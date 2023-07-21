Forex Trend Commander

5

"FOLLOWING THE MARKET TREND TOOL FOR PROFESSIONAL TRADERS!"

Most traders expect the market to move in their direction which leads to broken hopes and a loss of patience when the market is moving sideways.

Preserving capital when the market makes a sideways move and following the trend is a skill you must possess if you ever hope to become a profitable trader.

Forex Trend Commander is the indicator that can help you to overcome the difficulties in trading. Indicator that shows a strong market trend and which you can add to your trading arsenal right now.

The indicator detects the change in the direction of the trend and gives clear entry signals through multidimensional confirmation of the TREND. You can use Forex Trend Commander and trade with the trend standing on the side of the true pros.


The indicator displays powerful visual signals on-screen and sends buy or sell signals to mobile phones or emails.

The indicator also provides opportunities for Exit and can be used by beginners and professional traders for intraday and scalping. The choice is entirely yours!


See how the indicator works visually using the strategy tester!

Forex Trend Commander is a powerful tool for lovers of scalping for intraday trading on M5, M15, Pairs All: MT5 version


WHY TRADE WITH FOREX TREND COMMANDER

  • Generates more winning trades than losing ones to trade successfully! Guaranteed.
  • Clearly defined ENTRIES and EXITS to follow the market.
  • Catches all major moves before they happen on all currency pairs and time frames.
  • You will have a better idea of ​​​​where the market is going depending on market conditions regardless of whether the market is moving up, down or sideways.
  • The indicator does not repaint when the bar is closed and works on any timeframe and symbol.
  • The indicator is suitable for scalping on smaller timeframes and intraday trading.
  • Real-time alerts system, push alerts, email alerts including visual on-screen alerts.
  • Filtering out market noise and filtering out most consolidation zones.


MODE OF TRADE, IDEAS AND COMMERCIAL TACTICS

Growth is important for successful trading, profit is focusing on money management! Maximize the risk reward ratio in trading by combining Low with High timeframe: Blog

  • You have a buy signal to open a buy order - when a new buy arrow appears.
  • You have a sell signal to open a sell order - when a new sell arrow appears.


PARAMETERS: 

Please contact me sending a message if you have any questions!

  • Deviations - number of bars used by the indicator to calculate the arrows.
  • LINEPERIOD - number of bars used by the indicator to calculate trend line.
  • Arrow - number of bars used by the indicator to calculate the arrows.
  • AlertOn - enable to work alerts.
  • EmailAlert - enable to work email alerts.
  • PushAlert - enable to work push notifications.


ADDITIONAL FREE GIFT FOR YOU!

Multi Currency Scanner.


Are you trading successfully right now? If not, get Forex Trend Commander the indicator with which your trading every month can end with a positive result!

The price of this offer will rise and may increase at any time. Take advantage of this exceptional opportunity, don't miss your chance Now!


Additional bonus: Two Moving Averages Trading System! If you have ever traded with moving averages and wondered how you could trade successfully with only two MAs this system is for you! The best moving averages trading system!


For further customization and inquiries, please contact us! email:nedyalka123@abv.bg

Recensioni 5
James Erasmus
1870
James Erasmus 2024.08.13 11:12 
 

Brilliant indicator and improvements recently make it even better, genuine support from developer, many thanks

joinbehar
967
joinbehar 2024.03.13 17:05 
 

My Journey with Forex Trend Commander .

As a passionate trader, I’ve always sought tools that could elevate my trading game. The relentless pursuit of precision and profitability led me to the Forex Trend Commander. It wasn’t just another indicator; it was an opportunity—an awesome exception in a sea of resets.

I’ve learned that successful trading hinges on two critical pillars: a reliable indicator and impeccable money management. The former is like a compass, guiding me through the market’s twists and turns. The latter, a skill I honed diligently, ensures I stay afloat even during stormy seas.

The Forex Trend Commander isn’t your run-of-the-mill indicator. It’s a Swiss Army knife for traders. Here’s why it’s become my trusted companion:

Buy and Sell Arrows: When those arrows appear, it’s like spotting a rare gem in a crowded marketplace. They signal opportunities—precise entry and exit points.

Market Analysis on Autopilot: The indicator does the heavy lifting. It analyzes, computes, and serves up opportunities. All I need to do is pay attention.

Swing Trading and Scalping: Whether I’m swinging for the fences or scalping quick gains, the Trend Commander adapts seamlessly. It’s my versatile sidekick.

Trend Whisperer: It whispers trends in my ear. Up, down, sideways—it knows them all. No more guessing games.

Steadfast and Reliable: The signals? They don’t play hide-and-seek. No repainting, no recalculations. Just rock-solid reliability.

Timing Is Everything: It’s all about that “Close of the bar.” The indicator’s signals arrive precisely when needed.

Alerts Galore: Pop-ups, emails, push notifications—they keep me in the loop. No missed opportunities.

I’ve cracked the code: low timeframes + high timeframes = sweet spot. Tight stop losses, juicy risk-reward ratios. It’s like savoring a perfectly ripe banana—small but packed with flavor.

Buy Signal: New buy arrow? I’m in. It’s like biting into that sweet, yellow goodness.

Sell Signal: When the sell arrow winks at me, I know it’s time to dance with the bears.

The Bonus Round Guess what? The Trend Commander comes with bonuses:

Multi Currency Scanner: My radar across multiple pairs. No blind spots.

Expert Advisor (EA): My automated ally. It executes while I sip my coffee.

And as if that weren’t enough, they throw in the “Secret Trading System.” Two moving averages—simple yet potent. Consistent profits? Sign me up! So, fellow trader, grab your Trend Commander. It’s not just an indicator; it’s your ticket to the awesome exceptions club. 🚀 📈💰

Mark Vaines
2140
Mark Vaines 2024.02.15 15:41 
 

looks good Can I please have my free gifts too

