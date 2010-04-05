ATM800Thunder
- Mr Fares Mohammad Alabdali
Versione: 1.1
Aggiornato: 24 settembre 2023
This offer is limited to a temporary period
10 years watching the strategy. and 5 years trying to make it a reality, I mean programmatically. And now I put it as a robot.
Signal tracking expert 7 days
Every 10,000, the maximum limit is 3 lots Every 1,000 has a maximum limit of 0.30 lots , 250 profit 30m ,1H ,4H
Settings
lot = 0.15 / 0.30 / 0.90 /1.80 /2.70 /3.6 = It's up to you, dear
Take Profit= 25 / 20 /18 /16 /14 =It's up to you, dear
Stop Loss=0
Target Equity up = ( 14000 )The amount to which the profit percentage is added at its rate
Target Equity down =(8000)This is the balance that, if it reaches it, closes everything and deletes itself from the chart.
Amount = (0)the amount that increases by its rate
You can look for an example of a wallet for 10 thousand .
You have a box to reserve the highest and lowest Equity As the balance increases, the minimum limit increases
This way you maintain and increase your profit
You must renew the expert every three months, close it and reopen it or year