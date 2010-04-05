Expert Martingale
The principle of Martingale strategy
This strategy works as follows: A certain amount is determined as a basic wager unit, for example $ 10. In the event of losing the deal, the size of the next deal is increased with the same number of basic units, for example double, as it will become $ 20. In the event of a loss of another deal, the size is increased again, and so on
Initial control opening buy or selle or together
With complications and control deals from Multipination_mode
If = 0
Complications work with the same size as the first lot
If = 1
It works successive complications, for example 0.01 0.02 0.03
With a repetition of another double or the volume of lots from Multiple_total
It is putting to work with it on the strong center account
DePosit: 500 USD
From this link
LOT1: Manual Lot Size
Auto_lot: Set True to Automatically Calculate Optimal Lot Size Based on Risk Preferences, Set False if you Want Use Manual Lot Size.
Max_RISK: Max RISK AS PerCentage of Equity* The Great This Percentage is the Greater The Lot Size If Auto Lot is Used.
Take_profit: Take Profit in Points Adjusted for 30 or 20 Digits Brokers.
Time_start: Beginning of Expert Work on.
Time_IND: The Work is Finished at the Same
Step: Control the Distance of Opening Trades.
Loss_usd: And Closing All to make up at a loss from Loss us of loss usd = zero dos not work
Multiple_total: Control from here Recurrence of Complications.
- Continuous_trading =true Keep working nonstop = false The Expert is deleted from the chart after the total profit of the transactions .
- Magic_number: ea magic number
Currency:
EA technically works on any Currency Pair, but for Best Results use
It on the following Currencies: Eurusd GBPUSD USDJPY USDCHF Audusd EURJPY USDCAD. Or any other Currency Whose Spread is Less Than 8PIPS
Time Frame:
H1 Time Frame
Minimum Recommended Amount and leverge:
Min Recommended Leverage: 1: 400 or more.
Minmended Deposit: 500 USD or Equivalent Amount.
LOT 0.01