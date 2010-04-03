Action Expert

No Indicators

No News 

Try it on Demo Account 1 or 2 months (Don't rely on backtesting) 

Backtest results are different from real trading


It is based on a special mathematical algorithm.

This EA Takes buy and sell deals at any direction

This EA Take profits whenever the market moves

Please do not use the backtest to evaluate the expert

Test it on Demo Account . At least one month please

Currency Pair :

All

(But I use gold M1 OR H1)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Inputs :

Lot : 0.01

TP : 15  or 20 up to 150

Magicnaumber : Optional

St : 0.5

USD : 10.0

If you use M1 Change TP=15
