QQE Mod MT4
- Indicatori
- Filip Valkovic
- Versione: 1.40
- Attivazioni: 15
The Quantitative Qualitative Estimation (QQE) indicator is derived from Wilder’s famous Relative Strength Index (RSI). In essence, the QQE is a heavily smoothed RSI.
Modification of this version: ( converted from tradingview script by Mihkell00, original from Glaz, 100% identical output)
So there are Two QQEs. One that is shown on the chart as columns, and the other "hidden" in the background which also has a 50 MA bollinger band acting as a zero line.
When both of them agree - you get a blue or a red bar.
This version also has clean buffers for EA use:
buffer 1 = histogram blue
buffer 2 = histogram red,
buff3 = FastAtrRsiTL2(secondaryQQETrendLine)