RPTrade Pro Solutions. Market Scalper è un indicatore di tendenza giornaliero che utilizza Price Action, Dynamic Support e Resistances. È progettato per essere utilizzato da chiunque, anche il principiante assoluto nel trading può usarlo. NON ridipinge MAI. Le indicazioni sono date da vicino a vicino. Progettato per essere utilizzato da solo, non sono necessari altri indicatori. Ti dà indicazioni chiare e semplici
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicatori
Auto Optimized RSI è un indicatore a freccia intelligente e facile da usare, progettato per fornire segnali di acquisto e vendita precisi. Utilizza simulazioni di trading su dati storici per individuare automaticamente i livelli RSI più efficaci per ogni strumento e timeframe. Questo indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema di trading autonomo o integrato nella tua strategia esistente, ed è particolarmente utile per i trader a breve termine. A differenza dei livelli fissi tradizionali del R
MovingFlatBreakout
Stanislav Korotky
Indicatori
This indicator monitors the market for a flat state and possible breakout. The flat state is detected as a predefined number of consecutive bars during which price fluctuates inside a small range. If one of the next bars closes outside the range, breakout is signaled. The indicator shows 3 lines: blue - upper bound of flat ranges AND consecutive breakout areas; red - lower bound of flat ranges AND consecutive breakout areas; yellow - center of flat ranges (NOT including breakout areas). When a b
Cosmic Diviner X Planet
Olena Kondratenko
4 (2)
Indicatori
This unique multi-currency strategy simultaneously determines the strength of trends and market entry points, visualizing this using histograms on the chart. The indicator is optimally adapted for trading on the timeframes М5, М15, М30, Н1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (TP1, TP2 with text labels) and the recommended Stop Loss level. The take profit levels (TP1, TP2) are automatically calculated for
QuantumEdge Trader
Hossam Ali Ahmed Ali
Indicatori
QuantumEdge Trader v1.0 AI-Powered Precision Signals for Serious Traders QuantumEdge Trader is a smart and reliable indicator that delivers accurate BUY and SELL signals using advanced market analysis and trend detection. Designed for M1 to M60 timeframes, it's ideal for scalping and intraday strategies. --- Key Features: No Repaint – Signals never change after appearing Smart trend filters to reduce noise Adjustable sensitivity and alerts Perfect for XAUUSD, EURUSD, and m
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicatori
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Nirvana prop controler MT4
Aiireza Arjmandi Nezhad
Indicatori
Indicatore di gestione del rischio e monitoraggio dei limiti per trader professionisti e account di valutazione (Prop) Questo strumento visualizza esclusivamente sul grafico informazioni precise su gestione del rischio e limiti, per aiutarti a decidere con maggiore concentrazione. L’indicatore non apre/chiude/modifica operazioni e non interferisce con gli Expert Advisor. Caratteristiche Monitoraggio del drawdown giornaliero e totale Calcola e mostra il drawdown giornaliero e totale in base a Ba
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Indicatori
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
YK Fibo Pivot Indicator
Peechanat Chatsermsak
Indicatori
YK-Fibo Pivot Indicator: Trade Smarter with Fibonacci Pivot Points The YK-Fibo Pivot Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool that combines the precision of Fibonacci retracements with the insights of Pivot Points. Whether you're a novice or seasoned trader, this indicator empowers you to spot profitable opportunities in the market with ease. Why Choose YK-Fibo Pivot? Pinpoint Support & Resistance: By calculating Fibonacci levels based on the previous day's high, low, and close prices, y
Wedge Breakage Signaling
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicatori
Automatic redrawing of Trend Supports and resistances levels and Possible Wedge pattern formation to indicate price breaking of Rising Wedge (signal SELL) or price breaking of falling Wedge (signal BUY) Very simple and smart indicator  ALERTS AND MOBILE NOTIFICATIONS availavle !!! you can edit the calculation bars of the bars count for formation of the trend lines and the initial shift from current price  Smaller values for bars /shift inputs when using Higher Time frames (D1-H4) and the reverse
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator
Shiffolika Kapila
5 (1)
Indicatori
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator (MT4) Automated Chart Patterns & Breakout Signals for MT4: Trade with Precision! The "Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator" is an advanced trading tool for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) , meticulously designed to identify high-probability buy and sell signals based on dynamically forming, robust trend lines and popular chart patterns . This powerful forex indicator automates the complex process of identifying patterns like triangles, flags, ranges, ascending/descending tr
Candles Indicator
Mikhail Gudyrin
Indicatori
A machine translation from the English product description was used. We apologize for possible imprecisions. È stata utilizzata una traduzione automatica dalla descrizione del prodotto in inglese. Ci scusiamo per eventuali imprecisioni. Un sistema di visualizzazione per i modelli di azione dei prezzi dei candelieri preferiti. Una volta collegato, l'indicatore segnerà automaticamente i modelli successivi sul grafico: Pinocchio bar  - un bar piccolo corpo con un lungo "naso", molto noto motivo inv
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. CONTATTATEMI DOPO L'ACQUISTO PER RICEVERE CONSIGLI DI TRADING, BONUS E L'ASSISTENTE EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITAMENTE! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlare molte volte d
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicatori
SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the indicator translates complex price action in
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicatori
Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicatori
Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicatori
Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per ricevere le ultime novità Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner è un indicatore di supporto e resistenza che aggiunge il contesto del volume alla struttura dei prezzi. Mostrando come l’attività di trading si raggruppa attorno ai pivot recenti, aiuta gli utenti a vedere dove l’interesse d
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicatori
Il Market Structure Break Out (MSB) è uno strumento avanzato progettato per MT4 e MT5 che aiuta i trader a osservare i movimenti del mercato come strutture ordinate. L’indicatore fornisce segnali di trading tramite frecce e avvisi , sia nella direzione del trend che in quella inversa. Una delle caratteristiche più importanti di questo prodotto è il disegno di zone di offerta e domanda che non vengono rimosse . Inoltre, la funzionalità di backtest in tempo reale permette ai trader di valutare le
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno a   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : unisciti per ricevere le ultime novità RSI Shift Zone Scanner individua i momenti in cui il sentiment di mercato può cambiare collegando i segnali RSI all’azione del prezzo. Ogni volta che l’RSI supera o scende sotto i livelli predefiniti (70 per ipercomprato, 30 per ipervenduto), l’indicatore traccia un canale sul grafico
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicatori
PRO Renko System è un sistema di trading altamente accurato appositamente progettato per il trading di grafici RENKO. Questo è un sistema universale che può essere applicato a vari strumenti di trading. Il sistema neutralizza efficacemente il cosiddetto rumore di mercato che consente di accedere a segnali di inversione accurati. L'indicatore è molto facile da usare e ha un solo parametro responsabile della generazione del segnale. Puoi facilmente adattare lo strumento a qualsiasi strumento di
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicatori
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicatori
Gold Flux Signal – Indicatore di segnali senza repaint per XAUUSD Progettato per un'esecuzione chiara dei segnali – Gold Flux Signal è stato creato per fornire segnali chiari e stabili su XAUUSD , senza repaint né backpainting – È stato progettato specificamente per strategie di trend-following e breakout, evitando rumori e grafici sovraccarichi – L'indicatore opera esclusivamente su candele chiuse – Ottimizzato per i timeframe M1, M5 e H1 Segnali visivi stabili – Una volta generato, il se
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (656)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 26% La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di caratteristiche proprietarie e una nuova formula. Con un solo grafico è possibile leggere la forza delle valute per 28 coppie Forex! Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro trading perché sarete in grado di individuare l'esatto punto di innesco di una nuova tendenza o di un'opportunità
Altri dall’autore
UT BOT Alerts MT4
Filip Valkovic
Indicatori
Good old UT BOT converted from TradingView script by ' QuantNomad ', initially by ' Yo_adriiiiaan ' and ' HPotter ' - so you can bet this is powerful tool. If you know, you know. This is top of the line, while keeping it really simple. Main function: trend identification with trend switch points , created by EMA(source) and ATR -source is CLOSE PRICE with option to use HEIKEN ASHI chart instead, for this you need "Heiken Ashi" indicator - its available as free download by MetaQuotes One of th
FREE
FFcal for MT5 news calendar
Filip Valkovic
Experts
EXPER ADIVSOR that gets economic news calendar from forexfacotry.com and calculates time until next news happen or since last news happened. It shows exactly same output as ffcal for MT4 by Derk Wehler, original version may be available at forexfacotry This version is clean, done  WITHOUT ANY DLL IMPORTS !!!  Additionally it creates excel file  with latest news  in your datafolder-> ".../MQL5/Files" , (* so this data can be used if  you want to use news in EA , just load data from this file, I
Smart Trade Panel MT5test
Filip Valkovic
Utilità
this is DEMO VERISON (for demo acc.) of  TRADING OVERLAY with PARTIAL take profit    ("virtual TP")   and % risk lot size   --- full version available   on my 'seller page' as well as version for MT4 Take better control of your trades with ease ! Easy lot size calculation with easy SL/TP setting. Your trading will be much more comfortable with this tool!   Main goal with this tool is very SIMPLE and FAST operation!    Works like any EA, add it to selected chart and trade ! Features: start tra
FREE
QQE Mod Indicator
Filip Valkovic
Indicatori
The Quantitative Qualitative Estimation (QQE) indicator is derived from Wilder’s famous Relative Strength Index (RSI). In essence, the QQE is a heavily smoothed RSI. Modification of this version: ( converted from tradingview script by Mihkell00, original from Glaz, 100% identical output) So there are Two QQEs. One that is shown on the chart as columns, and the other "hidden" in the background which also has a 50 MA   bollinger band   acting as a zero line. When both of them agree - you get a b
Advanced Fibonacci Indicator for EA
Filip Valkovic
Indicatori
This Fibonacci Indicator is showing fibo retracement lines on chart for EA trading same as the default tool from Metatrader's menu, except this one is fully automatic and changes along with the chart (with modes B and C, then mode A is always fixed by set levels) AND it also offers the line levels for the Expert Advisors to read (buffers) , so you can set your trades based on crossover\crossunder on those fibo lines. You can choose from 3 modes for selecting the max HIGH and min LOW limit, and
FREE
Simple History Statistics MT5
Filip Valkovic
Utilità
Simple Stats is utility for trades history management. (works as Expert Advisor) Allowing you to:   see trading performance for each symbol separately , and so it     helps you to find the M0ST and the W0RST profitable type of trades  based on past results. filters: see only manual trades see only EA trades see only EA trades from one specific Magic Number select time period for history SS will  distinguish reports with filename - each history report is named with account number an
Smart Trade Panel MT5
Filip Valkovic
Utilità
RISK CALCULATOR - TRADING PANEL - CHART OVERLAY with:   PARTIAL TAKE PROFIT  ("virtual TP")   % RISK LOT SIZE  TRAILING STOP LOSS  Fast and simple control of your trades Easy lot size calculation with easy SL/TP setting. Your trading will be much more comfortable with this tool!   Works like any EA, add it to selected chart and trade ! (this version is converted from MT4) Features: start trade with   calculated lot   based on   % of account balance * that you want to risk/ or based on
Smart Trade Panel MT4test
Filip Valkovic
3 (1)
Utilità
TRADING PANEL - CHART OVERLAY with:   PARTIAL TAKE PROFIT  ("virtual TP")   % RISK LOT SIZE  TRAILING STOP LOSS  Fast and simple control of your trades this is DEM0 VERISON (for DEM0 acc.)   of    TRADING OVERLAY with PARTIAL take profit    ("virtual TP")   and % risk lot size   --- full version available   on my 'seller page' as well as version for MT5 Easy lot size calculation with easy SL/TP setting. Your trading will be much more comfortable with this tool ! Works like any EA, add it
FREE
Virtual Assistant MINI
Filip Valkovic
Utilità
Virtual Assistant MINI   VIRTUALL ASSISTANT = MAKE YOUR TP AND SL VIRTUAL!   Tool meant to control your stop loss and take profit by converting them to virtual SL/TP (with support for TRAILING) Convert all SL and TP to virtual so your exits on trades are hidden from your broker! Run this EA on any graph, choose 1MIN timeframe (VA is autosaving data only on new bar detected, so graph TF equals to VA autosave period) !!! When using virtual trade exits, stable connection is needed for order executi
FREE
XTA Trend Analyzer
Filip Valkovic
Indicatori
Tool converted from tradingview. A simple indicator that plots difference between 2 moving averages and depicts convergance/divergance in color coded format. Anything <= 0 is   red   and shows a   bearish   trend whereas > 0 is   green   and shows   bullish   trend. Adjust the input parameters as following for your preferred time frame : 4-Hr: Exponential, 15, 30 Daily: Exponential, 10, 20 Weekly: Exponential, 5, 10
FREE
Custom Currency strength indicator
Filip Valkovic
Indicatori
CUSTOM Currency strength indicator -CHOOSE ANY CURENCIES that you want to calculate strength for, indicator will automatically compare all symbols /pairs from 8 selected currencies based on KU-chart calculations. -8 major currencies are used by default -add indicator to any chart -made for 15min timeframe= last 1 day change calculated, 30min = last 2 days and so on -clear currency distinguish  by color and name on chart  -if you chose non-standard currency, make sure all of inputted values hav
FREE
Simple History Statistics
Filip Valkovic
5 (1)
Utilità
Simple Stats is utility for history management. Allowing you to clearly see trading performance for each symbol separately , and so it helps you to find the most and the worst profitable type of trades based on past results. History period depends on settings of your terminal, so if you want to get report for each month, you have to use custom period and run SIMPLE STATS for each. SS will  distinguish reports with filename - each history report is named with account number and date of the oldest
FREE
AGS Scalping 2
Filip Valkovic
Experts
AGS Scalper 2  is a powerful and versatile trading robot with very customizable risk/profit Trading strategy : identification of overbought and oversold conditions of the market, and checking for trend reverse Just look at the first screenshot .  I’ve made 264% profit per month!  First month u sing this EA, I achieved  win   ratio 100% with maximal DD 18%.  It was just from one pair, this EA can run on more pairs, maximizing profit and minimalizing risk .   It was just the first version of AGS,
Virtual Assistant
Filip Valkovic
Utilità
VIRTUALL ASSISTANT = MAKE YOUR TP AND SL VIRTUAL!   Tool meant to control your stop loss and take profit. Main idea of this program is to convert all SL and TP to virtual so your exits on trades are hidden from your broker. Run this EA on any graph, choose 1MIN timeframe (VA is autosaving data only on new bar detected, so graph TF equals to VA autosave period) !!! When using virtual trade exits, stable connection is needed for order execution! Best works with VPS! Developed with ECN accounts. 
EASY Trade Copier MT4 or MT5
Filip Valkovic
1 (1)
Utilità
AUTOMATIC TRADE COPIER for local * use . (copy trades between several metatrader terminals on the local computer/ *or GLOBALLY after setting your network /server !) Can copy trades from one or several main MT4 accounts to several MT4 and MT5 accounts (no limit). For MT4 to MT5 copy you have to also get version for Metatrader 5 here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80843 - very fast execution (theoretically up to 5ms delay, depends on computer speed) - user can set speed of copying (re
Smart Trade Panel MT4
Filip Valkovic
Utilità
RISK CALCULATOR - TRADING PANEL - CHART OVERLAY with:   PARTIAL TAKE PROFIT  ("virtual TP")   % RISK LOT SIZE  TRAILING STOP LOSS  Fast and simple control of your trades Easy lot size calculation with easy SL/TP setting. Your trading will be much more comfortable with this tool!   Works like any EA, add it to selected chart and trade ! Features: start trade with   calculated lot   based on   % of account balance * that you want to risk/ or based on   how much money you want to risk  *r
Chart Notes MT4 the Multiline text on chart
Filip Valkovic
Utilità
Chart Notes = MULTI LINE TEXT INPUT ON CHART FOR MT4   is finally here! # sticky notes This indicator is a powerful text editor for placing notes on chart, similarly like the feature on Tradingview.  There are 2 types of messages: anchored (on screen ) and free (on chart).  1. Anchored = stays on the same place on screen (x point, y point) -this text can be   EDITED on click   (first line is for dragging the message around- this line is edited via right clicking- >properties) -move the message
Smart Manager Dashboard
Filip Valkovic
5 (1)
Utilità
Smart Manager Dashboard - with auto virtual TP and auto virtual SL for all trades. -this EA is a powerful trade manager that can manage all symbols and all trades at once , all from one chart so it is a must have tool for every trader who keeps more trades at once. -it mainly does 2 things : INFO ABOUT TRADES and CLOSING TRADES   (grouped by their symbol, so with this tool it is very easy and fast to manage even hundreds of trades ) -add to any chart, any timeframe and you are all set -this to
Fractal Trendlines
Filip Valkovic
Indicatori
Classic Fractals indicator for MT4, with additional Trendlines connecting the latest couples of fractals ( fractals are showing highest high, and lowest low on each period) Rules for trendlines: -if new top fractal is below the last one = new resistance line -if new bot fractal is above the last one = new support line -Trendlines can be hidden -Fractals can be hidden Fractal Period = can be both even or uneven number, as it is setting for half (one side) of the bars sequence for findin
QQE Mod MT4
Filip Valkovic
Indicatori
The   Quantitative Qualitative Estimation   (QQE) indicator is derived from Wilder’s famous Relative Strength Index (RSI). In essence, the QQE is a heavily smoothed RSI. Modification of this version: (   converted from tradingview   script by Mihkell00, original from Glaz, 100% identical output) So there are Two QQEs. One that is shown on the chart as columns, and the other "hidden" in the background which also has a 50 MA   bollinger band   acting as a zero line. When both of them agree - y
AGS Scalper 2 MT5
Filip Valkovic
Experts
finally coming to MT5 too: AGS Scalper 2  is a powerful and versatile trading robot with very customizable risk/gain ratio Trading strategy :   identification of overbought and oversold conditions of the market, and checking for trend reverse Just look at the first screenshot .  I’ve made 264% profit per month!  First month u sing this EA, I achieved  win   ratio 100% with maximal DD 18%.  It was just from one pair, this EA can run on more pairs, maximizing profit and minimalizing risk .   It w
EASY Trade Copier MT5 or MT4
Filip Valkovic
Utilità
AUTOMATIC TRADE COPIER for local *   use . (copy trades between several metatrader terminals on the local computer/ *or GLOBALLY after setting your network /server !) Can copy trades from one or   several main MT5 accounts   to several MT5 and MT4 accounts   (no limit). For MT5 to MT4 copy you have to also get version for Metatrader 4 here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80842 - very fast execution (theoretically up to 5ms delay, depends on computer speed) - user can set speed of copy
Volatility Oscillator
Filip Valkovic
Indicatori
Tool converted from tradingview indicator. Modified version with pivot points calculated in a more intuitive way. This tool displays relative   volatility   and directional trend. Excellent way to pickup diversions and reversals. Length can be lowered to 11 or 13 in settings to show price range. Can be used to identify patterns such as parallel channels and likely direction of price action.
Trend Meter MT5
Filip Valkovic
5 (1)
Indicatori
Very powerful indicator! converted from TradingView with upgraded alerts and added notifications.  Ideal use in EAs. Use as a supplementary Indicator to confirm your entries, but it is as good on it's own. The indicator consists of 3 different Trend Meters and a  2 Trend Bars which are used to confirm trend How to Use: The more Trend meters are lit up the better =>>   -more GREEN COLOR at one bar means more confirmation to open buy  trade, - more RED COLOR signals for one bar = more confirmat
Heiken Plus Indicator
Filip Valkovic
Indicatori
HEIKEN PLUS is the only indicator you really need to be a successful trader , without in depth knowledge of the forex trading or any tools. Also there is automatically trading EA available now: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89517? with superb SL/TP management! and sky high profit targets !!! Very suitable tool for new traders or advanced traders too. This is MT5 version. For MT4 version visit :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/85235?source=Site HEIKEN+ is a combination of 2 i
Risk Reward Ratio with TP SL Boxes
Filip Valkovic
Indicatori
RISK TO REWARD TOOL for MT5 with UI on chart: (creates similar RR boxes like on tradingview)  -creates and deletes draggable boxes on chart, ANY SYMBOL, ANY TF. Menu buttons: NEW BUY,       NEW SELL,     DELETE ALL,   ( and minimize) -draggable target TP level -draggable SL limit level -text labels with pips SL TP, RR ratio-there is  no limit of boxes -but program remembers first 100 boxes after changing input. there is parameter "delete_on_init" so false = every created box stays as it is, true
Heiken PLUS Trader
Filip Valkovic
Experts
I automated trading strategy based on my HEIKEN+ Indicator which is included in this EA, and it worked out very well !   "HEIKEN PLUS is the only indicator you really need to be a successful trader , without in depth knowledge of the forex trading or any tools." Very suitable tool for new traders or advanced traders too. Check my seller page to see info about the indicator.  HEIKEN+ is a combination of 2 indicators : normal Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi smoothed. It sends signal when these two
Chart Notes the Multi line text on chart
Filip Valkovic
Utilità
Chart Notes = MULTI LINE TEXT INPUT ON CHART FOR MT5 is finally here! # sticky notes This indicator is a powerful text editor for placing notes on chart, similarly like the feature on Tradingview. There are 2 types of messages: anchored (on screen ) and free (on chart).  1. Anchored = stays on the same place on screen (x point, y point) -this text can be EDITED on click (first line is for dragging the message around- this line is edited via right clicking- >properties) -move the messages by dra
Smart Manager Dashboard MT5
Filip Valkovic
5 (1)
Utilità
Smart Manager Dashboard - with auto virtual TP and auto virtual SL for all trades. [Converted from MT4 version - All screenshots are from MT4] -this EA is a powerful trade manager that can   manage all symbols and all trades at once , all from one chart so it is a   must have tool for every trader   who keeps more trades at once. -it mainly does 2 things :   INFO ABOUT TRADES   and   CLOSING TRADES   (grouped by their symbol, so with this tool it is   very easy and fast to manage even hundreds
UT BOT Alerts 5
Filip Valkovic
Indicatori
Good old UT BOT converted from TradingView script by ' QuantNomad ', initially by ' Yo_adriiiiaan ' and ' HPotter ' - so you can bet this is powerful tool. If you know, you know. This is top of the line, while keeping it really simple. Main function: trend identification with trend switch points , created by EMA(source) and ATR -source is CLOSE PRICE with option to use HEIKEN ASHI chart instead, for this you need "Heiken Ashi" indicator - its available as free download by MetaQuotes One of th
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione