Blacklist Trader MT4 EA Basic Background Parameters:

Win Rate: 74%

Back test period – From: 2023.01.02

Back test period – To: 2023.09.01

Period/Timeframe: M15

Symbol/Currency pair: AUDUSD , Australian Dollar vs US Dollar

, Australian Dollar vs US Dollar Spread: Current

Input Parameters: Default

About the EA Development:

The Blacklist Trader EA is a highly intelligent trading system. We spent a lot of time working on it and improving it with live tests. We have been developing it since 2021 and it proved to be quite profitable, and then put the algorithm behind it for automation. Since then, a series of developments have occurred towards making the EA more precise at trading endeavors.

Principle of Operation:

While developing the Blacklist Trader MT4 EA, we decided to use well-known and standard methods of Market Analysis (indicators, price action movements, bar analysis...) with a more intense and detailed perspective long with data evaluation. That brought unique results, and by continuing to work on them, we developed the most suitable algorithms for supporting positions that were opened based on these signals.

Our EA carefully scans the market and identifies a trade signal using candlesticks evaluation and analysis algorithm, and then confirms the signal generated using indicators authorized by the user, and then initiates just one position at a time , and tries to close it in profit. If after some time and certain events, this order could not reach the predefined goals according to the signal generated, then the system deploys a zone recovery system and opens contrasting counter position to the initial one, with increased lot size in the current prevailing market direction. If the market trend winds in our opposite direction, we close the positions with the previous ones offsetting the loss incurred by the first trades. When the trend advanced our presumed way, the EA breaks even the initial position and instills a trailing stop mechanism in user-defined points, and maximizes profit again. So, either way, the EA still wins.

Better still, the EA deploys a Trailing step Support Algorithm , which particularly significantly speeds up the process of closing the opened positions in a high gain by securing already gained profits if the market does not sufficiently hit the take profit. This allows the EA to stabilize the result, so it can be consistent and maximize gains.

Benefits and Features:

The Blacklist Trader MT4 EA was developed based on simplicity and versatility, so that every forex trader could use our robot.

Blacklist Trader MT4 EA has the following benefits:

Workability: The EA is a load-and-use BOT and can be used by any forex trader as it is straight to the point, with just less significant trade settings in user interface. If you are a beginner, or just don't want to study the settings of the EA, then just load the EA to your client terminal in AUDUSD Currency pair 1-Hour Price Chart and you are good to go.

The EA is a load-and-use BOT and can be used by any forex trader as it is straight to the point, with just less significant trade settings in user interface. If you are a beginner, or just don't want to study the settings of the EA, then just load the EA to your client terminal in AUDUSD Currency pair 1-Hour Price Chart and you are good to go. Compatibility: It is compatible with any forex broker and does not require special conditions for working. Trade with any broker of your conveniency choosing.

It is compatible with any forex broker and does not require special conditions for working. Trade with any broker of your conveniency choosing. Maximization: The EA has an advanced profit maximization control system that calculates and computes all the open orders and trails them from break even to maximize gains and reduce drawdowns if any.

The EA has an advanced profit maximization control system that calculates and computes all the open orders and trails them from break even to maximize gains and reduce drawdowns if any. Multi-Currency Trading: The EA is programmed to trade perfectly on just any currency pair or chart symbol for CFDs, Forex, Metals, Futures and Stocks.

The EA is programmed to trade perfectly on just any currency pair or chart symbol for CFDs, Forex, Metals, Futures and Stocks. Optimization: For professional traders, you can carry out your optimization and use the best realized results as your inputs for the EA, and you are all set to start trading operations.

Detailed user manual with the description of all the parameters will be availed to you once you make the purchase.

If you have any questions or need assistance, we will be glad to help! You can write us a message on the website and we will reach out to you. Welcome to exploring the capabilities of the Blacklist Trader MT4 EA!



