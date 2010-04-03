Action Expert

No Indicators





No News





Try it on Demo Account 1 or 2 months (Don't rely on backtesting)





Try it on Demo Account 1 or 2 months (Don't rely on backtesting)





Backtest results are different from real trading









It is based on a special mathematical algorithm.





This EA Takes buy and sell deals at any direction





This EA Take profits whenever the market moves





Please do not use the backtest to evaluate the expert





Test it on Demo Account . At least one month please





Currency Pair :





All





(But I use gold M1 OR H1)





-----------------------------------------------------------------------





Inputs :





Lot : 0.01





TP : 15 or 20 up to 150





Magicnaumber : Optional





St : 0.5





USD : 10.0





If you use M1 Change TP=15