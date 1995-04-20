SuperTrend Kivanc Ozbilgic

Here is another version of famous Super Trend indicators which is modified by Kivanc Ozbilgic.

I have get the code from Trading View and converted it to MT4 language.

this is great opportunity for Trading View users who want to migrate to MT4 so can test this indicator and also make their custom EAs based on it.

there are much more inputs than standard super trend also there are up/down arrows with alarms as well.

Produits recommandés
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex indicator - est un excellent outil auxiliaire dans le trading ! - L'indicateur calcule et place automatiquement sur le graphique les niveaux de Fibo et les lignes de tendance locales (couleur rouge). - Les niveaux de Fibonacci indiquent les zones clés où le prix peut s'inverser. - Les niveaux les plus importants sont 23,6 %, 38,2 %, 50 % et 61,8 %. - Vous pouvez l'utiliser pour le scalping inversé ou pour le trading en grille de zones. - Il existe également de nomb
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Strategy Tester Rsi Bears Stoch
Harun Celik
Indicateurs
The   Strategy Tester   product is an indicator where you can both test and run strategies. There are 64 strategies in total in this indicator. It uses 3 indicators. You can test tens of thousands of strategies by changing the parameter settings of these indicators. You can run 6 strategies at the same time. With this product, you will now create your own signals. Recommendations and Features Used indicators:   Rsi, Bears power, Stochastic It works on all   time frame   Recommended time frame
AIS Forest Fire Trend
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicateurs
L'une des séquences de numéros s'appelle « Séquence des incendies de forêt ». Il a été reconnu comme l'une des plus belles nouvelles séquences. Sa principale caractéristique est que cette séquence évite les tendances linéaires, même les plus courtes. C'est cette propriété qui a constitué la base de cet indicateur. Lors de l'analyse d'une série chronologique financière, cet indicateur essaie de rejeter toutes les options de tendance possibles. Et seulement s'il échoue, il reconnaît alors la prés
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Power Renko MT4
Pierce Vallieres
Indicateurs
Power Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks underneath the chart using a histogram. You can select the brick size and the timeframe of the Renko bricks as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, therefor the Renko bricks will not be aligned with the chart's time. They are extremely useful for trend trading and many different strategies can be formed from them. Buffers are provided allowing you t
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicateurs
L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicateurs
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Mac Binary Options Signals
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Mac-Binary option Signals is unique mathematical concept to trade iqoptions,binary,rocketoptions specter or any other binary options company 1 min 5 expiry run robot 30min everyday and fill profit and loss ratios inside mt2iq/mt2binary and run or 1min to 5min expiry ...go to setting in mt2iq robot allow otc and digital options. and select risk 500and profit 300$ per day it can stop automatically after profit or loss... If it can close after loss restart and Reset profit and loss button run again
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Indicateurs
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
Royal Dutch Skunk
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
ROYAL DUTCH SKUNK USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicateurs
Daily Candle Predictor est un indicateur qui prédit le cours de clôture d'une bougie. L'indicateur est principalement destiné à être utilisé sur les graphiques D1. Cet indicateur convient à la fois au trading forex traditionnel et au trading d'options binaires. L'indicateur peut être utilisé comme un système de trading autonome, ou il peut servir de complément à votre système de trading existant. Cet indicateur analyse la bougie actuelle, calcule certains facteurs de force à l'intérieur du corps
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicateurs
Version MT5  |  FAQ L' indicateur Owl Smart Levels   est un système de trading complet au sein d'un seul indicateur qui comprend des outils d'analyse de marché populaires tels que   les fractales avancées de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag qui construit   la structure d'onde correcte   du marché et   les niveaux de Fibonacci   qui marquent les niveaux exacts d'entrée. sur le marché et les endroits où prendre des bénéfices. Description détaillée de la stratégie Mode d'emploi de l'indicateur Conse
Stop Loss Take Profit Drawer
Roy Meshulam
Indicateurs
Introduction It is common practice for professional trades to hide their stop loss / take profit from their brokers. Either from keeping their strategy to the themselves or from the fear that their broker works against them. Using this indicator, the stop loss / take profit points will be drawn on the product chart using the bid price. So, you can see exactly when the price is hit and close it manually.  Usage Once attached to the chart, the indicator scans the open orders to attach lines for t
Strategy Tester Stoch Macd Wpr
Harun Celik
Indicateurs
The Strategy Tester product is an indicator where you can both test and run strategies. There are 64 strategies in total in this indicator. It uses 3 indicators. You can test tens of thousands of strategies by changing the parameter settings of these indicators. You can run 6 strategies at the same time. With this product, you will now create your own signals. Recommendations and Features Used indicators: Stochastic, Macd, Williams Percent Range It works on all time frame   Recommended time fr
Squeeze Box
Sinan Durkan
Indicateurs
**Squeeze Box Indicator**   Squeeze Box  is a powerful technical analysis indicator developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, designed to support day trading strategies. This indicator analyzes market movements to detect bullish and bearish breakout signals, enabling traders to capture trends early. With its customizable features and user-friendly interface, it is ideal for both novice and experienced traders. ### Features and Functions - **Bullish and Bearish Signals**: Identifies market break
FREE
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicateurs
VR Cub est un indicateur permettant d'obtenir des points d'entrée de haute qualité. L'indicateur a été développé pour faciliter les calculs mathématiques et simplifier la recherche de points d'entrée dans un poste. La stratégie de trading pour laquelle l'indicateur a été rédigé prouve son efficacité depuis de nombreuses années. La simplicité de la stratégie de trading est son grand avantage, qui permet même aux traders débutants de négocier avec succès avec elle. VR Cub calcule les points d'ouve
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicateurs
Alpha Trend sign est notre outil de Trading très populaire depuis longtemps, il valide notre système de Trading et invite clairement les signaux de Trading sans dérive. Fonctions principales: • En fonction de la zone active du marché, selon les indicateurs, il est intuitif de déterminer si le cours actuel appartient à la tendance ou à la tendance. Et coupez le marché selon les flèches d'indication de l'indicateur, les flèches vertes suggèrent d'acheter et les flèches rouges suggèrent de vend
Fibonacci Auto Drawing
Makarii Gubaydullin
Indicateurs
Trace automatiquement les niveaux de Fibonacci, basés sur les prix Haut et Bas de la période spécifiée Plusieurs barres   peuvent être combinées : par exemple, vous pouvez obtenir un Fibonacci basé sur les plus hauts et plus bas sur 10 jours Mon   #1   Outil : 66+ fonctionnalités, dont cet indicateur  |   Contactez-moi  pour toute question  |    Version MT5 Aide à identifier les niveaux de retournement potentiels ; Les motifs formés aux niveaux de Fibonacci sont souvent plus forts ; Réduit   con
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicateurs
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicateurs
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Market Bias Indicator
Prabagaran E
Indicateurs
Title : Market Bias Indicator - Oscillator-Based Trading Tool Introduction : Discover the potential of the "Market Bias Indicator," a revolutionary oscillator-based trading tool designed for precise market analysis. If you're in search of a robust alternative to traditional bias indicators, your quest ends here. Market Bias Indicator offers unparalleled accuracy in identifying market sentiment and is your gateway to confident trading decisions. Recommended Trading Pairs : Market Bias Indicator i
Divergent Accuracy
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicateurs
The Divergent Accuracy indicator is designed to identify discrepancies on the price chart of a currency pair. The Divergent Accuracy indicator recognizes bullish and bearish divergences, and can also output a signal that a divergence has been detected... In addition to identifying divergences, the indicator works with overbought and oversold levels, and also shows arrows to enter the market...
Long island reversal
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicateurs
An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. The second gap is in the opposite direction. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line ColDn - color of a
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicateurs
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Indicateurs
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.81 (64)
Experts
Smart Funded EA est un conseiller expert conçu pour réussir les défis HFT des sociétés de prop trading qui autorisent son utilisation. Quelles sociétés de prop trading HFT puis-je utiliser ? Il a été testé sur presque tous les défis de sociétés de prop trading HFT avec un taux de succès de 100 %, tels que Kortana Fx, Nova Funding, Fast Forex Funds, Infinity Forex Funds, Quantec Trading Capital, Next Step Funded, Msolutionff, Genesis Forex Funds, The Talented Traders, Only Funds, Tradicave et t
Supply Demand new Strategy
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicateurs
This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds
Libertas LLC
Indicateurs
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds adds an Adaptive Laguerre averaging algorithm and alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests, Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds (LSC) is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. The SuperTrend is an extremely popular indicator for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Incorporating Laguerre's equation to this can facilitate more robust trend detection and smoother filters. The LSC uses the impro
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicateurs
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (144)
Indicateurs
Gann Made Easy est un système de trading Forex professionnel et facile à utiliser qui est basé sur les meilleurs principes de trading en utilisant la théorie de mr. WD Gann. L'indicateur fournit des signaux d'ACHAT et de VENTE précis, y compris les niveaux Stop Loss et Take Profit. Vous pouvez échanger même en déplacement en utilisant les notifications PUSH. VEUILLEZ ME CONTACTER APRÈS L'ACHAT POUR OBTENIR DES CONSEILS DE TRADING, DES BONUS ET L'ASSISTANT EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITEMENT! Vous ave
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.88 (17)
Indicateurs
M1 SNIPER est un système d'indicateurs de trading facile à utiliser. Il s'agit d'un indicateur à flèche conçu pour l'unité de temps M1. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé seul pour le scalping sur l'unité de temps M1 ou intégré à votre système de trading existant. Bien que conçu spécifiquement pour le trading sur l'unité de temps M1, ce système peut également être utilisé avec d'autres unités de temps. Initialement, j'avais conçu cette méthode pour le trading du XAUUSD et du BTCUSD. Cependant, je
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de gén
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicateurs
Day Trader Master est un système de trading complet pour les day traders. Le système se compose de deux indicateurs. Un indicateur est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de flèche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicateur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicateur est un indicateur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. LES INDICATEURS NE RÉPÉTENT PAS ET NE TARDENT PAS! L'utilisation de ce système est très simple. Il v
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicateurs
SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the indicator translates complex price action in
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicateurs
Currency Strength Wizard est un indicateur très puissant qui vous offre une solution tout-en-un pour un trading réussi. L'indicateur calcule la puissance de telle ou telle paire de devises en utilisant les données de toutes les devises sur plusieurs périodes. Ces données sont représentées sous la forme d'un indice de devise facile à utiliser et de lignes électriques de devise que vous pouvez utiliser pour voir la puissance de telle ou telle devise. Tout ce dont vous avez besoin est d'attacher l'
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Auto Optimized RSI est un indicateur fléché intelligent et facile à utiliser, conçu pour fournir des signaux d’achat et de vente précis. Il utilise des simulations de trading sur des données historiques pour déterminer automatiquement les niveaux RSI les plus efficaces pour chaque instrument et période. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé comme un système de trading autonome ou intégré dans votre stratégie existante, et il est particulièrement utile pour les traders à court terme. Contrairement aux
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicateurs
Présentation       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , l'indicateur révolutionnaire MQL5 qui transforme la façon dont vous identifiez et négociez les inversions de tendance ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans,       Indicateur Quantum Trend Sniper       est conçu pour propulser votre parcours de trading vers de nouveaux sommets grâce à sa manière innovante d'identifier les inversions de tendance avec une précision extrêmement élevée
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicateurs
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicateurs
Indicateur supérieur pour MT4 fournissant des signaux précis pour entrer dans un trade sans repeindre ! Il peut être appliqué à tous les actifs financiers : forex, cryptocurrencies, métaux, actions, indices.  La version MT5 est ici Il fournira des signaux de trading assez précis et vous dira quand il est préférable d'ouvrir un trade et de le fermer. Regardez la vidéo (6:22) avec un exemple de traitement d'un seul signal qui a rapporté à l'indicateur ! La plupart des traders améliorent leurs
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (656)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 26% DE RÉDUCTION La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons incorporé un certain nombre de caractéristiques exclusives et une nouvelle formule. Avec seulement UN graphique, vous pouvez lire la force de la devise pour 28 paires Forex ! Imaginez comment votre trading va s'améliorer parce que vous êtes capable de repérer le point de déclenchement exact d'une nouvelle tendance
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Smart Price Action Concepts
Issam Kassas
4.73 (11)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet outil de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading professionnel. Cours en ligne, manuel utilisateur et démonstration. L'indicateur Smart Price Action Concepts est un outil très puissant à la fois pour les nouveaux et les traders expérimentés. Il regroupe plus de 20 indicateurs utiles en un seul, combinant des idées de trading avancées telles que l'analyse du trader Inner Circle et les
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. OFFRE À DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur Support and Resistance Screener est disponible pour seulement 50 $ et à vie. (
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est une super combinaison de nos 2 produits Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Il fonctionne pour tous les cadres temporels et montre graphiquement l'impulsion de force ou de faiblesse pour les 8 principales devises plus un symbole ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer l'accélération de la force des devises pour tout symbole comme l'or, les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur de tendance EZT vous montrera la tendance, le retrait et les opportunités d'entrée. Un filtrage optionnel et tous types d'alertes sont disponibles. Des alertes par e-mail et par notification push sont ajoutées. Nous développons également une évaluation environnementale basée sur cet indicateur, qui sera bientôt disponible. Il s'agit d'un indicateur multifonctionnel composé de deux histogrammes de couleurs et d'une ligne. Il s'agit d'une représentation visuelle de la direction et d
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale : ALL TOOLS , seulement $35 chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   $30   durant la   première semaine   ou les   3 premiers achats !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : rejoignez-le pour recevoir les dernières actualités RSI Shift Zone Scanner identifie les moments où le sentiment de marché peut changer en reliant les signaux RSI à l’action des prix. Chaque fois que le RSI dépasse les niveaux prédéfinis (70 par défaut pour surachat, 30 pour survente), l’indicateur trace un canal sur le grap
Volumatic VIDyA MT4
Duc Hoan Nguyen
4.5 (4)
Indicateurs
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Volumatic VIDYA (Variable Index Dynamic Average) est un indicateur avancé conçu pour suivre les tendances et analyser la pression d'achat et de vente à chaque phase d'une tendance. En utilisant la Moyenne Dynamique à Indice Variable (Variable Index Dynamic Average) comme technique centra
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
5 (6)
Indicateurs
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicateurs
Le Market Structure Break Out (MSB) est un outil avancé conçu pour MT4 et MT5 , permettant aux traders d’analyser les mouvements du marché sous forme de structure. Il détecte et affiche des signaux de trading puissants à l’aide de flèches et alertes , aussi bien dans le sens de la tendance qu’ en sens inverse . L’une de ses fonctionnalités majeures est le tracé de zones d’offre et de demande continues . De plus, la fonction de backtest en direct permet aux traders de visualiser directement sur
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicateurs
Le système PRO Renko est un système de trading très précis spécialement conçu pour le trading de graphiques RENKO. Il s'agit d'un système universel qui peut être appliqué à divers instruments de négociation. Le système neutralise efficacement ce qu'on appelle le bruit du marché en vous donnant accès à des signaux d'inversion précis. L'indicateur est très facile à utiliser et n'a qu'un seul paramètre responsable de la génération du signal. Vous pouvez facilement adapter l'outil à n'importe que
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (7)
Indicateurs
Apollo Secret Trend est un indicateur de tendance professionnel qui peut être utilisé pour trouver des tendances sur n'importe quelle paire et période. L'indicateur peut facilement devenir votre principal indicateur de trading que vous pouvez utiliser pour détecter les tendances du marché, quelle que soit la paire ou la période que vous préférez négocier. En utilisant un paramètre spécial dans l'indicateur, vous pouvez adapter les signaux à votre style de trading personnel. L'indicateur fournit
Auto Optimized MFI
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Auto Optimized MFI est un indicateur auto-adaptatif qui ajuste automatiquement les niveaux d’achat et de vente du MFI en fonction de votre marché et de votre unité de temps. Contrairement aux seuils fixes classiques (comme 80/20), il utilise des simulations de trades réels sur données historiques pour détecter les zones les plus efficaces, en se basant sur le comportement réel des prix et des volumes. Fonctionnement L’indicateur analyse les chandeliers historiques sur une plage personnalisable e
Italo Arrows Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (2)
Indicateurs
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Plus de l'auteur
Heiken Ashi Smoothed MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
Heiken Ashi Smoothed – The Ultimate Trend Filtering Indicator for MT5   Enhance Your Trading with Smoother Trends!   The Heiken Ashi Smoothed indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders who want clearer trend signals while eliminating market noise. Unlike traditional Heiken Ashi candles, this smoothed version provides fluid, lag-free price action , making it perfect for swing trading, trend following, and long-term analysis. Key Features: Crystal-Clear Trends – Filters out market noise for
Best Renko Chart Generator
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
5 (1)
Utilitaires
This is the Best Renko chart generator ever in the market you can set the box sizes based on ATR or Fixed Size: 1. Fixed Box Size 2. Current ATR Size 3. ATR size of the Chart Start Time. also you can set the Renko chart cut of date and time to start as reference of creating renko charts. you need to attach to a symbol chart that want the renko chart of it, then immediately a new chart will be opened which is based on renko, you can use this generated chart and attach your EA to trade on or you e
Madrid Ribbon
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
Category: Trend Indicator Platform: MetaTrader 5 Type: Level Indicator Timeframes: All Trader Styles: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading Markets: All Description The Madrid Ribbon is a moving average–based trend visualization tool. It combines multiple exponential or simple moving averages into a ribbon structure that adapts to market changes. The indicator highlights trend direction, possible reentry zones, and areas where reversals may occur. Main features: Dynamic Trend Display – Multiple m
UT Bot Alerts MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
5 (2)
Indicateurs
This indicator is converted from UT Bot alerts indicator by @QuantNomad of Trading View to MT5. its considering ATR and creating new candles on chart and also is giving good entry points based on its candles. all buffers of new candles and also entry signals are included as buffer so can be used easily on any EA. there are also some different strategies on the internet that can be used or contact me to create it for you.
Super Trend Trading View 4
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
The SuperTrend indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and investors to identify trends in the price of a financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or commodity. It is primarily used in chart analysis to help traders make decisions about entering or exiting positions in the market. this version of super trend indicator is exactly converted from trading view to be used in MT4
CM Williams Fix Indicator for MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
CM Williams Fix Indicator for MT5 Introduction The CM Williams Fix Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is one of the most popular indicators on the TradingView platform, now available for MT5 users. This tool identifies special market conditions and delivers reliable, high-quality buy signals. Simply attach it to your chart and experience its outstanding performance in your trading. Type: indicator Market: all markets TimeFrames: all timeframes Trading type: all trading types from scalping to posit
Support and Resistance Levels Indicator for MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
Support and Resistance Levels Indicator for MT5 The Support and Resistance Levels Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is one of the most advanced and reliable tools for identifying key price zones in the market. Unlike traditional indicators, it not only detects support and resistance levels but also combines them with volume analysis to generate accurate and high-probability trading signals. Type: Indicator Level: Intermediate Concepts: SMC (Smart Money Concepts), Price Action, Volume Analysis Timefram
Better RSI With Tester
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
Category: Trend Indicator Platform: MetaTrader 5 Type: Entry Indicator Timeframes: All Trader Styles: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading, Binary Options Markets: All Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) with additional features for visual clarity and cycle detection. It is designed to provide traders with a clearer view of momentum conditions and potential turning points. Main features: Improved RSI Visualization – The indicator displays RSI va
Optimized Trend Tracker OTT
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
Optimized Trend Tracker (OTT) Indicator The Optimized Trend Tracker (OTT) is a custom indicator designed to visualize trend direction and potential changes based on a configurable moving average and dynamic support/resistance levels. It provides multiple visualization and signal options, making it suitable for discretionary analysis or integration into automated systems. Key Features Configurable Moving Average Types Supports SMA, EMA, WMA, TMA, VAR, WWMA, ZLEMA, and TSF for flexible calculatio
Binance Chart
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Utilitaires
Product Description: Effortlessly bridge the gap between Binance and MetaTrader 5 with this sleek integration tool. Designed for traders who demand precision and real-time data, this product fetches live Binance chart information directly into MT5, enabling seamless technical analysis and strategy execution. Whether you're tracking candlestick patterns or refining your forex indicators, this tool ensures your MT5 environment stays synced with the crypto market pulse. Getting Started: Place the
FREE
Magic Moving Indicator
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
This is a very powerful indicator which is very useful in trend detection the way is used is similar to moving average but giving very reliable results. principle is very easy, that depicts a mobile support and resistance line when the price is below the orange line the trend is bearish and the line act as resistance and as soon as the resistance is broken and price is above the line then the trend becomes bullish and the line changes into the support line. this can be used in any time frames. i
ATR Stops
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
ATR Stops is an indicator which shows Dynamic support and resistance lines by considering ATR value and also a multiplier. its highly effective to find out the trend direction and also is useful for using as stop loss levels. it could be used in different ways one usual way is to buy when line becomes green and sell when it becomes red. when its combined with money management rules and risk reward considerations there is good results.
PP Super Trend MT4
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
Pivot Point Super Trend is another type of famous super trend indicator which is equipped with pivot points in different way. this indicator used to be available in the Trading view and this is converted from there to the MT4 language. MT5 version of the indicator is also available and you can find in my products. there are also buy/sell signals shown on the screen.
QQE MOD of Trading View 4
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
The QQE indicator is a momentum-based indicator used to identify trends and sideways. The Qualitative Quantitative Estimate (QQE) indicator works like a smoothed version of the popular Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator. QQE extends the RSI by adding two volatility-based trailing stops. This indicator is converted from Trading View QQE MOD by Mihkel00 to be used in MT4 Version.
Angel Algo MT4
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
The "Angel Algo" indicator, designed for the TradingView platform, is a powerful technical analysis tool that assists traders in identifying dynamic support and resistance levels in real-time. It provides valuable insights into potential breakout points and market regimes. At its core, the "Angel Algo" indicator utilizes a rolling window of price data to calculate maximum and minimum price levels. It then dynamically identifies support and resistance levels by examining specific conditions rela
ATR Stops MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
ATR Stops is an indicator which shows Dynamic support and resistance lines by considering ATR value and also a multiplier. its highly effective to find out the trend direction and also is useful for using as stop loss levels. it could be used in different ways one usual way is to buy when line becomes green and sell when it becomes red. when its combined with money management rules and risk reward considerations there is good results.
PP Super Trend MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
Pivot Point Super Trend is another type of famous super trend indicator which is equipped with pivot points in different way. this indicator used to be available in the Trading view and this is converted from there to the MT5 language. MT4 version of the indicator is also available and you can find in my products. there are also buy/sell signals shown on the screen.
Schaff Trend Cycle STC
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator is the product of combining Slow Stochastics and the moving average convergence/divergence (MACD). The MACD has a reputation as a trend indicator, but it's also notorious for lagging due to its slow responsive signal line. The improved signal line gives the STC its relevance as an early warning sign to detect currency trends. this indicator is converted from Trading View code of STC Indicator - A Better MACD [SHK]
HIGH and LOW OTT
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
This product is converted form Trading View of Kivanc Ozbilgic to be used on MT5 and below are descriptions of developer on Trading View: Anıl Özekşi's latest development on his precious OTT - Optimized Trend Tracker: In this version, there are two lines of OTT which are derived from HIGHEST price values (HOTT) and LOVEST price values (LOTT) which were originally sourced to CLOSE values on default OTT. Another significant difference is there is no Support Line (Moving Average) in this version
Stock Trend Navigator
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
In the fast-paced and ever-evolving world of stock trading, having a reliable compass is essential for navigating the complexities of the financial markets. Meet the Stock Trade Navigator, your trusted partner in the quest for investments. Unlock the Power of Data: Our Stock Trade Navigator is not just a tool; it's your data-driven co-pilot. Harnessing cutting-edge algorithms and real-time market data, it empowers you with a comprehensive view of the financial landscape, enabling you to make inf
QQE MOD of Trading View 5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
The QQE indicator is a momentum-based indicator used to identify trends and sideways. The Qualitative Quantitative Estimate (QQE) indicator works like a smoothed version of the popular Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator. QQE extends the RSI by adding two volatility-based trailing stops. This indicator is converted Qfrom Trading View QQE MOD by Mihkel00 to be used in MT5 Version.
Super Trend Trading View 5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
The SuperTrend indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and investors to identify trends in the price of a financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or commodity. It is primarily used in chart analysis to help traders make decisions about entering or exiting positions in the market. this version of super trend indicator is exactly converted from trading view to be used in MT5
MT5 Trades To Telegram
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Utilitaires
The Trades To Telegram is a powerful and customizable trading assistant designed to bridge the gap between the MetaTrader 5 platform and the popular messaging app, Telegram. This bot serves as a crucial tool for traders, providing them with timely and accurate trading signals, alerts, and updates directly to their Telegram accounts. Key Features: Real-Time Signals: The bot monitors the MetaTrader 5 platform continuously, detecting trading signals, such as Opening/Closing of  buy/sell orders , a
Angel Algo MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
The "Angel Algo" indicator, designed for the TradingView platform, is a powerful technical analysis tool that assists traders in identifying dynamic support and resistance levels in real-time. It provides valuable insights into potential breakout points and market regimes. At its core, the "Angel Algo" indicator utilizes a rolling window of price data to calculate maximum and minimum price levels. It then dynamically identifies support and resistance levels by examining specific conditions rela
Linear Regression Line
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
What is Linear Regression? Linear regression is a statistical method used to model the relationship between price and time. In forex trading, it helps traders identify trends, potential reversals, and areas of support and resistance. Uses of Linear Regression in Forex Trading Trend Identification The regression line acts as a dynamic trendline, showing whether the market is trending upward or downward. Traders can use the slope of the regression line to measure trend strength. Support and Resist
Range Detector by LuxAlgo
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
This indicator is converted from Pinescript to MQL5 and consisting of buffers for the range lines as well, its not only object. The Range Detector indicator aims to detect and highlight intervals where prices are ranging. The extremities of the ranges are highlighted in real-time, with breakouts being indicated by the color changes of the extremities.   USAGE Ranging prices are defined by a period of stationarity, that is where prices move within a specific range. Detecting ranging marke
Smart FVG Levels Indicator for MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
Smart FVG Levels Indicator for MT5   Category   Platform Level   Type     Time frames   trader style market   ICT SMC Indicator Meta Trader 5 Level Indicator Level Indicator All Time frames Scalpers  Day Traders  Swing Traders  Position Traders All Type of Markets Introduction The Smart FVG Levels Indicator for MT5 is a powerful trading tool designed to help you identify Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) automatically on your charts. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, this ind
Two Pole Oscilator
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
Category: Oscillator Indicator Platform: MetaTrader 5 Type: Entry Indicator Timeframes: All Trader Styles: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading, Binary Options Markets: All Description The Two-Pole Oscillator is an analytical tool based on deviation calculations and a two-pole smoothing filter. It is designed to highlight momentum conditions and potential trading signals while filtering out short-term noise. Main features: Two-Pole Filtering – Reduces chart noise for smoother oscillator curves.
Slope MA with Tester
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
Rule-compliant Description Category: Trend Indicator Platform: MetaTrader 5 Type: Level Indicator Timeframes: All Trader Styles: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading Markets: All Description The Slope MA With Tester is a technical indicator that evaluates the slope of a moving average relative to volatility (ATR). It highlights directional bias through a color-coded slope line and plots entry arrows when slope conditions change. Main features: Slope-based Calculation – The slope of an EMA is nor
Market Structure Break and Order Block
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
Market Structure Break & Order Block (MSB-OB) The Market Structure Break & Order Block (MSB-OB) indicator is built to analyze price structure, highlight market structure breaks, and mark order block zones. It also provides buffers for Buy/Sell signals and MSB detection, making it suitable for both manual analysis and automated strategies. A tester panel is included to evaluate performance under different conditions in the Strategy Tester. Main Concept Market Structure Break (MSB): Occurs after
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis