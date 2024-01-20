Epicus Prime Overview: Epicus Prime is a top-tier, superior, outstanding, unique, and exceptional solution in the world of algorithmic trading. In the realm of forex trading, Epicus Prime is engineered to handle significant and substancial tasks, and perform exceptionally well in the trading context, excelling remarkably in performance, accuracy, and reliability, which positions it as a leading, prominent and reliable option for traders.

Strategy Elaboration:

Epicus Prime is a system that analyzes market conditions and makes decisive price forecasts in order to provide control signals. It is built using sophisticated algorithms, in addition to standard technical indicators. To improve the decision-making process and deliver more precise and dependable trading signals, time, day, and market trading session filters have been integrated.

Thereafter then, Epicus Prime either uses instant market execution orders or pending orders, fully customizable by the user, to infiltrate the market.

Once the orders are sent and confirmed, recovery exit strategy is incorporated by registering the magic and ticket number of the positions, so that the EA algorithm will use them to automatically manage and optimize the executed orders. That way, the EA can have as much orders as possible, and each signal generated is taken into account, traded accordingly, and managed individually by the system with dynamic precision.

Risk Settings:

For conservative traders, set the initial order lotsize to 0.01

For aggressive traders, use any lotsize as you deem fit

To familiarize yourself with the control logic, it is advised that you begin with the default lotsize or the smallest lotsize possible

Following Purchase/Rent:

Once you purchase or rent the Epicus Prime MT5 EA, you can notify us via a message to obtain the User Manual, which is dedicated to every quarter inch detail of the parameters as well as the future control logic embedded into the algorithm.

Dedication To Continuous Upgrades:

In order to give you the greatest trading experience possible, we're committed to constantly improving and optimizing the Epicus Prime MT5 EA. By choosing our product, you can be certain that you will receive regular upgrades, feedbacks, and enhancements from our dedicated research and development staff, in addition to suggestions, and recommendations from users and purchasers.

Recommendations: Forex (Currency Pairs): Any (e.g. XAU/USD, BTC/USD, AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, USD/JPY, USD/CAD, EUR/USD, ...) Commodities: Any (e.g. Silver, WTI, Gold, Oil, Natural Gas, ...) Indices: Any (e.g. NASDAQ, DAX, S&P 500, ...) Account Type: Any (e.g. By Trade Sizes: Standard, Mini, Micro, Cent. By Execution: ECN, STP, Market Maker) Leverage: Any Timeframe: Any Settings: Default Minimal/Recommended Deposit: $ 1000 Compatibility with other EAs: Yes Usage on VPS: Excellent

Features/Qualities:

Automated Chart Setup: Epicus Prime just needs to be attached to any chart and it automatically sets up the chart in its own trained, designated and dedicated way.

Information panel with the most crucial data is provided so the user can view the settings, current state, real time data & information, and performance of the EA automatically without having to look up for the specific information. Manual Trading Panel: An Advanced, Customizable and Movable manual trading panel is provided so the user can have full control of the trades, EA performance, and forecasts at any time.

Epicus Prime has its parameters, variables, indicators, and control regimes exposed to the user so can adjust the trading strategy to designated individual risk preferences, select own optimized parameters and even determine the control logic of the system. Restartable: You don't have to worry about the EA restarting due to unforeseen uncertainties like power outrages, crash, updates installation, or even scheduled events like pc restart. The EA automatically utilizes global variable keys to retrieve the order sizes and tickets and continues the system smoothly like nothing ever happened.

Epicus Prime uses zone recovery as the core strategy to manage losing trades and ensure either break even is achieved or loss made is neutralised and profits optimized by opening counter positions with increased lotsize, majorly based on the loss incurred, within the recovery zone and sees it through by hitting designated target levels. Profits Maximization: A trailing stop algorithm is embedded into the algorithm to ensure that even though the dedicated take profit level is not hit, profits are secured and realised.

Netting is embedded in the system to ensure that there's a significant balance between account's equity and balance. Manual and Auto Trades Integration: Epicus Prime can receive and manage trades opened manually by the user.

The EA has a beautiful appearance that's aesthetical and appealing to the user. Additionally, the EA addresses the user directly by name used in the initial setup of the EA. Full User Control: The user has full control of the EA's trading strategies, the filters to use, the trading sessions to trade, and most importantly, the EA trading permissions.

The user has full control of the EA's trading strategies, the filters to use, the trading sessions to trade, and most importantly, the EA trading permissions. 2-Step Authentication: A 2-Step Authentication mechanism is embedded in the algorithm to allow the user to confirm the intended use of the EA twice.

Backtest Results: Epicus Prime MT5 EA, having been designed, developed, trained, optimized over a large set of data to find the Best Killer Combination optimal parameters, and backtested using the best parameters, yielded the below results. Settings: Symbol: AUD/USD

Timeframe: M20

Testing Period From: 2022.01.03

Testing Period To: 2024.01.01

Period: 2 YEARS

Forward: NO

Delays: Zero latency, ideal execution

Modelling: Every Tick

Initial Deposit: 3000

Leverage: 1:1000

Inputs: Default (Zone SIZE Points = 300, Zone TARGET Points = 300) Results: Total Trades: 909

Profit Factor: 1.32

Recovery Factor: 1.83

Expected Payoff: 0.75

Profit Trades: 648

Return Rate: 71.29% NB: You can receive similar data by downloading the FREE demo version and testing it using the aforementioned settings.

Disclaimer:

Epicus Prime MT5 EA, however having a remarkable performance, is not a Holy Grail. Please ensure that you understand the dangers associated with trading, and that past performance does not promise future results before procuring this it.

Welcome To Epicus Prime, a top-tier solution in the world of Algorithmic Trading:

IMPORTANT: Epicus Prime MT5 EA, will only be found here in MQL5 Market Products platform. Any other personnels offering to avail Epicus Prime EA anywhere else is a deceive.

Please do not hesitate to contact us by leaving a message here if you have any questions, or require assistance setting up the EA. We will be happy to assist you in the most practical, simple, and efficient approach possible.



